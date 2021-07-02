AEW News Roundup - Reactions to 'WWE Dynamite' botch, Andrade wants Charlotte to join him in top faction, Vince McMahon thought superstar bluffed about Tony Khan's offer (1st July 2021)

We welcome you back to another massive edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup.

As you might have picked up from the headline itself, Jim Ross' botch from this week's AEW Dynamite and the reactions to the unfortunate mistake has been covered in today's main story.

Andrade also shared his thoughts about a proposed idea to reform one of his old factions. Charlotte and four other wrestling personalities were named as potential members of the group.

Elsewhere, a top star revealed details of his conversation with Vince McMahon before a scheduled meeting with Tony Khan. Cody and Brandi Rhodes also released the first photos of their adorable baby girl on social media. We wrapped up the latest AEW News Roundup with a legendary star's insightful breakdown of Shawn Spears and The Pinnacle's AEW future.

#5 Jim Ross apologizes for "WWE Dynamite" botch on AEW TV, The Young Bucks mocks him new bio

The latest AEW Dynamite episode trended on social media after Jim Ross accidentally said 'WWE Dynamite' during the show's closing moments.

The most recent Dynamite offering ended with a well-made video package that recapped All Elite Wrestling's memorable stay at Daily's Place.

The video montage concluded, and Jim Ross then began his routine final address to viewers, saying, "Nothing is better than WWE Dynamite." As expected, Jim Ross' slip-up was the hottest story in AEW Dynamite's aftermath.

It also didn't take long for the WWE Hall of Famer to apologize for the botch. JR provided no excuses for his error and stated that he has no plans to quit the business just yet.

"Yep, I apparently made an untimely error tonight at shows end. No excuses. And I'm not quitting," JR tweeted.

Yep I apparently made an untimely error tonight at shows end.



No excuses.



And I’m not quitting. 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 1, 2021

Staying true to their heel persona, The Young Bucks mocked Jim Ross with a new Twitter bio that also included a message for Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. Here's how the Bucks' updated Twitter bio reads:

"Eddie & Penta, let's see if you can beat us next week when it counts, on WWE Dynamite," the Young Bucks wrote.

The Young Bucks had a cheeky dig at JR

Jim Ross is no stranger to on-air blunders as the adored announcer has attracted criticism for being unusually sloppy ever since he joined AEW's broadcasting team. In February, the legend came under fire when he called Kenny Omega the 'WWE Champion' on a Dynamite episode.

Pointing out that small mistakes or no small mistakes, @JRsBBQ is the GREATEST wrestling commentator of all time. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 1, 2021

"The Voice of Wrestling" is human, after all, and a few lapses are always bound to happen at live wrestling shows.

However, as aptly voiced by Chris Jericho, the recent mistakes don't change the fact that 69-year-old JR is still the undisputed GOAT in the commentary department.

