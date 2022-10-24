5 Potential AEW stars who could jump ship to WWE and challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next year

AEW has managed to snag a number of former WWE talents in the three years since its inception in 2019. With the new promotion on the block, Tony Khan dangled the promise of a lighter schedule, better pay, and more creative freedom as a way to entice these wrestlers who had become disillusioned under Vince McMahon's regime.

After years of WWE stars switching sides, it seems like a number of AEW wrestlers are now contemplating a move to the number one sports entertainment company in the world.

The honeymoon period of AEW is well and truly over. This year alone, we saw the defection of one of the company's founding fathers, Cody Rhodes, back in WWE, the contractual saga of MJF, and numerous reports of locker room bust-ups, chief among them being the backstage brawl between The Elite and CM Punk.

Amidst the recent tensions between the two companies, it's no wonder a few AEW wrestlers will have their heads turned by the recent positive changes that WWE has undergone with new leadership spearheaded by Triple H.

The King of Kings has worked hard to bring in a number of former WWE Superstars who shouldn't have been let go in the first place, such as Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt.

With Roman Reigns reigning supreme as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, there is an opportunity for new talent to come in and act as fresh opponents for the Tribal Chief. The world title scene is in need of brand-new contenders, especially heading into next year's WrestleMania in Los Angeles.

The dream match would, of course, be Roman Reigns vs. The Rock, but that would be subject to Dwayne Johnson's availability. Then there is also Cody Rhodes, who could have been penciled in as the person to potentially challenge Reigns at WrestleMania if not for his injury. Perhaps the third option Triple H is keeping close to his chest is a new signing.

Amid the instability in AEW right now, below are five stars who would be most likely to jump ship to WWE and realistically challenge Roman at WrestleMania 39.

#5. AEW star Andrade El Idolo

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "Right now I feel a little stagnant (in AEW). I feel like I want more. I feel like although I have a good contract, the schedule is good.



I like the schedule because WWE was inhuman, it was quite a lot.”



- Andrade El Idolo

(via Mas Lucha) "Right now I feel a little stagnant (in AEW). I feel like I want more. I feel like although I have a good contract, the schedule is good. I like the schedule because WWE was inhuman, it was quite a lot.”- Andrade El Idolo(via Mas Lucha) https://t.co/evvmrQGLyb

It's safe to say that Andrade's AEW career has not gone to plan. In June 2021, the 32-year-old debuted for the company to much fanfare. The charismatic Mexican has an excellent physique and is incredibly athletic in the ring. From his presentation to his presence, everything about him screamed superstar.

So why did Tony Khan drop the ball with the former NXT Champion? The only notable moment he's had was crashing through a flaming table with Cody Rhodes on an episode of Dynamite. Since then, he's barely featured or been given a prominent role.

During a recent interview with Más Lucha, Andrade openly stated that he currently feels stagnant, fueling rumors that he might be keen on a WWE return:

"Right now I feel a little stagnant. I feel like I want more. I feel like although I have a good contract, the schedule is good. I like the schedule because WWE was inhuman, it was quite a lot."

Andrade hasn't been shy in playing into the speculation, starting a #FreeElIdolo trend on Twitter back in September 2022, amid rumblings that Triple H had contacted him. This was also the cause of the spat he had with Sammy Guevara online, which led to a backstage confrontation before Dynamite and El Idolo was sent home.

It was in NXT under Hunter's guidance that Andrade thrived. He had incredible matches with the likes of Johnny Gargano before moving up to the main roster alongside his manager, Zelina Vega. It was there where his career started to stagnate, which led him to eventually join AEW.

It's worth noting that Andrade is happily married to Charlotte Flair, whose legacy is deeply entrenched in WWE at this point, while his former manager Vega is still under contract with the Stamford-based juggernaut. He might fancy a return where he has the chance to fulfill his potential as the company's next Mexican star.

Where the is enough time for the King of Kings to rehabilitate Andrade's character to the point where he can be a realistic challenger to Roman Reigns is anyone's guess, but it seems likely with each passing day that the Mexican star will eventually wound up back in WWE.

#4. Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy

Sliced Wrestling @SlicedWrestling Report:



According To My Source, Jeff Hardy Has Been Reaching Out To WWE Officials Asking Them To Buy Him Out Of His AEW Contract, So He Can Return To WWE.



I'm Told Jeff Isn't Happy He Was Already Sent To Dark & Dark Elevation To Work Random 8 & 10 Man Tag Matches. Report:According To My Source, Jeff Hardy Has Been Reaching Out To WWE Officials Asking Them To Buy Him Out Of His AEW Contract, So He Can Return To WWE.I'm Told Jeff Isn't Happy He Was Already Sent To Dark & Dark Elevation To Work Random 8 & 10 Man Tag Matches. https://t.co/lHfC4rOGYp

Jeff Hardy is one of the most enigmatic yet beloved stars in all of pro wrestling. Despite his enormous talent and connection with the fans, he can't seem to escape his legal problems, regardless of the company he's employed under.

The former Intercontinental Champion made his All Elite debut in March earlier this year to save his older brother Matt. The Hardy Boys were reformed, and it seemed like they were on their way to winning the AEW Tag Team Championships.

However, in June, Brother Nero was arrested for driving under the influence, which caused him to be suspended without pay. WWE also released Jeff Hardy due to his behavior and personal problems.

Hardy seems to be a risk for any company he works for. While his popularity is unquestioned, he comes with a ton of baggage. Yet, Jeff will always be in demand thanks to the years of equity he's built up with the wrestling audience.

While recent reports have suggested that Hardy is expected to return soon to AEW, perhaps Triple H could give him one last shot in WWE to make a mark. Lest we forget, it was The Game who dropped the WWE Title to Jeff back in 2008, giving The Charismatic Enigma his first world title.

It's clear that Triple H believes in him, so he might be tempted to bring the younger Hardy back for one last run.

Before Jeff was released by WWE last year, he was positioned as the next challenger for Roman Reigns on SmackDown. He could easily be rebuilt as the big, returning, underdog babyface to challenge the Head of the Table for his championship throne.

#3. Former NXT Champion Malakai Black

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Would you like to see Malakai Black return to the WWE? 🤔

#AEW

#AEW Would you like to see Malakai Black return to the WWE? 🤔Follow our page for the latest AEW news, updates and more >> m.facebook.com/SKAllElite/ #AEW Dynamite Would you like to see Malakai Black return to the WWE? 🤔 Follow our page for the latest AEW news, updates and more >> m.facebook.com/SKAllElite/#AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/YGse6YeL6e

Malakai Black is another former Triple H NXT prospect who has failed to live up to expectations in AEW. After a hot start and feud with Cody Rhodes, he would form the House of Black alongside Buddy Matthews and Brody King. It was expected that the trio would run roughshod over the tag team division, but that wasn't the case.

Black last competed for the promotion during the All Out event, where he teamed up with Brody King and Buddy Matthews to take on Miro, Sting, and Darby Allin. After his team lost, he seemingly bid farewell to the crowd in attendance.

It was speculated that Black had allegedly requested and was granted a conditional release from the company. The hiatus was supposed to be for Black to take a mental health break and deal with personal issues.

However, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer commented on the story during Wrestling Observer Radio, speculating on Black's desire to return to WWE under Triple H's new leadership.

"He wrestled last night, which is interesting. Then he put out a statement today and he wanted out from AEW. I guess we’ll see what happened. Obviously, he wanted to go back to WWE and he had a lot of time left on his deal. I think 4 and a half years left on the deal...The whole reason he was signed to a 5-year big money contract was so if something happened in WWE and they wanted him back and they changed his mind, that they had him and they could book him for all those years." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Black has since shut down the rumor during an Instagram Live rant, but could there be a morsel of truth to the report? Black had an excellent run in NXT as the brand's world champion. He was menacing, ruthless, and had an outstanding presentation and aura.

It seems like it was Triple H who was able to bring the very best out of the Dutchman. The NXT version of Aleister would be an ominous threat to Roman Reigns' world title.

It will require some time to rebuild his character and winning streak to build up his credibility once again. A short stint in either the United States or the Intercontinental title scene should do the trick. But as long as Black is booked as a badass, he could be a formidable threat for the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

#2. Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is one of the most prominent wrestlers outside of WWE. He made his name in New Japan Pro Wrestling, putting on five-star matches with the likes of Okada and Tanahashi.

In 2019, he would join the rest of The Elite in All Elite Wrestling, taking on the role of Executive Vice President alongside his friends. Since then, he has become synonymous with the company, winning the AEW World Championship and cementing his legacy as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world.

But did you know that Kenny Omega once spent time in WWE's development territory? This was way back in 2005 when Deep South Wrestling offered The Cleaner a developmental contract after he tried it out and eventually became full-time. However, he asked for his release in August 2006.

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, the 39-year-old revealed that he was given a fairly good offer by WWE to sign with them when he became a free agent. Despite the deal falling through, the AEW star had nothing but great things to say about WWE.

"WWE's offer was of course, fantastic. They went about it in a very professional and courteous way and those guys are nothing but professionals...Every offer, there was no clear cut winner because there is always positives and negatives to every scenario."

After the acrimonious fallout from the backstage brawl at All Out, Omega has been suspended and hasn't appeared on AEW television for nearly two months.

With the bad publicity that came out of the whole ordeal, Omega might be tempted to experience a fresh new environment in WWE instead.

If he were to sign with Triple H, he would be the first AEW homegrown star to defect (Cody Rhodes was technically a WWE guy first), which would send shockwaves into the wrestling industry. It would be as if Sting was joining up with the World Wrestling Federation during the height of the Monday Night Wars.

Given his household status, Omega could easily be slotted into a program with Roman Reigns. It would be a fresh main event at the top of the card and possibly headline WrestleMania as long as the former Bullet Club leader is presented as a megastar from the very beginning.

#1. CM Punk could shock the world and make an unlikely return to WWE

CM Punk has burned bridges everywhere he went, and it seems like AEW is the latest promotion to feel his wrath. Following the post-media scrum drama, there have been reports that AEW is trying to buy out the remainder of the Straightedge Superstar's contract.

It would mark the end of an eventful relationship that promised so much before imploding in on itself. Up until All Out in Chicago, CM Punk's transition to AEW was critically acclaimed. He proved that he could still deliver excellent matches in the ring while remaining a captivating figure on the mic.

But after the latest sequence of events, there no longer seems to be a future for the Chicago star in AEW. But will Punk decide to hang up his boots, or can the unthinkable occur?

What if CM Punk and Triple H are able to set aside their differences and broker a deal to bring the Second City Saint back to WWE? This would have been utterly impossible a year ago. The Voice of the Voiceless was last seen in WWE back at the 2014 Royal Rumble. The tumultuous exit from the company included podcast shoot interviews, wedding day firings, and legal battles.

But one of the main issues CM Punk had previously was that he was never able to the main event a WrestleMania despite being world champion. Perhaps that is the carrot The Game would dangle on Punk to facilitate an unlikely comeback.

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles would make for a blockbuster announcement. It might seem like a pipe dream, but weirder things have happened in pro wrestling.

