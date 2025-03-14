Post-Revolution analysis: 6 strategic directions AEW must not ignore for the future 

AEW pulled off another successful pay-per-view outing with Revolution 2025 this past weekend. The event reportedly drew over ten thousand attendees and received a more or less predominantly favorable reception, serving as evidence for a recent positive turn in momentum for the Tony Khan-led promotion's programming.

Ad

The All Elite creative team tried to sustain this momentum on Dynamite, which continued the promotion's storylines, introduced new feuds and angles, and featured a major debut. The company is clearly moving toward a more productive direction and could benefit from some strategic planning going forward.

Let us examine some of these strategies below.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

#1. Work on developing characters and follow up with consistency

Regardless of a viewer's personal preferences for storytelling in the ring and outside of it, it is undeniable that the best pro wrestling rivalries and programs feature well-developed characters in conflict with each other. Fleshing out the wrestlers' personas and giving them understandable motivations usually elevates the quality of and crowd-response to the actual match itself.

Ad

Trending

Let’s take AEW Revolution 2025 as a case study. Most matches on the card that were enjoyed and positively regarded included Hangman Page vs. MJF, Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet, Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita, and Toni Storm vs. Mariah May. These featured talent with well-developed characters and compelling motivations for their opponents.

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW should also master the art of narrative follow-through regarding storylines and wrestlers' career arcs that connect with the audience and maintain some consistency. Showcasing MJF having a breakdown in his locker room after losing to Hangman and Konosuke Takeshita venting his frustration over his loss to Kenny Omega by wrecking Max Caster on Dynamite were interesting initiatives on that front.

#2. Invest more time to develop proper stories and talent for the women's division

Women's wrestling has come a long way over the past two decades, with talent nowadays being accorded a lot more consideration and respect for their athletic credibility and skills as performers. However, issues in this regard continue to persist, and both WWE and AEW have faced criticism for not devoting adequate production value and creative resources to their respective women's divisions.

Ad

As the pro-wrestling industry has grown, consumers increasingly have voiced the desire to watch wrestling content featuring women with stories on par with those centered around male performers. The discourse has moved way beyond wanting more matches and segments on television and PPV, as is natural - fans want female wrestlers to engage in programs and rivalries with real stakes, be they (in kayfabe) personal or professional.

AEW and Tony Khan, therefore, need to earnestly step up with their creativity for their incredibly stacked women's division. The company should feature female talent on television regularly and develop intriguing characters as they have with Toni Storm, Mariah May, Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and Julia Hart. It should also be more ambitious when crafting storylines for women to generate more interest in them.

Ad

#3. Make the AEW tag team and trios division more competitive

When AEW was launched, one of its early distinguishing characteristics as a brand was the emphasis it laid on tag team wrestling. However, times have seemingly changed, as the company was recently blasted for mishandling Private Party's World Tag Team Title reign, despite the hype surrounding their long-awaited crowning. It was expected that Zay and Quen's run with the belts would rejuvenate the division, but that was not the case.

Ad

The former glory of the Tag Titles has arguably been restored somewhat since The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley acquired the belts from Private Party earlier this year. However, the championship landscape - and the division in general - could be a lot more competitive if established and up-and-coming teams like FTR, The Undisputed Kingdom, The Young Bucks, Top Flight, CRU etc. were booked consistently in the orbit of the titles again.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The same can be said about AEW's trios division, which is also in dire need of a reset. More urgently, the company needs to either consider stripping The Death Riders of the World Trios Titles or have a top team beat them for the belts so they can be defended regularly again.

#4. Featuring and preparing celebrities for appearances on AEW programming

Pro wrestling continues to overlap with popular culture and media, as it has done for years now. Celebrity appearances are a routine phenomenon in WWE at this point, and even All Elite Wrestling is not far behind in this regard, having featured musicians, actors, film and television stars, and internet personalities on its programming at various points since its foundation.

Ad

AEW viewers have already shared their glowing approval of the company bringing in Big Boom AJ and The Costco Guys, who are supposedly now under contract. Fans also enjoyed the recent appearances of actors Leslie Jones and Ken Jeong at Revolution 2025, especially their animated reactions to the matches on the show. Jeong, in fact, was feuding with Ricochet on social media just a day earlier.

Expand Tweet

Ad

All Elite Wrestling can certainly generate a lot of buzz and interest in its product by considering how it can feature celebrities more creatively on its programs. On the other hand, the promotion needs to properly work with, and train said celebrities ahead of their on-screen appearances so as to prevent communication errors like the one that led fans to mistakenly assume Damaris Willis "broke kayfabe" with her Revolution 2025 comments.

#5. Consider shortening their PPV cards

Barring the Zero Hour pre-show, the main card of Revolution 2025 this past Sunday consisted of nine matches. While most of these bouts were well-received, at least two of them - Kazuchika Okada vs Brody King and The Hurt Syndicate vs The Outrunners - felt somewhat out of place due to their placement on the card. They were, incidentally, also the shortest matches on the PPV, neither crossing the twelve-minute mark.

Ad

Considering the intensity of the backstories behind the other seven matches on Revolution, it can be surmised that AEW booked Okada vs. Brody and Hurt Syndicate vs. Outrunners to provide the audience a respite from the nonstop violent action of the rest of the card. However, this inclusion may have hampered the event's pacing, according to some fans, which suggests that the company should consider trimming down on its PPV cards when appropriate.

Ad

#6. Clear up the AEW World Title mess

Claiming that All Elite Wrestling fans are frustrated with the company's current booking of the AEW World Title would be an understatement. Many viewers have dubbed the main event bout over the championship between Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland from Revolution 2025 as one of the worst matches ever produced by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Fans did rejoice at the prospect of Swerve Strickland repeating history and regaining the belt at Dynasty 2025 after The Realest called his shot for next month. However, they were dismayed after the company announced another title bout between Mox and Cope - a Street Fight next week on Dynamite.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The One True King has always been a reliable top draw, but it seems like his current run, and The Death Riders storyline in general, is struggling to connect with audiences. Seeing how fans are clamoring for the World Title scene to be refreshed - besides calling for the inclusion of major names like Hangman Page, MJF, and Will Ospreay in it - Tony Khan should possibly oblige and make the right moves necessary to restore the prestige of the All Elite World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback