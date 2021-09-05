5 things AEW must do at All Out 2021

All Out 2021 is likely to be the biggest pay-per-view event in AEW history. The return of CM Punk to professional wrestling has dominated the headlines, but there are other matches to look forward to.

CM Punk vs Darby Allin has been well-documented and is the marquee match. It will probably be the main event as well. All titles in AEW will be on the line in some mouthwatering matches.

Kenny Omega and Christian Cage will face off for the AEW World Championship while the Young Bucks will take on the Lucha Brothers in a steel cage match. Miro and Eddie Kingston will battle over the TNT Championship while Britt Baker will look to vanquish Kris Statlander.

Jon Moxley will take on Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima and Paul Wight will make his AEW in-ring debut against QT Marshall. Chris Jericho's career will be on the line against MJF, and 21 women will participate in a battle royale to earn a future championship opportunity.

With such a stacked card in place, let's look at five things AEW must do at All Out.

#5. AEW All Out main event must be CM Punk vs Darby Allin

Reliving our #AEWRampage debut 😌 Chicago, we know you're ready for some clobberin' time! @CMPunk is back on Rampage tomorrow night at 10/9c pic.twitter.com/JM4KivJWdm — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 2, 2021

AEW signing CM Punk was one of the biggest wrestling stories in recent history. The United Center sold out simply because it was rumored that CM Punk would be there. He's the biggest star in the company, a legitimate megastar.

Just like AEW made the right call at Rampage by having the Second City Saint open the show, they must make another right call and have CM Punk vs Darby Allin in the main event at All Out.

There's little doubt that the crowd will be the loudest for the Chicago native and any match post that will see a slightly calmer crowd. Moreover, the match between Punk and Allin has been the biggest attraction for All Out with AEW advertising it extremely heavily.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh