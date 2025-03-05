How AEW Revolution could change the landscape for these 7 stars

Just over three weeks after debuting in Australia, AEW is set to present its next event, Revolution 2025, in a few more days. The upcoming annual PPV will air from Los Angeles, CA on March 9, 2025.

All Elite Creative Head Tony Khan has booked several high-stakes matchups for the aforementioned event - both bouts with and without championship implications. The event will feature many of the promotion's top names and could witness outcomes that greatly affect the trajectories of the talents involved.

As such, let us think about seven wrestlers who could play a significant role at, or coming out of, AEW Revolution this Sunday.

#1. Jon Moxley loses the AEW World Title; The Death Riders go into hiatus

Jon Moxley's reign of terror as AEW World Champion could be coming to an end at Revolution 2025, where The Purveyor of Violence will defend his title against Adam Copeland. The Rated-R Superstar has been hunting down Mox's soldiers, The Death Riders, and now only Wheeler Yuta is left standing between Copeland and The One True King.

Fans have continued to voice their dissatisfaction over AEW's booking of Moxley, his faction, and his current title run. All Elite Wrestling could therefore pull the trigger on Cope defeating Jon Moxley at Revolution to become the next All Elite World Champion.

Afterwards, Moxley could go on a hiatus from television along with the rest of his stable-mates. This would allow Khan to rehabilitate The Death Riders, and later reintroduce them in a more well-thought-out storyline.

#2. Christian Cage wins the All Elite World Title for the first time

Christian Cage has done some of the best work of his career in his current AEW run. The Patriarch has proven his credibility many times over and is an undisputed legend of the industry.

That Cage can elevate whatever program he is involved in is evidenced by his acclaimed TNT Title run in 2023, his feuds with Darby Allin, Adam Copeland, and more recently HOOK, and his mentorship of his "sons," - Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. Christian has all the experience, skill, and credentials necessary to stand at the top of his division.

The Patriarch could therefore cash in his AEW World Title contract he has after he won a Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2024, possibly to unseat the winner of Cope vs. Jon Moxley. This would be Cage's first world championship since 2021, and although the reign need not be lengthy, it would allow Christian to have a final, defining run as the top heel act and champion.

#3. Ricochet beats Swerve Strickland again, gains a new ally

Ricochet has changed up his character by leaps and bounds since turning heel and attacking Swerve Strickland at the start of 2025. He used a low blow to beat The Realest last month and even stole Prince Nana's valued Embassy robe.

The Future of Flight agreed to face Swerve in a rematch at Revolution 2025 after Nana revealed the bout would be an AEW World Title contender's match. However, the 45-year-old manager also teased parting ways with Strickland if the latter failed to retrieve his robe for him.

Albeit unlikely, All Elite Wrestling could pull off a swerve in LA this week by having Ricochet defeat The New Flavor once again. Afterward, Nana could turn on Strickland in response to his defeat and align himself with Ricochet.

Such a move would insert the high-flyer into the world title picture, and also create a new, potentially entertaining wrestler-manager pairing.

#4. Toni Storm retains but is met with new contenders after the match

Toni Storm thought she was inaugurating a new chapter in her career after reclaiming the AEW Women's World Title from Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia. However, The Glamour made it clear soon afterward that she was not finished with her former mentor when she viciously assaulted The Timeless One and called for a Hollywood Ending bout at Revolution 2025.

Storm and May will lock horns once again in a no DQ, Falls Count Anywhere match at the upcoming PPV. Although the champion may barely retain, her celebration could be cut short by the revelation of her next challenger or rival.

This could be former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, looking for vengeance against another member of The Outcasts after beating Saraya last year. It could also be the returning Britt Baker, coming back once again as a heel antagonist to take out the fan-favorite Storm.

#5. Kenny Omega wins his first All Elite singles title since 2021

Despite coming back from a life-threatening illness, Kenny Omega has seemingly not lost a step in the squared circle. After pinning Konosuke Takeshita in a tag team match at Grand Slam Australia last month, The Cleaner was granted a shot at the International Championship at Revolution 2025.

After Takeshita managed to retain the belt against Orange Cassidy last Wednesday, he will walk into the Crypto.com Arena to face Omega once again. The Alpha already holds two pinfalls over The Best Bout Machine from 2023, and the latter could attempt to even the score by beating Takeshita at Revolution.

If Omega wins, he will hold his first singles championship in AEW since losing the AEW World Title in 2021. Furthermore, nobody is better suited to defend the International Championship against international stars in high-quality matches than a wrestler of Omega's skill and popularity.

#6. and #7. The Murder Machines (Brian Cage and Lance Archer) attack The Hurt Syndicate

The Murder Machines called their shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles when they confronted Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin after their championship defense against The Gunns. The Hurt Syndicate responded by costing Brian Cage and Lance Archer their match against The Outrunners last week.

The Syndicate will face Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd for the tag belts at Revolution 2025. Despite the audience's undeniable connection with their opponents, The All-Mighty and The Standard of Excellence will likely emerge victorious.

However, Lashley and Benjamin may not leave Revolution unscathed, as The Murder Machines could ambush them afterward by way of payback. The two teams could then build a massive feud en route to AEW's next pay-per-view, Dynasty 2025.

