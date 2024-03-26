10 anime comfort characters that everybody loves

Without a doubt, one of the most endearing aspects of the anime medium for long-term and prospective fans is the existence of “anime comfort characters." Essentially, a comfort character is someone whom fans can watch when they’ve had a rough day and find themselves laughing and smiling, no matter how troubled their lives are.

There are a few standout comfort characters which are highly influential and universally loved, as they promise to bring a smile to anyone's face.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Spy x Family’s Anya, One Piece’s Luffy, and more anime comfort characters who are universally loved

1) Rem

Rem's role in Re:ZERO only helps to further endear her to fans and cement her as one of few universal anime comfort characters (Image via White Fox)

Re:ZERO’s Rem is a great choice to start off this list, as she’s one of the most lovable anime comfort characters, both within her own series and the medium at large. While Re:ZERO’s use of its protagonist’s powers naturally lends itself to every character becoming more beloved and fleshed out, Rem easily stands at the peak in this regard.

Her love for and relationship with Subaru Natsuki becomes more enthralling each time the latter starts his life over, and it’s incredibly endearing to see just how far she’ll go for him. While some find it difficult to watch due to her unrequited love for Subaru, others claim she’s even more of a comfort character as someone who can always find a way to smile and support the one she loves.

2) Bananya

Bananya's natural cuteness makes him one of few universal anime comfort characters (Image via TMS Entertainment)

On the other end of the beloved anime comfort characters spectrum is the eponymous protagonist from the Bananya series. Despite being considered a “lesser” anime series by some given its family-style approach, the titular cat nevertheless qualifies here. Essentially any anime fan can’t help but smile when they see a clip of Bananya and his friends, with even non-anime fans finding themselves endeared to the character.

Part of this stems from how simplistic the series and character is as a whole. Whereas many other characters on this list are beloved because of how developed they are, Bananya proves that the same result can be achieved with a completely diametric approach. This simplistic nature also lends itself to instant and dramatic attachment to the character, again further emphasizing its success in this context.

3) Alphonse Elric

Alphonse's inclusion as one of few universal anime comfort characters is a no-brainer (Image via BONES)

Fullmetal Alchemist’s Alphonse Elric is undoubtedly one of the most universal anime comfort characters in the entire medium. His devotion to his brother Edward and their shared goal of reclaiming their bodies is a common reason why fans love him. His realistic view on his own situation further endears fans to him, proving him to be someone who suffers in silence in order to not worry or bother others.

He’s also characterized as an incredibly loving and thoughtful person, again further endearing fans to him as the series progresses. While there are some aspects of his writing which fans are known to criticize, a majority of those familiar with him would agree that he’s a prime example of a comfort character.

4) Monkey D. Luffy

The Gear 5 transformation serves as a microcosm of why Luffy is considered one of few universal anime comfort characters (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece’s very own Monkey D. Luffy is yet another one of many near-universal anime comfort characters, and for very good reason. His carefree nature, constant laughing and smiling, and overall positive demeanor naturally attract viewers, and also serves to help improve their mood as well. This is especially true when Luffy is written in a humorous light.

Likewise, the relatively recent Gear 5 transformation he attained has only further served to cement him as a comfort character. The transformation takes all of the goofiness which made Luffy a comfort character and cranks it up to 11, giving fans plenty to laugh and smile about. While it’s not always fun and games with Luffy, this serious side of him only further heightens the infectious joy he shares with his fans.

5) Shoyo Hinata

The balance of Hinata's drive and natural joy make for one of the most beloved anime comfort characters ever (Image via Production I.G)

Similary to Luffy, Haikyu!!’s Shoyo Hinata is considered one of the most beloved anime comfort characters for his bubbly personality and overall positive attitude. Hinata is also written as a very humorous character both intentionally and unintentionally at times, which further serves to endear him to fans.

His incredible drive and self-motivation are also attractive to fans, and make them want to replicate him. In turn, this creates a natural attachment to the character, especially when a viewer is feeling down about roadblocks in their life or otherwise. Without a doubt, Hinata’s positive attitude is the number one reason why fans are so attached to him.

6) Sasha Braus

From the moment she debuted, Sasha Braus earned her spot amongst anime comfort characters (Image via Wit Studio)

While the death of Attack on Titan’s Sasha Braus proved her to be one of the most beloved anime comfort characters beyond any doubt, she was a part of that grouping from essentially her introduction. The infamous potato scene lives on in the minds of both general anime fans and Attack on Titan fans, specifically even to this day, nearly a decade after it first aired.

While the potato scene was a great start, the further characterization she received as the series progressed only built on top of this already sturdy foundation. By the time of her death, fans viewed Sasha as a lovable goofball of a character who also had an extremely serious and courageous side to her when the time called for it. This combination of traits led fans to feel almost safe when watching her, likewise cementing her reputation in this context.

7) Anya Forger

Anya's constant antics help to make her one of the most universally beloved anime comfort characters (Image via Wit Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy x Family’s pink-haired mascot Anya Forger is one of few quintessential anime comfort characters. Her character design is adorable as are her mannerisms, and her constant attempts to help her father and make him proud are naturally endearing for fans. Some would even argue that she’s most endearing when she fails in this regard, if only for the hilarious backup plans she comes up with and reactions she has to these failures.

It’s also very easy for one to find themselves laughing at even the most mundane things she does throughout the series. Nearly every scene with Anya in it has the potential to be a goldmine of positive influence with respect to a viewer’s emotional state, proving her as one of few anime comfort characters whom everybody loves.

8) Shouko Komi

Shouko Komi's ceaseless struggle with social anxiety is a natural formula for creating anime comfort characters (Image via OLM)

Komi Can’t Communicate’s eponymous social-anxiety-ridden central character has recently made a big name for herself as one of few universal anime comfort characters. Like Anya, much of this stems from her determination, mannerisms, and character design, especially in moments where she finds herself suffering from her aforementioned affliction.

The series also does a great job of showing how Komi fights back against her anxiety, further endearing her to fans in general and especially to those who suffer from similar plights. Furthermore, the relief she’s shown feeling as she breaks out of her comfort zone and gets positive results continues to get fans to smile, laugh, and root for her as the series goes on.

9) Kento Nanami

Kento Nanami breaks the mold for anime comfort characters in a unique way (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Kento Nanami is an intriguing entry on this list. While he’s certainly one of few anime comfort characters whom everybody loves, it’s for very different reasons than others here. Rather than being cute, cuddly, and bubbly, Nanami’s stoicism and clear and direct outlook on life, as well his being one of the few anime adults who recognise the tragedy of forcing children to grow up too quickly, is what endears fans to him.

His natural drive to fight for what’s right is also something which draws viewers in, especially since he could very easily find work outside of being a sorcerer. However, his choice to do something which helps his fellow man and the realistic and unflinching way he looks at this choice helps fans to almost imprint on him in terms of their love and affection.

10) Killua Zoldyck

Despite his dark origins, Killua is undoubtedly one of the most beloved anime comfort characters (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Last but certainly not least, Hunter x Hunter’s Killua Zoldyck is one of the most multi-faceted anime comfort characters both on this list and in general. As a 12-year-old assassin, Killua’s emotional range and journey throughout the series is incredible to watch and experience. However, the major message of his still being a kid inside is what mainly endears fans to him.

The tears he sheds and the way in which he cares for his friends, specifically his best friend, Gon Freecss, is also something which draws fans in naturally. Combined with his own trials and tribulations throughout, he’s a character whom fans simply can’t help but find themselves rooting for and smiling over as the series progresses.

Related links

10 anime characters so powerful that the creators removed them from the series

10 most athletic anime characters

10 anime characters disliked by their creators

10 anime characters who look human but aren't

10 anime characters who are always sick