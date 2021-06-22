AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Paul Wight compares star to Brock Lesnar, The S4, Wrestler gets new name and offer to join faction (21st June 2021)

The latest AEW Dark: Elevation episode kicked off with Tony Schiavone interviewing Matt Sydal ahead of his tag team main event.

The episode had some big matches and moments, including a few debuts. Paul Wight, aka The Big Show, also compared a Team Taz member to Brock Lesnar. Elsewhere, an Indian star received a new name and a massive offer to join a top faction.

With that in mind, this week's AEW Dark: Elevation got underway with FTR's match.

FTR vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson on AEW Dark: Elevation

We kick things off with a tag team match this week, featuring #thePinnacle’s FTR

It's always great to see FTR compete on AEW Dark: Elevation. Cash Wheeler got the match rolling for his team this week.

The early exchanges ended in a stalemate as both teams faced off in the ring. Harwood received the tag and gained some control with a side headlock, followed by two shoulder blocks and an arm drag.

Isaacs came right back with a nice hip toss and an arm drag. Nelson went into the match and executed a double-team move featuring strikes. Wheeler got the tag and was welcomed by Nelson with a picture-perfect dropkick.

Isaacs and Nelson delivered a four-move combo, which included a neckbreaker, a shoulder tackle, a leg drop, and an elbow strike to top it off. FTR smartly caught Isaacs off guard and hit a double gourd buster.

Harwood put in the work with a series of chops and punches on Isaacs in the corner before settling down for an abdominal stretch. Wheeler pulled Harwood's hand to increase the pressure of the move.

Wheeler got down to some amateur boxing maneuvers, but Isaacs created some space with a high-drop German suplex. Royce finally tagged Nelson, who exploded on both FTR members.

He dropped Harwood and Wheeler with two belly-to-back suplexes. Harwood shut Nelson down with a dragonscrew leg whip and a brainbuster.

Wheeler came down with a flying attack on Nelson's injured knee. Harwood finished the match by forcing Nelson to tap out in the reverse figure four leglock.

Result: FTR def. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B+

Nyla Rose vs. Delmi Exo (AEW Singles Debut) on AEW Dark: Elevation

It's just sad to see Justin Roberts get bullied every week by Vickie Guerrero, and we hope to see the announcer get his retribution someday.

Exo had a slight reach advantage over Rose, but The Native Beast used her power to execute a Samoan Drop. Rose delivered the Beast bomb to wrap things up quickly.

Result: Nyla Rose def. Delmi Exo (AEW Singles Debut) on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: F

We hope Britt Baker is prepared for a very challenging title defense against Rose, as the latter means business.

