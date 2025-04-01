5 Things AEW must deliver on the final Dynamite before Dynasty 2025

AEW will host this year's edition of the Dynasty pay-per-view later this weekend. However, ahead of that, the promotion's top stars will head to Peoria, IL, for the go-home edition of Dynamite.

All Elite programming is riding a wave of momentum lately, registering a steady increase in viewership ratings and generating a lot of conversation about improvements in booking and presentation. The Tony Khan-led company must strike while the iron is hot and ensure that this week's Wednesday night show continues its trend of delivering high-quality in-ring action and storytelling.

To that end, here are five things AEW should consider delivering on the April 2 edition of Dynamite ahead of Dynasty 2025.

#1. MJF must join The Hurt Syndicate and enter the 2025 Owen Cup

MJF has made it clear since the beginning of this year that he wants the All Elite World Title back. Therefore, after MVP offered to help steer him toward regaining his Triple B, The Wolf of Wrestling seemingly accepted his proposition last Wednesday to join The Hurt Syndicate. Although Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley immediately came out to oppose MJF's recruitment, MVP was later shown making his case to the duo backstage.

If Porter succeeds in persuading his business partners, The Hurt Syndicate could officially induct Friedman into their group this week on Dynamite. The Salt of The Earth could also declare his immediate plans to chase the AEW World Championship and announce his entry into the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. Friedman's addition would raise the stakes for the already stacked tournament even higher.

Friedman also has a history with three other top names who have announced themselves for the Owen Hart Tournament - Jay White, Will Ospreay, and Hangman Adam Page - a history that the tournament could build upon. Furthermore, if Swerve Strickland becomes World Champion at Dynasty 2025, The Hurt Syndicate would have added motivation to aid MJF to win the Owen Hart Cup, considering The New Flavour's unfinished business with the faction.

#2. Claudio Castagnoli must defeat Adam Copeland; cracks to continue forming in Rated-FTR

Claudio Castagnoli is out for vengeance against Adam Copeland for putting him and his fellow Death Riders out of commission on the road to Revolution 2025. The Swiss Cyborg, accompanied by Wheeler Yuta and PAC, challenged The Rated-R Superstar and his allies, FTR, to face them for their AEW World Trios Titles at Dynasty 2025. Yuta secured a victory over Dax Harwood on Collision last Saturday - now, Castagnoli is set to face Copeland this week on Dynamite.

Adam Copeland and Claudio Castagnoli will go toe-to-toe this Wednesday [Source: AEW's X profile]

The blockbuster bout between the two ex-WWE superstars should end with Claudio defeating the Hall of Famer. The saga of The Death Riders has received significant backlash lately, and if the stable is to regain its original credibility, Castagnoli, one of its core members, needs to be booked dominantly this Wednesday.

The former ROH World Champion should defeat Cope cleanly; if not, he could win with some assistance from Wheeler Yuta. Losing to Claudio could further advance the ongoing storyline (and potential breakup) of Rated FTR.

#3. Athena must return to action on AEW Dynamite; confrontation with Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone was not content with retaining her TBS Title against Billie Starkz on Dynamite (March 19) - she further took jabs at the up-and-comer's "Minion Overlord, " Athena, regarding her competence as a trainer. After weeks of anticipation, The Fallen Goddess finally confronted The CEO this past weekend on Collision, following the latter's announcement of her participation in the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup.

Athena disclosed in a backstage digital exclusive afterwards that, like her protégé Starkz, the "Forever" ROH Women's Champion was entering the tournament herself. The former Ember Moon is expected to repeat the announcement this week on AEW Dynamite, where she will be booked for her first match on the show since October 2022. The War Goddess could also be confronted or attacked by Mercedes after her bout, escalating their feud.

#4. The Death Riders prevail over Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale; new Dynasty match added?

Swerve Strickland called out and exchanged words with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley last Wednesday, ahead of their Dynasty 2025 title bout. Towards the end of their face-off, The One True King seemingly attempted to have Marina Shafir ambush The Realest, but Willow Nightingale promptly arrived to even the odds, seemingly to aid Swerve against The Death Riders.

The former TBS Champion has been at odds with the violent faction for some time after being repeatedly attacked by The Problem backstage. She returned the favor ahead of Revolution 2025 by taking Shafir out with a conchairto. The two women briefly brawled last week, leading to a tornado tag match being announced for this week's Dynamite, pitting Mox and Marina against Swerve and Willow.

Marina Shafir and Jon Moxley will take on Willow Nightingale and Swerve Strickland this Wednesday [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

AEW should consider booking the match in question to end with Shafir choking out Nightingale to secure the win for The Death Riders. This angle would generate tremendous heat against the stable, given Willow's popularity among fans. It might also lead to a singles bout being announced between her and Marina for Dynasty 2025. Such an outcome would also raise intrigue with respect to Strickland's World Championship match against Moxley at the upcoming PPV.

#5. Show-closing brawl between Megan Bayne and "Timeless" Toni Storm

Since closing the book on her blood feud with Mariah May at Revolution 2025, Toni Storm has been dealing with a new threat to her fourth reign as AEW Women's World Champion in the form of Megan Bayne. The Megasus has been dominating the division both inside the squared circle and out, laying out The Timeless One (among others) in multiple scuffles and eventually compelling the latter to challenge her to a title match at Dynasty 2025.

Bayne stunned the All Elite fanbase by pinning Storm in a tag match last week. The Illustrious One was ambushed again on Collision this past Saturday by the powerhouse and her ally, Penelope Ford. The latter will face Storm one-on-one in this week's edition of Dynamite, and keeping on with its recent, well-received trend of better showcasing its women's division, AEW could schedule this bout to main event the show.

Storm is likely to defeat Ford this Wednesday, but she could seek retribution on Bayne by engaging in a massive brawl with her afterwards to close out Dynamite. The 29-year-old is one of the promotion's most beloved names, and there can be no better angle to conclude the upcoming show, especially in light of speculations about a possible title change in Philadelphia.

