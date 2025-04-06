AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Former world champion to consider WWE return, Jon Moxley's troubling statement, Sting's new look & more

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we are going to take a look at news stories involving Jon Moxley, Cope, Chris Jericho, and other major stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Jay White has made his first comments after his omission from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament due to his injury issues. A legendary star was recently spotted donning a new look amid rumors of his return to WWE. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all these stories.

#5. Chris Jericho makes interesting comments about the possibility of his WWE return

Chris Jericho has carved out a legendary career in WWE. The Lionheart bagged several impressive accolades during his time in the Stamford-based promotion. However, Mr. Y2J has not been seen in WWE for the past seven years.

Chris Jericho has been associated with All Elite Wrestling since 2019. The Learning Tree was amongst the first few marquee names to sign with the Tony Khan-led company, and he continues to be a loyal asset to the promotion to this day.

While Jericho has actively rejected the possibility of going back to WWE in the past, the first-ever AEW World Champion may have a change of plans in the future. In a panel at the Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest in Manchester, UK, the reigning ROH World Champion opened up on whether he intends to work with the Triple H-led creative regime at some point.

Chris Jericho stated that the circumstances in the future would determine if he would leave AEW to rejoin WWE. While he did not emphatically confirm a move to his former company, The Lionheart said that it would be "crazy" to not entertain the possibility if both sides benefitted from the deal.

The 54-year-old veteran said that he would consider returning to the Stamford-based promotion based on what spot he finds himself in creatively at the end of his AEW deal.

#4. Sting spotted in a new look ahead of his rumored return to WWE

Sting has been a celebrated figure in AEW since his debut in 2020. At Revolution 2024, The Vigilante drew the curtains on his legendary career by defeating The Young Bucks alongside Darby Allin.

There have been several rumors of The Stinger potentially heading to WWE for a special occasion. With Lex Luger set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, speculations are on the rise regarding Sting accompanying his best friend on this memorable night.

The Icon was recently spotted donning a new look. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was present at the Astronomicon in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where he left the people in awe with his changed appearance.

Aside from his iconic face paint, Sting could be seen rocking a significantly longer goatee and grey hair. The Icon's new look drew several hilarious responses on social media, with a few fans comparing him to Scott Steiner.

#3. Cope receives criticism for his run in AEW

Cope (fka Edge) left the wrestling world stunned when he joined AEW at WrestleDream 2023. The Rated-R Superstar has had a great run in the promotion so far, serving as a valuable addition to the roster. However, The Ultimate Opportunist has also been at the receiving end of criticism on a couple of occasions.

Former WWE star Stevie Richards recently gave his opinion on Cope's run in All Elite Wrestling so far. Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion stated that The Master Manipulator was incredibly fortunate to be back in the wrestling ring, after jumping off the steel cage and breaking his leg at Double or Nothing 2024.

However, Richards also chastised the former TNT Champion for tarnishing his legacy by featuring in unnecessary spots and underwhelming rivalries in AEW. The ex-WWE star was critical of Cope's decision to join the TK-led company, believing that no amount of money could make up for the harm done to the legacy of The Rated-R Superstar.

Richards' comments come right after Cope's underwhelming feud with Jon Moxley, which failed to impress the fans. The Ultimate Opportunist is now set to team up with FTR at AEW Dynasty 2025 to challenge The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championships.

#2. Jon Moxley gave his verdict on the worrying scenario of the AEW roster

Jon Moxley rarely features in any real-life interviews. However, The Purveyor of Violence made a huge claim about the young crop of stars in All Elite Wrestling during an interview with The Knockturnal.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has been in the stranglehold of The One True King since August 2024. The four-time AEW World Champion has been unstoppable since forming The Death Riders, who have actively helped Moxley in his mission to reshape All Elite Wrestling as per his own vision.

During this rare offscreen interaction, Jon Moxley discussed being disheartened at seeing young AEW stars failing to realize their true potential. The One True King was not happy with the next generation not being as hungry as the previous ones and seeking validation from everyone but themselves.

Jon Moxley was particularly disappointed with some wrestlers in AEW not understanding their true capabilities and choosing to be directionless. The Purveyor of Violence compared the situation to the world of social media, where people are constantly seeking external validation, instead of accepting their strengths and abilities.

The 39-year-old star will be up against one of AEW's fastest-rising stars at Dynasty 2025. The One True King is set to lock horns with Swerve Strickland on April 6, 2025, with the latter being adamant about leaving Dynasty as the AEW World Champion for the second year in a row.

#1. Jay White addressed his omission from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Jay White's AEW run so far has sadly been riddled with injuries. The Switchblade has been written off the television for a few months after suffering a legitimate hand injury. The Catalyst was also replaced by Kevin Knight in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after being attacked by The Death Riders at this week's Dynamite.

In the latest episode of Collision, Jay White broke the silence on missing out on the prestigious tournament this year. The former NJPW star congratulated Kevin Knight, before reminding him that he was only in the tournament because White was not deemed fit to compete.

King Switch also took a few shots at Will Ospreay, stating that he was lucky to avoid the wrath of The Switchblade yet again. An infuriated Jay White ended his promo by sending a warning to The Death Riders, calling them out for costing him yet another opportunity.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion vowed to punish The Jon Moxley-led faction for making things personal with him. The 32-year-old star also thanked the villainous group for injuring him, as he has now got the time to plan the demise of The Death Riders.

