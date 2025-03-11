5 Things that stood out from AEW Revolution but not for the right reasons 

AEW has a reputation for delivering on pro-wrestling pay-per-views, and last weekend's Revolution 2025 was no exception. The event featured many of the company's most popular and gifted stars and numerous highly acclaimed matches—some of which were uncomfortably violent, culminating in long-running storylines.

However, no wrestling product is perfect, and the Tony Khan-led promotion's latest pay presentation had some issues that stood out in contrast to the rest of the event. Let us examine five of these issues.

#1: Disruptive fans who were kicked out of the arena

Viewers of All Elite Wrestling have observed recent trends toward improvement in the company's booking and production. For the past few weeks, the promotion has presented its weekly television shows in unique, intimate venues in front of loud, packed crowds, translating into impressive ticket sales for last Sunday's AEW Revolution 2025.

According to reports, over ten thousand fans attended the aforementioned pay-per-view in the Crypto.Com Arena. While All Elite live crowds are usually known for their positive energy and genuine investment in the in-ring action, a disturbance seems to have occurred at Revolution. Security seemingly escorted a couple of audience members out of the building, presumably for causing trouble.

The incident seemingly took place during Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship match against Momo Watanabe.

#2: Damaris Lewis breaks the pro-wrestling fourth wall

This year's Revolution pay-per-view featured appearances from several celebrities, including TikTok phenomenon The Rizzler, rapper Yung Gravy, and actors Adam Devine, Leslie Jones, and Ken Jeong. Also present at the event were cast members of the recently-premiered pro-wrestling biopic Queen of the Ring, which incidentally stars AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm in a major part.

At one point during the show, Tony Schiavone interviewed Damaris Lewis, who plays Babs Wingo in the film above, at ringside. The actor and model made a remark that directly referenced the pre-determined nature of pro-wrestling matches and their outcomes. This led to many discussions among fans on social media, some of whom responded negatively to Lewis supposedly "breaking kayfabe."

Expand Tweet

Lewis's comment, however, was likely meant to be a motivational statement, alluding to wrestlers' determination and resolve. Her Queen of the Ring castmate Kamille (also an AEW talent currently on hiatus) recently came to the thespian's defense. Even former WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin echoed The Brickhouse's interpretation of Lewis' words.

#3: Outrunners vs Hurt Syndicate: An underwhelming tag team title bout

Revolution 2025 opened with an explosive grudge match between Hangman Page and MJF, with The Cowboy emerging victorious against The Wolf of Wrestling. This would be followed by Mercedes Mone retaining her TBS Title against Momo Watanabe, Swerve Strickland beating Ricochet to become a World Title contender, and Kazuchika Okada retaining his Continental Title against California native Brody King.

An AEW World Tag Team Title bout between The Outrunners, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate succeeded the Rainmaker's victory. Although Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd had fans and momentum on their side, the duo were eventually crushed by The All Mighty and The Standard of Excellence in just under nine minutes, with the latter retaining their belts.

The Hurt Syndicate (AEW World Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) [Image Credits: AEW's Instagram]

The Youngest Men Alive is undoubtedly worthy of being pushed as a top team, considering their groundswell in popularity as of late. However, Lashley and Benjamin could arguably have benefited from facing more formidable opponents (such as The Murder Machines, as had been teased prior) at the PPV. The Syndicate defeating Lance Archer and Brian Cage in a competitive war would likely also have been a better fit for the considerably stacked card.

#4: A disappointing main event: Mox vs Cope

For many weeks now, All Elite Wrestling fans have been voicing their frustrations with Jon Moxley's AEW World Title reign. Enroute to their main event bout at Revolution 2025, the defending champion saw his challenger Adam Copeland take out his stable-mates one by one, eventually even managing to seemingly alienate Wheeler Yuta from The Purveyor of Violence.

Mox vs. Cope turned out to be a tumultuous matchup, as Yuta showed up to run interference for Moxley, only to be neutralized by Jay White, who then accidentally laid out Copeland with the World Title case. Later, Christian Cage cashed in his All In 2024 championship contract, turning the bout into a three-way. However, Moxley picked his spot and choked out The Patriarch, successfully retaining his belt against the WWE veterans.

An image from Jon Moxley vs Adam Copeland at Revolution 2025 [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Viewers were hoping for the World Title to change hands at Revolution - or at least for some interesting turn in Moxley's storyline with Yuta. Fans were naturally disappointed by the end of the main event of the PPV, with most comparing it negatively to the rest of the card - and while Swerve Strickland's ambush on Moxley did conclude the show on an exciting note, many have argued that the event deserved a superior finale.

#5: AEW Revolution deserved THE Hollywood Ending

It seems that fans have more or less unanimously agreed that Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Title match against Mariah May was the best and most spectacular bout on the card. The violent culmination of a story that began in 2023, The Glamour and The Timeless One, far surpassed the brutality of their previous meetings at All In 2024 and Grand Slam Australia to deliver a bloody classic this weekend.

The momentum and interest generated by Storm's rivalry with May during its development—not to mention The Illustrious One's kayfabe and real involvement with the film industry—led many to claim that the Women's World Championship match deserved the main event spot at Revolution. The bout's quality —with its frighteningly brutal but emotionally poignant spots and story beats—has left viewers stunned and elated.

Expand Tweet

Storm vs. May concluded with the words "The End" flashing on the Tron, signaling, for now, the end of the company's finest women's feud to date. Therefore, it is understandable why fans are upset that the match will not headline AEW Revolution in Los Angeles (the literal home of Hollywood) instead of the much-criticized Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland World Title bout.

