Lana, 5-time WWE Champion - 4 Wrestling figures Tony Khan must bring in as managers to AEW

AEW has a handful of managers on the roster, which has benefitted the talent they accompany to varying degrees. While having a manager by your side might not always lead to success, it does contribute to the overall presentation of a wrestler.

Whether it comes to taking the lead on promos or involving themselves in shenanigans at ringside, they can be an added advantage. Here are four wrestling figures AEW President Tony Khan should consider bringing in as managers.

#4. Konnan for Proud & Powerful

Konnan is a lucha libre legend at this point who has transitioned into a managerial role in recent years. He was heavily involved in Lucha Underground and even led LAX in IMPACT Wrestling as the faction's veteran mentor.

It just so happens that LAX was made up of current AEW stars Santana and Ortiz. While they initially had a great run at the start, they have since fallen off in relevance after the implosion of the Inner Circle.

Konnan publicly criticized the booking for relegating Santana and Ortiz as bit-part players in the group, leading to their "slow death." He also revealed that both had a falling out with one another. Given that Santana has also been out with an injury for a year while Ortiz has been absent from TV for months, it seems unlikely that they could reunite, which would be a shame as they're better known as a group.

In an interview on Haus of Wrestling, Konnan expressed his hope that the talented duo could make amends. He has been speaking to both of them in an attempt to bring them back as a tag team. Perhaps he could consider joining them as a manager to act as a peacemaker and take Proud & Powerful to new heights.

#3. Bret Hart for AEW Tag Team Champions FTR

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Bret Hart managed FTR tonight. Bret Hart managed FTR tonight. https://t.co/PkC4ImQgDs

AEW star Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are well-known fans of WWE legend Bret Hart. Alongside CM Punk, they have emulated the Hart Foundation's wrestling style and paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer multiple times.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were in action at Big Time Wrestling back in 2022 and even had the Excellence of Execution in their corner. In an interview with New York Post, Dax shared his thoughts on working with Bret Hart:

"He told me, ‘I just wanted to tell you, I owe you guys.’ I said, ‘Oh gosh, stop it. You don’t owe us anything,’ He said, ‘I haven’t gotten reactions like that in a long time. You guys and Punk bringing my name up and reminding people of my body of work has made me even more valuable. Now people are respecting me and they’re looking at my work again and that means the world to me.’ That’s something I’ll take forever." [H/T New York Post]

It would be a great moment if Bret Hart could have a short run in AEW as FTR's manager, especially since we're in the midst of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. It would be nice to have the former WWE Champion around during this period, appearing at ringside during Collision.

#2. Lana for Miro

AEW star Miro recently returned on Collision and has been presented as a dominant force. However, his overall run within the company has been inconsistent despite being popular with the fans.

This follows a similar pattern to his WWE career when he was presented as a huge threat early on, winning the United States Championship from John Cena before falling into obscurity.

A big part of his success was having his real-life wife, CJ Perry (fka Lana), by his side as a manager. It added quite a lot to his mystique having the Ravishing Russian as his mouthpiece. Perhaps they could rekindle the on-screen partnership in All Elite Wrestling to help bring The Redeemer to the next level once again.

#1. Ric Flair for Andrade El Idolo

Ric Flair has praised his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo online following his return match on the debut episode of AEW Collision. Taking to Twitter, The Nature Boy shared a photo of Andrade from the show when he faced off against Buddy Matthews.

It was an excellent bout that displayed both men's talents. However, Andrade will need more than great in-ring matches if he wants to elevate himself to world title contention.

Back in WWE NXT, he enlisted the services of Zelina Vega as manager, which took him to great heights and even the NXT World Championship. He could replicate this success by bringing in Ric Flair as his mouthpiece. Having the Dirtiest Player in the Game as his mouthpiece could be hugely beneficial. Just ask Triple H and Evolution back in the day.

Poll : 0 votes