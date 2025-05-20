AEW News Roundup: Blockbuster reunion teased; Spoiler on Cope's (FKA Edge) return; Tony Khan forced to sign 29-year-old star?

Welcome along to a new rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW Roundup. Today, we've got news involving Cope, Tony Khan, and many others, as All Elite Wrestling continues to be a hub of surprises, emotions, and major backstage chatter.
From Tony Khan being forced to sign a top star to a wrestling icon's emotional announcement, we've got a lot to cover. So, without further ado, let's get into it:
#5. AEW gives away a huge spoiler on Cope's highly anticipated return
After being ambushed by FTR at Dynasty and stretchered out of the arena, Cope (Adam Copeland) has been absent from AEW programming. However, a recent promotional update from the Jacksonville-based promotion may have just spoiled the long-awaited return of The Rated-R Superstar.
Posters for the July 17 episode of Collision in Chicago prominently feature Cope alongside Samoa Joe and Adam Cole, suggesting his comeback could be around the corner.
While this could have been an accidental reveal, the buzz it has created is undeniable. Cope’s alliance-turned-rivalry with FTR had left fans hungry for a payoff, and this promotional tease only intensifies the anticipation. With Chicago often serving as a hotspot for memorable AEW moments, this return could be set to make a major impact. All eyes will be on Collision in the Windy City in July.
#4. AEW legend Dustin Rhodes makes an emotional announcement
In a heartfelt message shared on social media, AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes announced that he is now 17 years clean from drugs and alcohol. The 56-year-old posted on X, thanking God and using the hashtag #CleanIsCool.
''Huge day for me! Thank you, God, for saving me from drugs and alcohol. Happy 17th birthday to me!'' he wrote.
The wrestling world respects Rhodes not only for his in-ring legacy but also for his resilience and transparency, and this announcement is sure to resonate with fans. The eldest son of the late Dusty Rhodes and half-brother of Cody Rhodes, Dustin is now a backstage mentor to many in Tony Khan's promotion.
#3. Bryan Danielson makes a big revelation
Bryan Danielson recently opened up about trying a new sport and how humbling the experience was.
Known for his technical prowess in the ring, Danielson, in an interview with Boxing Social, revealed that his coach once sent him to spar with young boxers in Las Vegas. The result? A 16-year-old opponent “completely lit me up,” he said.
Despite Danielson's combat sports experience, he was unable to land a single punch and marveled at the teenager’s footwork and head movement. The sparring session deepened Danielson’s appreciation for boxing, a sport he described as being on “another level.”
Watch the interview here:
Though he's been off TV since WrestleDream 2024, Tony Khan recently confirmed that The American Dragon has been contributing creatively behind the scenes. Whether or not he returns to active competition remains uncertain.
#2. Former AEW star feels Tony Khan was forced to sign him: "There was no real plan for me ever"
A former AEW star who has now reinvented himself shared candid thoughts on his tenure in Tony Khan's promotion during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.
KJ Orso (FKA Fuego Del Sol) shared that Tony Khan never had a solid plan for him, and his signing in August 2021 came as a result of fan momentum and locker room respect rather than a long-term creative direction. He went on to describe himself as an "outside puzzle piece" in the Jacksonville-based company.
Orso credited opportunities to his friendship with Sammy Guevara and the backing of Cody Rhodes, but ultimately felt creatively underutilized. He also revealed that he pitched the idea of unmasking on AEW television, an idea that came to fruition in GCW. The 29-year-old's final contracted appearance for Tony Khan's company came in February 2023.
Now active on the independent circuit, KJ Orso recently captured the 3XW Heavyweight Championship.
#1. Major Cope (FKA Edge) reunion teased in AEW
ECW legend and wrestling veteran Rhino has sparked major speculation by teasing a reunion with former tag partner Cope (FKA Edge).
Appearing on The WHIP Show, Rhino expressed his interest in mixing it up again with either Cope or Christian Cage, his allies from the early 2000s WWE Ruthless Aggression Era. Rhino recently made his AEW in-ring debut against Nick Wayne, and despite the loss, fans were thrilled to see him back.
Moreover, Rhino also voiced his desire to help elevate younger talent while potentially locking horns with big names like Jon Moxley.
Given Cope’s brutal exit at Dynasty 2025, a comeback storyline with backup, possibly involving Rhino, could be in the works. The chemistry from their past alliance could reignite, adding more veteran star power to AEW’s stacked roster.