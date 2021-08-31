Top 5 greatest CM Punk rivalries 

CM Punk has been the most talked about star in the wrestling world since his AEW debut and return to the business on AEW Rampage - The First Dance. After seven years away from pro wrestling, he has arrived in All Elite Wrestling and has made the promotion even hotter than it previously was.

His career has been a fascinating journey to say the least.

CM Punk has to be considered one of the biggest independent wrestlers of all time. His time before WWE helped fledging promotions get notriety and build themselves for future stars to come in.

Upon coming to WWE, Punk was never supposed to make it to the top of the company, but he did just that against conventional wisdom. A lot of that is because of the memorable feuds he had.

With Punk's comeback match at AEW All Out 2021 on the horizon, it seems like a great time to remember all the classic feuds that he has taken part in throughout his career. In this article, let's take a look back at the five greatest CM Punk rivalries.

#5 CM Punk vs. Rey Mysterio

Heading into WrestleMania 26, CM Punk was riding high with his first stable in WWE, the Straight Edge Society. He spent weeks shaving the heads of followers of his Straight Edge gospel and recruited Luke Gallows and Serena Deeb to his cult-like faction.

Punk also drew the ire of Rey Mysterio after harassing his family and taunting him by singing "Happy Birthday" to his daughter, Aliyah.

This set up a showdown at Mania where if Punk won, Mysterio would have to join his Straight Edge Society. Rey picked up the win in a short yet fun matchup. This only upset CM Punk and made him want revenge.

To get a rematch, he decided to put his hair on the line against Mysterio at Extreme Rules 2010. Thanks to outside interference from a new member of his group, Punk won this return bout.

In the end, everything was put up for grabs in their final blowoff at Over The Limit 2010. If Punk won, Rey Mysterio would have to join the Straight Edge Society, while if Mysterio won, CM Punk would have to get his hair shaved.

This was an intense and bloody battle. Despite a break in the action to clean up Punk's bleeding head, the two men brought aggression in an energetic clash.

Rey Mysterio picked up the win with a crufix pin to have the right to shave CM Punk's hair. Kane helped fight off the Straight Edge Society and Rey tied Punk's arms in the ropes to shave his head.

It was a rivalry of twists and turns that showed some tremendous character work from Punk. It also gave Mysterio one of his best WWE feuds ever.

