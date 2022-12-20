Former AEW World Champion; Former WWE Superstar - 5 AEW stars Tony Khan could release next year

AEW is coming off an eventful year in 2022. The company had to weather controversies, injuries, star departures, the infamous All Out media scrum and the subsequent fallout.

AEW President Tony Khan probably wishes he could have the last 12 months in his rearview mirror as soon as possible. It's clear that the honeymoon is over for the company. However, 2023 is a chance for the AEW roster to start afresh.

Khan could start by trimming the fat from his current roster and releasing wrestlers who either want out or no longer benefit the company. By streamlining the locker room, the company can focus on the stars who are in it for the long haul.Here are 5 stars Tony Khan could release in 2023.

#5. Andrade's AEW run has been a disappointment

Privately, some of the key AEW talent is even more upset with Andrade than would be otherwise because of the timing of the altercation with Sammy Guevara happening, Andrade being fully aware of it, and how this made AEW look to the public.



- WON

There were great expectations of WWE Superstar Andrade, back when he made his AEW debut in the summer of 2021. A year and a half into his run, it seems as though the wheels have fallen off for the Mexican star.

From feuding with the likes of Cody Rhodes to a nonsensical storyline with Matt Hardy, it's been a mixed bag for the former WWE US Champion. Andrade hasn't competed in a wrestling match since the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.

After an embarrassing public fallout and backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara, he was subsequently suspended. The Mexican wrestler recently confirmed that he tore his pectoral muscles on the House of The Dragon episode of AEW Dynamite in August 2022. This was during a match with The Elite in the Trios Tournament, causing him to require surgery.

With him being unhappy with the way the company has booked him and openly angling for a move back to WWE, it's perhaps in Tony Khan's best interest to release Andrade in 2023. It simply hasn't worked out for Charlotte Flair's husband and perhaps he is better suited to linking up with his former boss Triple H once again.

#4. Miro has lost momentum in AEW since losing the TNT Championship

Miro's AEW career has been up and down to say the least. When he debuted for the company back in 2020, his 'Best Man' gimmick didn't really resonate with fans. It wasn't until he repackaged himself as The Redeemer that things started clicking for the Bulgarian star.

He went on to become a TNT Champion and had a dominant run in 2021. It was only after he eventually dropped his title to Sammy Guevara did he start to lose steam. He has since only wrestled four times in 2022.

Initially, the former Rusev took time off television so that he could film a series. But since then, it's been reported that the Bulgarian Brute is missing from AEW due to a lack of creative options being presented to him.

Miro's absence has been noticed by many fans who are dissatisfied with his current booking. Surely, he could be brought back into the TNT title picture and battle the likes of Samoa Joe and Wardlow. He could even be a viable contender for MJF's AEW World Championship.

The former TNT Champion seemed to agree with fan sentiment and posted a picture of himself and his wife Lana over the weekend as a throwback image from his NXT days.

If Tony Khan has no plans for Miro, he should absolutely be released to go back to WWE where he first found success. Under Triple H's regime, he could have a new lease of life, similar to Cody Rhodes' journey. It would be cool to see him bring his God Favorite's Champion shtick to the WWE main roster. Imagine Miro coming up against Roman Reigns in a repeat of their 2016 rivalry!

#3. Dustin Rhodes could call it a day in 2023

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes made an announcement during Great Lakes Championship Wrestling's Blizzard Brawl event on December 3, in which declared that he plans to eventually hang up his boots in 2023.

Back in November, the former Goldust stated that he had about a year left before pulling the curtain down on an amazing 30-year career. Having experienced a career rejuvenation of sorts since joining AEW, it would be fitting if he is given one last run with the company.

With Cody Rhodes currently in WWE, Dustin could be tempted to return to the company where he spent the majority of his career as an agent or backstage official. It would also be appropriate to have Dustin by Cody's side when the American Nightmare inevitably wins the WWE Championship, which could very well happen next year when he returns from injury.

#2. FTR wants to enjoy free agency once their AEW contracts end





#aew hey FTR, i know you love putting match graphics on Twitter from 2022…so this one will be titled the match that ended 2022 and our legacies and we finally got to retire…you're welcome

According to reports, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's current contracts with All Elite Wrestling will expire next year.

At the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, FTR lost the ROH World Tag Team Championship to The Briscoes in a Double Dog-Collar Match, putting an end to their epic, year-long trilogy of matches.

FTR might still be the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions and the AAA Tag Team Champions, but the AEW World Tag Team Championship seems to be beyond their grasp at this point, with The Acclaimed enjoying great popularity among the AEW faithful.

It's such a shame that FTR didn't have the final blowoff match with The Young Bucks to put them over as tag champs when they had the chance to do so. But it's clear that as long as The Elite is running things in the company, Wheeler and Harwood won't feature as much as wrestlers possessing their kind of talent deserve.

It's also evident that they share a close relationship with ousted former champion CM Punk, which has led to rumors as to why they aren't being booked as much in Tony Khan's promotion.

FTR have already stated in previous interviews that they won't sign up with another major company once their AEW contracts run out. Perhaps a run as free agents would suit the duo just fine. They are arguably the best tag team in the world and deserve to have autonomy over their careers at this point in time.

#1. CM Punk's AEW return seems unlikely

Ricky Starks is the latest name to defend CM Punk as a positive influence on the AEW locker room.



In an interview with DAZN, he said Punk was a great addition to the locker room. He personally would speak to Punk and get help on his promos. He's hopes to wrestle him one day.

Tony Khan might be tempted to cut his losses and close the chapter with regard to former World Champion CM Punk. It's becoming apparent that AEW is no longer open to CM Punk, judging by the fact that the president chose to bring back The Elite and Colt Cabana over the Straightedge Superstar.

Since the infamous "Brawl Out" controversy, the Second City Saint has not been seen on television. While it could be due to his injury, Punk might not want to do business with All Elite Wrestling any longer.

There has been talk of a buyout clause being discussed between both parties. However, an agreement couldn't be reached, which led to the current situation. Perhaps Triple H could swoop in next year and bring CM Punk back to WWE in an unbelievable turnaround.

Regardless of what happens, the best solution for everyone seems to be Punk's departure from the company that brought him back to pro wrestling, which is an absolute shame.

