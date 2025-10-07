AEW News Roundup: WWE snubs Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), Major Dynamite debut, Chris Jericho breaks silence on his future

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving All Elite Wrestling stars, including Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho, among others.Recently, WWE omitted Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) from a historic footage. Meanwhile, a top star might be making their debut this week on Dynamite says veteran analyst, and the Chris Jericho saga continues as the star provided an update about his future. We've got a lot of headline-worthy news to cover today, so let's get into it.#4. Dave Meltzer says Shayna Baszler could answer Mercedes Mone's TBS title open challenge on AEW Dynamite Former WWE star Shayna Baszler has been touted for a possible debut in All Elite Wrestling on AEW Dynamite’s “Title Tuesday” edition tonight. Baszler could be revealed as the mystery opponent to Mercedes Mone's TBS title open challenge. Earlier the CEO had issued the challenge, specifically calling out opponents from Florida. Recently, wrestling analyst Dave Meltzer speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio reported that former WWE star Shayna Baszler could be the mystery challenger. Meltzer explained that Baszler officially became a free agent after her 90-day non-compete clause expired and currently resides in Florida. &quot;She's from South Dakota, she does live in Florida, she would make sense in the spot in the sense of she's just starting her indies. Her non-compete has just ended, I figured that there would be a chance that Tony [Khan] would sign her,&quot; said Meltzer [H/T - Wrestling INC.]#3. Chris Jericho keeps fans guessing regarding future amid rampant WWE return rumors Chris Jericho recently came out to address the growing speculation surrounding his wrestling future and rumors of a potential WWE return. Jericho, who became AEW's first-ever World Champion in 2019, has been absent from AEW programming since April. In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Le Champion was asked about his future, and Jericho offered a rather brief response. &quot;We don’t know, right? We’ll just have to see,&quot; he said.Meanwhile, Jericho's AEW contract is set to expire in December 2025 and given his long and successful history in WWE, the possibility of Y2J returning to the Stamford-based promotion cannot be ignored. #2. Karrion Kross breaks silence on potentially joining AEW Former WWE star Karrion Kross has spoken out about his future in wrestling following his recent release from the company. The former NXT Champion, and his wife, Scarlett, departed WWE earlier this year. Since then, The Herald of Doomsday has returned to the independent wrestling circuit, making select appearances in various promotions. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Kross was asked whether he had been in contact with AEW following his WWE exit. He declined to confirm any discussions, stating: &quot;I don't think we should say who we do or don't talk to.&quot; His wife Scarlett, however, provided more context about the couple’s past interactions with the Jacksonville-based promotion and revealed that prior to their return to WWE in 2022, they had discussed potential storylines with AEW but felt the proposed creative direction didn’t really make sense at the time. &quot;Around 2022 right before we came back, there was a conversation about you coming in, but the story wasn't, it didn't really make sense,&quot; Scarlett said. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]#1. WWE removed Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) from historic footage on RAW On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it appeared that WWE removed Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, from a video that highlighted The Shield's past. The omission occurred during the &quot;ALLIES&quot; vignette of the broadcast, which focused on the relationship between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins prior to their upcoming champion vs. champion bout at Crown Jewel. The video package revisited Rollins’ career and his time as a member of The Shield. However, while the footage included clips of Rollins and Roman Reigns, Moxley was not featured in any part of the video. Dean Ambrose was an integral part of the Shield during his time in WWE. However, his stature as one of the cornerstones of All Elite Wrestling can be expected to be the reason for this omission.