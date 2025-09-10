AEW News Roundup: Bryan Danielson takes a shot at WWE, Legend may not wrestle again, Blockbuster pitch for Jon Moxley 

Welcome everyone to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving top All Elite Wrestling stars like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, to name a few.

Bryan Danielson has taken jabs at WWE over their recent strategies. Meanwhile, a top wrestling legend has stated that he may never compete again, and a popular wrestling analyst has shared an enormous blockbuster pitch for Jon Moxley. This and more as we delve into the top stories coming out of AEW today, so without further ado, let's dive into it.

#4. Sam Roberts says Jon Moxley's return to WWE would be "earth-shattering."

Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts, while referencing AJ Lee’s return to WWE after over a decade-long absence, suggested the next star who could follow in her footsteps. That star is AEW star Jon Moxley. Speaking on a recent edition of Notsam Wrestling, Roberts stated that the erstwhile Dean Ambrose's potential comeback to the sports entertainment juggernaut would be “earth-shattering” for the industry.

"If Dean Ambrose came back to the WWE. If Ambrose came back, it would be Earth-shattering," said Roberts.

The Purveyor of Violence was in WWE from 2011 to 2019. He became well-known as a member of The Shield, which included Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and won three Intercontinental Championships and the WWE Championship once during his tenure. In AEW, Moxley is a four-time World Champion and has been one of the promotion's most prominent stars since leaving WWE.

#3. Bryan Danielson criticizes WWE's counterbooking of AEW shows; mentions Cody Rhodes and CM Punk

Bryan Danielson has openly criticized WWE’s strategies, specifically their approach to counter-programming All Elite Wrestling shows. In an interview with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, the American Dragon stated that he does not understand WWE’s decision-making and emphasized that, in his view, the presence of both companies benefits wrestlers across the board.

"It’s one of the things where people who really crave power and a lot of money play these weird games that I don’t understand. It’s like, okay, we’re going to run all the competitors that might be competitive with us out of this business. Why? It’s good for the wrestlers both in AEW and WWE," said Danielson.

Danielson also made bold claims about the careers of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, suggesting that neither would be in their current positions without the existence of AEW.

"If AEW wouldn’t have started, would Cody Rhodes be where he is right now? No. They have a megastar because AEW exists. Would CM Punk ever have come back? Probably not." [H/T WrestlePurists on X ]

Bryan Danielson gives his take on WWE's counter programming measures against AEW, wonders what the decision-making process on WWE's part is: "I think of it and I wonder, right? Like, I'm just curious what the people who are making these decisions, what they're thinking. In the

#2. Dustin Rhodes is "healing nicely" amid AEW hiatus

Wrestling veteran Dustin Rhodes has given fans an update on his health following his recent injury and surgery. Rhodes has been sidelined since his loss to Kyle Fletcher in the Chicago Street Fight on Collision, where he was defeated for his TNT Championship. The Natural had only recently won the belt in a Fatal 4-Way match at All In, competing against Sammy Guevara, Fletcher, and Daniel Garcia after Adam Cole vacated the title due to injuries.

Rhodes revealed on X that he is “healing nicely” and taking “baby steps” during his recovery process. The 55-year-old underwent double knee replacement surgery recently. While no timeline has been provided for his return, fans remain hopeful about seeing him back in the Jacksonville-based promotion soon.

#1. Bryan Danielson says he may never wrestle again

Bryan Danielson, one of the most popular stars in All Elite Wrestling, has recently raised concerns about the future of his wrestling career. The American Dragon has not wrestled a televised match since his World Title loss to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024.

In an interview with The Kairouz Bros, Danielson admitted he may not wrestle again, casting doubt on an appearance at the upcoming Grand Slam Australia event in 2026. Although he did jokingly suggest he could perform “Hammerlocks for 45 minutes.”

I’m not sure that’s what Australia wants to see: 45 minutes of Bryan Danielson doing Hammerlocks." said Danielson. [H/T: Fightful]

Later in the interview, his tone shifted when discussing his physical condition. Danielson stated that his body is not fully functional, even though his wrestling mind is as good as ever.

