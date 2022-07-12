10 anime series everybody finds reason to be mad about

For various reasons, some anime series constantly get ridiculed by their fans and detractors. It almost seems that even when they do everything right, these shows are always the first to be mentioned when discussing things that went wrong.

Some anime series have obvious reasons for this targeting, whether due to their subject matter, popularity, length, or other aspects of their core identity. Others are ridiculed for their authors’ choices in everything from story to character development and progression.

Big Three series and new-gens dominate list of anime series everyone finds reason to be mad about

1) My Hero Academia

Mahito @YorozuyaMahito Mha and AOT fans fighting over who has the worst Fandom Mha and AOT fans fighting over who has the worst Fandom https://t.co/5uj92wio3V

The two biggest reasons My Hero Academia always has people mad are its hypersexualization of teenagers and its fanbase. The former is a problem that has run rampant since the beginning of the series and sees teenage heroes-in-training showing a little too much skin for their age.

The latter is totally out of the series’ control but is nevertheless something for which the anime series itself is consistently blamed. Fans always seem to defend My Hero Academia a little too hard, even imagining offense where none was intended or even given.

2) Hunter x Hunter

Space @SpaceMageYT HxH fans on their way to becoming the worst fandom on anitwt HxH fans on their way to becoming the worst fandom on anitwt https://t.co/d3RJnsuvUl

Similarly, Hunter x Hunter’s fan base is often the biggest reason why everyone finds a reason to be mad about this anime series. Whereas My Hero’s fans are a little too reactive, Hunter x Hunter’s followers are a little too proactive in praising the series in all its aspects.

Some examples are calling it the best series of all time and specifically saying the Chimera Ant arc is the single best arc in the medium. Whether this is true or false, or merely opinion-based, the feverish forcefulness with which they’ll defend their favorite series often puts the work in the crosshairs of others.

3) Bleach

☠️ 𝓚𝓪𝔂𝓲 👑 @KayiZokuOtaku Bam²⁵ @The25thBam_ @Kenneth00724779 @MosIIey Crazy cuz bleach got better foreshadowing than both @Kenneth00724779 @MosIIey Crazy cuz bleach got better foreshadowing than both Bleach is filled with so many asspulls. Ichigo literally gets everything served on a silver platter. It's a fun ride, but its foreshadowing is almost non-existent. It's not even close to One PIece in any remotely way. Let alone the foreshadowing lmao twitter.com/The25thBam_/st… Bleach is filled with so many asspulls. Ichigo literally gets everything served on a silver platter. It's a fun ride, but its foreshadowing is almost non-existent. It's not even close to One PIece in any remotely way. Let alone the foreshadowing lmao twitter.com/The25thBam_/st…

Tite Kubo’s Bleach is an anime series often hated for its story and certain fights within. Many claim that his most successful work has minimal overarching plots, which is undoubtedly a fair criticism.

The anime series does feel like it bounces from event to event rather than having a connected string of causes and effects throughout. The fights, however, are easily why the series is most often the recipient of the ire of fans.

Many of Bleach’s most significant fights end abruptly and unpredictably, usually to the point of fans calling the ending rushed, unplanned, and unrealistic, among other choice words.

4) Naruto

Pokenaru29 @tylerrittenhou1 @360Wing @Coderkage @PrinceVegeta126 @SadCreefer Are you really out here saying you like them being reincarnations? Come on bro. I love the fuck out of naruto but the reincarnation plot point was one of the worst things for me. I don’t think it’s as bad as some people say, but I could have done without them being reincarnations @360Wing @Coderkage @PrinceVegeta126 @SadCreefer Are you really out here saying you like them being reincarnations? Come on bro. I love the fuck out of naruto but the reincarnation plot point was one of the worst things for me. I don’t think it’s as bad as some people say, but I could have done without them being reincarnations

Conversely to Bleach, the main criticism and anger the Naruto anime earns from fans is its attempt to cram in overarching plots in the series’ final legs. While some light groundwork and foreshadowing had been laid beforehand, many call Naruto and Sasuke’s reveal as incarnations of the Otsutsuki sons unplanned and rushed.

The sudden twist earned a mixed reaction from fans, with some thinking it plays into the series’ themes perfectly and others finding it forced. Regardless, this topic puts the Naruto series into the occasional spiteful spotlight.

5) One Piece

harish @harish_leo_ One Piece Fakeout deaths tier list from most annoying One Piece Fakeout deaths tier list from most annoying💀 https://t.co/S69h0AeWHL

One Piece is often criticized as an anime series for two main reasons. One is the absurd length at which the anime runs, and the other is that there never seems to be permanent death in the series.

While there are some clear exceptions, such as Whitebeard and Ace, there are many more fakeout deaths than there are permanent ones throughout.

The length is also undoubtedly an issue, with the series spanning 1,024 episodes as of writing and each being about 23 minutes long. Each episode features 16-18 minutes of new material, excluding previews, recaps, and opening credits.

Such an absurd length often earns criticism from fans and those who’ve never watched it.

6) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Alex @InhaletoExhale @maimai04753 FMAB fans whenever a new series topples it @maimai04753 FMAB fans whenever a new series topples it https://t.co/OBZ6w6pvBA

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’s main reason for general community members citing anger with the series is its feverish fan base, who’ve gone to great lengths to defend it. Several other animes, such as One Piece and Attack on Titan, have often been review-bombed by Fullmetal fans who look to maintain the series’ #1 rated spot on MyAnimeList.

It’s an incredibly infuriating and unfounded act of defense for their favorite series, which turns fans off joining this fandom-tuned-cult by giving the show a try. While the series itself has its problems, its fan base is undoubtedly what’s more often discussed in a negative light.

7) Sword Art Online

Nathan @TastyTweeting

But if we are talking about mass influence Sword Art Online has to be on here



The anime world is still reeling from the influx of isekai copy and paste style shows spawning from SAO DoraBall @DoraBall_ The most influential and important Anime/Manga EVER!



Am I right or wrong? The most influential and important Anime/Manga EVER!Am I right or wrong? https://t.co/trycpNMDGn People are gonna say "omg but that show sucks" which I don't disagree withBut if we are talking about mass influence Sword Art Online has to be on hereThe anime world is still reeling from the influx of isekai copy and paste style shows spawning from SAO twitter.com/DoraBall_/stat… People are gonna say "omg but that show sucks" which I don't disagree with But if we are talking about mass influence Sword Art Online has to be on hereThe anime world is still reeling from the influx of isekai copy and paste style shows spawning from SAO twitter.com/DoraBall_/stat…

Sword Art Online followed up what many call a tremendous first season with very, very lackluster seasons 2 and 3. This sudden drop in quality undoubtedly earned the anime infamy amongst fans and is what many point to as their biggest criticism of the series.

With any show, live-action or animated, it’s incredibly frustrating to see everything that made the show great and engaging be thrown out the window in later installments. As a result, this choice earns Sword Art Online its most frequent criticism and hate.

8) Boruto

NOTcHoSeN @ICANT_DO_THIS_ Is this your mc boruto fans? Crying like this?🤣🤣 Is this your mc boruto fans? Crying like this?🤣🤣 https://t.co/OcXMjS7Hsn

Unfortunately, the Boruto anime has had a rough start, initially rejected by fans before slowly becoming accepted as a bonafide show. However, some questionable plot choices centered around living and dead characters have led to the series making people more upset than excited for the next episode.

As of late, things haven’t been better, with one recent scene from the series becoming a poster-child meme for awful animation. It’s unfortunate to see, considering it’s the continuation of one of the most popular series of all time.

However, Boruto seems unable to do right constantly in the eyes of fans everywhere.

9) Dragon Ball Z

PsychoCheese 100 @PsychoCheese100 I swear whenever DBZ gets slandered it's always "wah wah the writing sucks wah wha"

I mean, we get it - the KNOW the writing isn't Shakespeare level but who the hell even watched it solely for the plot? The series doesn't need an overly complex story to be enjoyed, lol. I swear whenever DBZ gets slandered it's always "wah wah the writing sucks wah wha"I mean, we get it - the KNOW the writing isn't Shakespeare level but who the hell even watched it solely for the plot? The series doesn't need an overly complex story to be enjoyed, lol. https://t.co/mKNr4MivfZ

Like Bleach, Dragon Ball Z’s main criticisms are its overall plot and the quality of said story writing. Although arguably the most internationally famous and well-known anime of all time, the series reached this status mainly through its revolutionary combat scenes instead of its writing and characters.

As a result, it’s the most commonly cited and one of few fair criticisms of the series. Despite being part of nearly every anime fan’s childhood, it hasn’t escaped criticism from followers in their more refined adult years and tastes.

10) Black Clover

HERO @wereiszoro Haters trying to explain why Black Clover sucks: Haters trying to explain why Black Clover sucks: https://t.co/TimYFZJfKw

Finally, Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover is most often criticized for its protagonist and overall writing. Beginning with the former, the series paints its protagonist Asta as an unnecessarily loud but admirably determined teen who wants to become the Wizard King.

While his goals are admirable, fans find his constant yelling incredibly off-putting. The overall writing of Black Clover isn’t as bad as other series mentioned on this list, but it has still garnered criticism from fans.

Until its ending twist, fans were highly critical of the series’ latest arc, which was also its largest and most ambitious up to that point.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

