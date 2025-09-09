AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Massive heartbreak for Wardlow; WWE references Edge; John Cena replacement?

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Wardlow, Adam Copeland (fka Edge), and John Cena, among others.

Wardlow has suffered another major setback following his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, WWE referenced Adam Copeland, i.e., Edge, on their show, and a top AEW star has been tipped to replace John Cena in the Stamford-based promotion. This and more as we navigate all the headline-making news about AEW. So, let's dive in.

#5. Maven is ready to join AEW

Maven has opened up about his interest in joining All Elite Wrestling. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the former Hardcore champion revealed that while AEW has not contacted him, he is more than willing to explore opportunities with the company.

"I’d definitely entertain any offer. Nobody. I don’t know why they haven’t reached out. But I would explore any options that came my way. I will always be an ambassador for the business," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]

For those unaware, Maven retired from full-time in-ring competition in 2007 but continued to make sporadic appearances on the independent wrestling scene until 2024. In May 2025, he was seen backstage at an AEW show, with reports indicating that his visit went well.

#4. Wardlow reportedly out with fresh injury concerns

Wardlow has suffered another major setback after making his highly anticipated return to the promotion at Forbidden Door. According to Fightful Select, the 266-pound wrestler may have sustained a torn pectoral muscle shortly after attacking Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana at the pay-per-view. This injury would potentially keep him out of action for several months.

Wardlow had already missed a bunch of time in 2025 due to a previous injury sustained in a match against Samoa Joe during an episode of Dynamite in March. While he had been medically cleared earlier this year, his in-ring comeback was delayed due to his filming commitments for the first two seasons of American Gladiators. Reports further suggest that while he may not wrestle again soon, AEW is considering using him in an enforcer role during his recovery.

#3 Sam Roberts says Chris Jericho could replace John Cena in WWE

John Cena is scheduled to retire at the end of 2025, with his last appearance coming on Dec 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event. Now, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts has suggested that Chris Jericho could take on that role if he makes a WWE return. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts highlighted that Jericho’s comeback would generate huge nostalgia and energy among WWE fans.

"Hearing 'Break the Walls Down' kick in would be massive for WWE fans. And quite frankly, I think that there's a clear role for him to fit, which is at the end of the year, John Cena says goodbye," said Roberts

Later on in the video, Roberts also expanded on possible creative options, including blending Jericho’s "Judas" theme from AEW with his classic WWE entrance, as well as reviving his "Painmaker" persona.

#2. Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland reportedly out until 2026

Tony Khan is reportedly facing further setbacks as two of his biggest stars, Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland, are unlikely to return before the end of 2025. According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, both men are recovering from serious injuries and health issues, which will sideline them until early 2026. Omega was recently written off television on Dynamite last week, while Strickland is recuperating from a torn meniscus.

The report also included an update on Will Ospreay, who underwent neck surgery following his Lights Out Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door. Ospreay’s recovery timeline is expected to be longer, keeping him away from in-ring action well into 2026.

#1. John Cena performs Edge's Spear on WWE SmackDown

WWE made headlines after referencing Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, who is currently signed to AEW. In his match against Sami Zayn on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena, who is currently on his final tour before retiring in December, used an Edge-style spear, thereby directly referring to Cope. Moreover, WWE posted a highlight video of Cena and Edge's legendary fight from Unforgiven 2006 to its official YouTube channel.

Despite Cope working for AEW, WWE's most recent reference to him highlights the lasting impact of his rivalry with John Cena.

