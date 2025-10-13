AEW News & Rumor Roundup - Major star leaves Tony Khan’s company; huge bombshell on John Cena’s retirement tour; chances of WWE legend returning

Welcome everyone to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Tony Khan and John Cena, among others.
A top star has departed from All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, a major revelation about John Cena's retirement tour has been made, and there's a new update on the possibility of a WWE legend returning to the Stamford-based promotion. We've got a lot of headline-worthy news coming out of the All Elite Wrestling universe today. So without further ado, let's dive in.
#5. Dustin Rhodes says WWE is in good hands when asked about returning
Dustin Rhodes has been subject to speculation about a potential WWE return for a while now. However, The Natural, who has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019, recently confirmed on social media that he remains committed to Tony Khan.
On X, Rhodes was asked by a fan whether he would return to the sports entertainment juggernaut to train NXT's rising stars, and gave a straightforward response, assuring that WWE already has capable trainers and that he remains committed to Tony Khan's promotion.
Meanwhile, Rhodes is currently on a hiatus from All Elite Wrestling due to leg injuries that led to double-knee replacement surgery in August. He has since been recovering, with no confirmed return date yet announced.
#4. Konosuke Takeshita wins World Heavyweight Championship outside AEW
Konosuke Takeshita made history by capturing the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2025. The Japanese star defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to begin his first-ever reign as IWGP World Champion. The Alpha, who performs for both AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling under a dual contract, has been part of the Don Callis Family for over two years and is a former International Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
The Japanese star is scheduled to compete for another title this weekend at WrestleDream 2025, where he will team up with Kazuchika Okada to challenge Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.
#3. John Cena allegedly unhappy with farewell run in WWE; in contact with AEW
A major rumor circulating in the wrestling world has suggested that John Cena is very unhappy with how his ongoing WWE retirement tour has unfolded. Former WWE personality Vince Russo discussed the situation on an episode of Writing with Russo, claiming that Cena has been left disappointed with the process surrounding his farewell run, and that his camp is in contact with AEW.
"I'm hearing rumors that John Cena is very unhappy. He does not like the way this retirement thing has gone down. It is not to his liking. He is not satisfied with it; he is very disappointed. I heard there has actually been contact between a John Cena camp and an AEW camp. With that said, Gunther is going over John Cena,"isaid Russo [1:40-2:17]
Check out Russo's comments in the video below:
#2. Kiera Hogan has officially left AEW
Kiera Hogan has officially confirmed her departure from AEW. The announcement comes a month after reports surfaced that her profile had been quietly removed from the promotion's official roster page.
During a recent virtual signing with RDP Productions, Hogan revealed that she is now a free agent. The former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and was briefly aligned with Jade Cargill’s stable before being written off television earlier this year. Her last match for the company took place in February 2024 against Deonna Purrazzo.
“No. I worked at AEW until this year, and now I am a free agent...I mean, I’m so grateful for AEW and the time that I had at AEW. Doors are never closed," said Hogan [H/T RSN]
#1. Adam Copeland (fka Edge) reportedly not returning to face John Cena in WWE
At WWE Crown Jewel 2025, audiences chanted for Adam Copeland (fka Edge) to face John Cena in his retirement match. New reports have now clarified the situation. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Copeland is not expected to return to WWE anytime soon.
“When Adam Copeland, a couple weeks ago, did the thing where he said he was going home, all of a sudden, people were like, ‘He’s going to be John Cena’s last opponent,’ which, of course, that’s not the case. Can’t happen. He’s under contract,” Meltzer stated. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]
Cope currently has multiple commitments beyond wrestling, including his role as Ares in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, and a key role in The Beekeeper 2 alongside Jason Statham.
