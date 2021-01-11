5 Directions for the Bullet Club reunion following AEW Dynamite

The first AEW Dynamite of 2021 entitled "New Year's Smash" brought plenty of excitement to the wrestling world, highlighted by the Bullet Club reunion. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks joined forces with the "Too Sweet" hand signal in one of the best endings to the weekly show.

Joining forces in a beatdown on Jon Moxley as well as other lower card AEW wrestlers, the former Bullet Club seemed stronger than ever. With Don Callis now referring to the unit as "The Super Elite", many fans are expecting big things from these five men on both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

“Let’s have an Elite reunion as @KennyOmegamanX the AEW World Champ & the World Tag Team Champs have a 6-man tag-team next week!” -@TheDonCallis.



Watch Night Two of our New Year's Smash this Wednesday on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/rPkuXg9ZVy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2021

This has brought a new level of buzz around the wrestling world. Bringing back one of the most popular groups of the past decade in an inter-promotional setting allows for different ways for things to progress. In this article, we will take a look at five directions for the Bullet Club reunion following AEW Dynamite.

#5 The Young Bucks show up at IMPACT Hard To Kill (Bullet Club reunion)

This coming Saturday, Kenny Omega will make his IMPACT Wrestling in-ring debut at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Teaming with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, the former Bullet Club members will face IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns.

This should be a high octane encounter with the growing animosity between these six men. However, with the Bullet Club reunion that took place, it leaves the door open for the AEW World Tag Team Champions to make their presence known. The Young Bucks are former TNA stars. Then known as Generation Me, their main rivals at that time were none other than The Motor City Machine Guns.

The Young Bucks have gone on record to say that they are interested in not only appearing on IMPACT Wrestling but also reigniting their feud with Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. With more years of experience under their belts, Matt and Nick Jackson could put on even more spectacular matches against one of the best tag teams of the past decade.

Hard To Kill seems like the perfect stage for The Young Bucks to make their return to IMPACT Wrestling. Helping their Super Elite teammates would further this Bullet Club reunion and kickstart a rivalry with The Motor City Machine Guns. This seems like a perfect way to progress things after this past week.