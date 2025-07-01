AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Saraya (fka Paige) breaks silence on potential WWE future; Unfortunate Cope update; Major plans canceled 

Welcome to a new edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we have stories involving top stars of the industry, such as Saraya and Adam Copeland, to name a few.

Ad

A new update on former All Elite Wrestling star Saraya's future in the industry has surfaced. Meanwhile, fans of Cope may not be pleased with the latest news around his impending return. Let's jump right in.

#5. AEW star MVP reveals Vince McMahon's surprising reaction after match with Cody Rhodes

MVP recently recalled a chaotic match with Cody Rhodes during their NXT days, where multiple live production changes were made mid-broadcast. Speaking on the latest edition of the Marking Out podcast, the Hurt Syndicate manager said:

Ad

Trending

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

"Cody went out first. I just remember hearing [the ring announcer say] ‘Cody Rhodes!’ and then Laurinaitis says, ‘Hey kid, come here (…) I need two break spots.’ A segment is roughly eight minutes, and then there’s [sic] two minutes of commercial time (…) We’re still working through those two minutes, so we went from two segments to three [roughly 28 minutes]. One break spot, I remember, was a Superplex, and the other I don’t remember what it was, but I gave them two break spots. Cody’s clueless," said MVP.

Ad

After the match concluded, MVP noted that Vince McMahon found the incident amusing.

"From across the ring (…) I hear Cody go, ‘What the f***!’ We come back through the curtain, and Vince takes off the headset, and he’s laughing. That sh** was funny as hell to him." [H/T: EWrestling News]

Ad

#4. AEW shuts down Figure Fighters - Reports

AEW is reportedly shutting down its mobile game, Figure Fighters, by July 28. According to PWInsider, the in-game store has already been closed, and players can no longer make purchases.

The development team plans to offer free items as a gesture to the game's remaining community before it is officially shut down. Figure Fighters had received relatively positive feedback compared to AEW’s console title, Fight Forever, which launched in 2023.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This shutdown comes as Tony Khan gears up for a significant stretch of programming. The promotion is preparing for the 300th episode of Dynamite, the 100th episode of Collision, and the massive All In: Texas stadium show at Globe Life Field.

#3. Prayers up for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW star Ric Flair recently provided a concerning update regarding his health. Flair, who has made a handful of AEW appearances, revealed earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer for the second time in three years.

Ad

In a recent Instagram post, the 76-year-old wrestling legend stated he would be undergoing surgery and described his current condition as "fragile," asking fans for prayers. It must be noted that the Nature Boy has faced numerous health challenges over the years and has come out stronger. We at Sportskeeda wish him the best.

#2. Saraya finally reveals if she's returning to WWE

With WWE’s all-women's event Evolution 2025 on the horizon, rumors have been circulating that Saraya (formerly Paige) might make a return to her former company.

Ad

Speaking on her new podcast, Rulebreakers with Saraya, the Anti-Diva clarified the situation, revealing that she has had no conversations with WWE about a comeback. She plainly stated, “No,” when asked if a return was in the cards.

Saraya, who departed AEW in March 2025, said she plans to take time away from wrestling this year to explore life outside the sport. However, she did not close the door entirely on future wrestling endeavors, mentioning that she might return next year.

Ad

#1. Cope's AEW return not expected at All In - Reports

Adam Copeland (formerly Edge in WWE) is reportedly not expected to return to All Elite Wrestling television anytime soon and could miss this year’s All In pay-per-view entirely. Initially, plans were set in motion for a tag-team reunion with Christian Cage that would lead into a major storyline.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These plans were later changed in favor of building FTR's heel turn and refocusing Christian Cage’s angle with Nick Wayne. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Copeland has been ready to return for over a month but remains without an active storyline.

"And Cope was originally discussed to come back, like, over a month ago. And then he’s been just sitting on the sidelines with no program for AEW All In as of now,” said Sapp. [H/T: Ringside News]

That's it for today's roundup. Keep watching this space, and we'll keep bringing you the latest happenings in the All Elite Wrestling universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action