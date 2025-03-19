6 AEW stars at high risk of crashing Jon Moxley vs. Cope's Revolution rematch on Dynamite 

Cope (FKA Adam Copeland) and Jon Moxley are set to take on one another in a rematch for the AEW World Championship. This was booked after the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that he was never pinned or submitted during their match at AEW Revolution.

At the PPV, the match took an interesting turn when Christian Cage used his world title shot to turn it into a three-way. He hit The Rated-R Superstar with an array of moves but was not able to finish the job. With Cope sidelined, Jon Moxley grabbed the chance and choked out Christian for the win.

Tomorrow night, all rules are out the window for this rematch as it will be a Street Fight between the two. There is no telling what both men will do to get an advantage over the other. However, this does not rule out the possibility of some outside interference.

Here are some stars who could get involved:

#1. MJF

MJF still holds the record as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion, but he only has that one, single reign to hold onto. Last week, he got a reality check from his longtime friend MVP, as the veteran claimed that he had lost his edge, and offered the services of The Hurt Syndicate to bring that back.

While he may not accept the offer from the faction as he loves working as a lone wolf, this may have helped him regain his focus and go after the world title. He could end up making his presence known during the match, and immediately attack who comes out on top after the match.

He would be sending a message to the entire roster, and re-introducing himself in the AEW World Title scene.

#2. Ricochet

Ricochet came close to earning a world title shot at Revolution, but he ended up losing to Swerve Strickland. Now, he has turned his attention to the International Title and will be in a four-way match tomorrow night to determine the number one contender for Kenny Omega's title.

There is a real chance he could fall short tomorrow night again, with the other great contenders in the picture in this match. Another loss could tip him over the edge, and he could end up going into business for himself. He could end up interfering in the main event and costing Cope the title out of spite as he could want to be the one to dethrone Mox.

He would find himself in Swerve's path once more seeing as he is the number one contender for the title. This could cause some friction in the world title scene heading into Dynasty.

#3. Wheeler Yuta

Wheeler Yuta has shown signs of an internal struggle over the past few weeks, but interestingly at Revolution, he chose once more to ally with Jon Moxley. The commentators have called this similar to someone with 'Stockholm Syndrome,' and he could make the ultimate swerve tomorrow night.

Seeing as his leader is not in the right mindset, this could finally force Yuta to provide an assist to Cope seeing as Mox is slowly losing himself in this feud. This may lead to another problem within the group's dynamic, and this could be how Wheeler finally leaves their ranks.

There is only so much disrespect one can take, and it may finally have gotten to a point where he can't handle it anymore.

#4. Christian Cage

Christian Cage's plans at AEW Revolution backfired, and last week on Dynamite, he claimed that he thought that his signing the contract would put him in a one-on-one contest with his former best friend, despite that not being how the contract works.

Out of desperation, he could cost Cope his chance at the title and provide an assist to Jon Moxley. This would only be so that his rival never gets a sniff of a world title reign, which may once more begin a feud between these two.

There may also be a distinct possibility that he holds a grudge against Moxley for stealing a win from him, and he may instead assist his former tag team partner.

#5. Jay White costs Cope

Jay White has been The Rated-R Superstar's ally throughout this feud with The Death Riders. However at Revolution, while he was dealing with Wheeler Yuta, he inadvertently hit Cope during the match, costing him a chance to put the match away.

The Switchblade has taken offense to those saying it was intentional, but this may have been his plan all along. He may have done this because he wants to be the one having the honor to dethrone Jon Moxley for the title.

White could finish the job and cost Cope his chance to become the world champion. Seeing as Swerve is in line next for a title shot, a feud between Jay White and The Rated-R Superstar could be on the way. White could go for the world title on a different pay-per-view.

#6. Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland earned a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution by beating Ricochet. He now waits for the winner of tomorrow's title match as he'll be challenging for the world title at Dynasty in a few weeks.

Last weekend at Collision, Jon Moxley blindsided Swerve, attacking him with a crowbar. At this point, we know that he does not take these things lightly, and the 34-year-old could interfere in the match and cost The Purveyor of Violence his title.

This would set up a match between Cope and Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty, a match that he could prefer seeing as he has respect for the WWE Hall of Famer.

There is no telling what could happen between Cope and Jon Moxley, especially after the added stipulation of a Street Fight, with no rules. One thing that is certain is the possibility of outside interference during the match.

