AEW Dark Results - Star wins first match after 27 losses, highly-rated female wrestler debuts, Bizzare team shows up - 24th November 2020

Excalibur, Anthony Ogogo, and Taz welcomed the fans watching around the world to the latest edition of the AEW Dark.

This week's AEW Dark had 17 matches. Yeah, 17! We have a lot to get into, so let's no waste any precious time.

#1. Vipress (AEW Debut) vs. Big Swole on AEW Dark

The opening match sees @_vipress makes their AEW Dark debut but in the way is @SwoleWorld!



There was a lot of hype around Vipress' AEW debut as she is regarded a one of the most talented female wrestlers on the indie circuit. The Serpent of Evil's first match being against Big Swole was a clear indication of her reputation as a performer.

A collar and elbow lock up began the match. Swole used her power to get the better of the feeling out phases of the contest. They switched up hammerlock positions before Vipress grounded Swole with a headlock takedown.

Swole took control of the match with a back elbow, but she couldn't capitalize on the momentum. Vipress pulled on the back of Swole's hair and got in a few strikes.

Vipress attempted to choke Swole against the ropes before working on her back. Vipress got a 1-count with a clean Northern Lights Suplex. Swole responded with a Urinagi. Swole then followed it up with a headbutt to the jaw. She locked in the double underhooks and delivered a botchy tiger driver. Big Swole then trapped Vipress in a Texas Cloverleaf for the win.

Result: Big Swole def. Vipress on AEW Dark

Grade: C

#2. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow vs. Dark Order's 3 (Alex Reynolds) & 4 (John Silver) on AEW Dark

Reynolds and Solow kicked off the match for their respective teams. Alex offered Solow the opportunity to join the Dark Order. Solow baited Reynolds before delivering a right-hand strike followed by a dropkick.

Johnson came in and executed a double team neck breaker combo with Solow. Lee, however, got sent into the opposing corner and Silver got the tag. Johnson laid out Silver with a beautiful dropkick for a two-count.

Solow got the tag, and he continued to work on Silver. Johnny Hungy, connected with a strike before going to the outside. Solow attempted a suicide dive but got cut off by Reynolds near the apron.

The Dark Order members cut off the ring and punished Solow, who got dropped with a double team move. Silver sinched in the kicks into Solow's chest.

Silver showed off his pecks as he tagged Reynolds in. Solow was in a spot of bother, but he created some separation with a few punches to the gut. Reynolds stunned Solow with a neck breaker for a two-count. Silver was back in now, and he locked in a chin lock.

Solow dropped Silver with a Screwhigh kick. Reynolds stopped the tag attempt for a brief moment, but Solow somehow made the hot tag.

Johnson swept Reynolds off the feet with a few kicks before delivering a neck breaker. He took Silver out on the outside with a big diving move. Back in the ring, Johnson got a near fall with a Blue Thunder Bomb on Reynolds.

Silver sneaked back into the ring, and Johnson was knocked out with an uppercut combo. Solow was left alone in the ring, and the Dark Order members finished the match with an insane rapid-fire combo. The series of moves included two kicks; a forearm shot, a stunner, a german suplex, and the jackknife pinfall for the win on AEW Dark.

Result: Dark Order's 3 (Alex Reynolds) & 4 (John Silver) on AEW Dark

Grade: B

A Leva Bates promo aired next.

The deadweight is gone. It's time for Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) to shine!

#3. Michael Nakazawa vs. Trent (w/ Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor) on AEW Dark

As seen on @BeingTheElite, @MichaelNakazawa caused the top rope slip that @trentylocks fell victim to during his match against @ToBeMiro, and now Trent? is out for revenge!



Trent called the referee's attention to the lump in Nakazawa's trunks. The ref hesitantly reached into Nakazawa's trunks and found two bottles of baby oil.

The referee even confiscated a bottle from his knee cap before the match officially got underway.

Both men engaged in an areola pinch battle. Nakazawa got the early advantage with a shoulder tackle that sent Trent to the outside.

Trent assumed control of the match with a series of chops. He dropped Michael with a back elbow. Trent, however, got his leg swept while he was perched up on the middle rope. Trent hit his head on the turnbuckle.

He recuperated and got a two-count with a Northern Lights Suplex. Trent decked Nakazawa with a brutal clothesline for a two. Nakazawa somehow managed to get hold of an oil bottle, and he applied it on his back.

Trent's arms slipped as he attempted a tornado DDT. Nakazawa got a two-count with a side suplex. The thong was out next, but Trent intercepted the attack.

Nakazawa survived a near fall but was back at the thong claw attack. Trent dropped Michael with a side suplex followed by two bicycle knee strikes. Trent finished the match with a third bicycle knee strike on AEW Dark.

Result: Trent def. Michael Nakazawa on AEW Dark

Grade: B