AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Jon Moxley's future plans leaked; Big allegation against Britt Baker; WWE legends to reunite once again?

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are going to cover stories involving Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, Christian Cage, and other major stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Jon Moxley's opponent for AEW All In: Texas has reportedly been revealed. A renowned veteran has commented on Britt Baker's attitude issues in All Elite Wrestling. So, without any further ado, let's take a look at all these updates.

#5. Jim Cornette comments on Chris Jericho possibly going to WWE

Chris Jericho has been an influential figure in AEW since 2019. In a panel at the Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest in Manchester, UK, The Lionheart made a stunning revelation, admitting that he would be open to a WWE return if the story was intriguing and the circumstances were right.

Renowned wrestling personality Jim Cornette has now commented on Jericho's potential return to WWE. Speaking on The Experience podcast, the iconic manager stated that The Learning Tree could potentially remain in AEW for a decade, with Tony Khan unlikely to let him go anytime soon.

The veteran gave his insights on how WWE could book the former AEW World Champion if he somehow ended up in the Stamford-based promotion in the near future. Jim Cornette stated that WWE could bring in The Lionheart to wrestle only five matches over a span of two years, which included him performing at shows like WrestleMania.

As per Cornette, it would be the best way to fully utilize the star power of an aged Chris Jericho while giving the audience a chance to enjoy the final run of their longtime favorite.

#4. Cope and Christian Cage might be heading toward a reunion

At WrestleDream 2023, Cope made his shocking AEW debut by confronting Christian Cage and demolishing The Patriarchy. The WWE legends then went on to have an intense TNT Championship feud after The Patriarch refused to team up with The Rated-R Superstar.

Interestingly, the legendary WWE tag team might be back on the same page very soon. As per the Wrestling Observer, Tony Khan could potentially reunite Cope and Christian before All In 2025.

The two stars could potentially join forces again to battle FTR at the high-profile Texas pay-per-view. At Dynasty 2025, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler turned their backs on the erstwhile Ultimate Opportunist, launching a brutal assault on their then-ally.

Meanwhile, Christian Cage finds himself in danger of being kicked out of The Patriarchy. Nick Wayne has taken several shots at Captain Charisma since he lost his chance to claim the AEW World Title at Revolution 2025. It would not be surprising if the faction violently parted ways with its leader.

After being betrayed by their respective allies, Cope and Christian Cage could finally choose to keep their egos aside. It could sow the seeds for the two stars potentially performing as a tag team at All In Texas, adding more intrigue to AEW's biggest-ever show in the United States.

#3. Konnan criticizes Britt Baker for her backstage issues in AEW

Britt Baker was once the cornerstone of the AEW women's division. However, the company seems to have moved on from The Doctor, with stars like Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, and Willow Nightingale leading the division in her absence.

The D.M.D. was last seen on AEW television on the November 13, 2024, edition of Dynamite, where she made the infamous "Nobody cares" comment while being confronted by Serena Deeb.

The former AEW Women's World Champion has been a part of several backstage controversies, with names like MJF and Thunder Rosa.

In a recent chat on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan blasted Britt for not getting along with her colleagues in AEW. Responding to a question about Baker potentially leaving Tony Khan's company for WWE, the WCW legend stated that the Stamford-based promotion might distance itself from The Doctor due to her perceived attitude issues.

Konnan rejected the possibility of Baker carving out a successful career in WWE without overcoming the "difficult to work with" perception of her.

#2. Natalya showers praise on AEW star Cope

Cope (FKA Edge) has been a popular figure in the wrestling industry for nearly three decades. The Rated-R Superstar has bagged several impressive accolades in the business while also earning the respect of his peers and juniors.

In a recent chat with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Natalya talked about her real-life chemistry with The Rated-R Superstar. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion had nothing but praise for the Canadian star, as she applauded him for being as good a friend as he is a wrestler.

Natalya opened up about how close she was to the erstwhile Ultimate Opportunist, revealing how Cope helped her perfect her promo craft on several occasions in her career.

The Queen of Harts also praised Cope's incredible body of work and the longevity of his illustrious career. Natalya also included The Rated-R Superstar in her Canadian Wrestling Mount Rushmore, reiterating how fortunate she was to have worked with an icon of his caliber.

#1. Jon Moxley's opponent for All In: Texas reportedly revealed

Jon Moxley has been terrorizing All Elite Wrestling for the past eight months. As per recent reports, The One True King's challenger for All In: Texas has seemingly been decided.

Will Ospreay is being talked about as the prime candidate to take on The Purveyor of Violence in the main event of All In 2025. As per the Wrestling Observer, The Aerial Assassin could go all the way in the ongoing Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to secure himself an AEW World Title shot against Jon Moxley on July 12 in Texas.

The Commonwealth Kingpin is one of the most beloved babyfaces in the Tony Khan-led company, and it won't be surprising if he puts an end to Moxley's reign. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has been vocal about his desire to clash with The One True King, and he may fulfill his desire by winning the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

After defeating Kevin Knight at Dynasty 2025, Will Ospreay is now set to battle Konosuke Takeshita in the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament in the upcoming episode of Dynamite. It will be intriguing to see if Ospreay gets to dethrone The Death Riders' leader or if Moxley continues to be the AEW World Champion after All In.

