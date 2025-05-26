10 anime transformations more beloved than Dragon Ball's Super Saiyan 4

Few series have left as massive a footprint as Dragon Ball when it comes to explosive character evolutions. The franchise popularized the concept of anime transformations with electrifying visuals, gravity-defying hair, and ever-escalating stakes.

One of its most visually distinct and fan-polarizing evolutions, Super Saiyan 4, remains a beloved transformation among purists for its primal aesthetic and bold departure from traditional forms. Yet anime as a whole has since delivered countless transformations that have captivated audiences even more deeply—whether through emotional stakes, narrative brilliance, or stylistic innovation.

Anime transformations often serve as turning points, symbolizing growth, sacrifice, or a character’s complete rebirth. From Naruto’s divine glow in the Fourth Great Ninja War to Madoka’s godlike transcendence across time, each entry on this list has offered fans something truly memorable.

Whether it’s Eren’s colossal Titan form reshaping the world, Luffy’s godlike awakening in Wano, or Asta’s devilish evolution, these transformations tap into the very soul of anime storytelling. Here are 10 anime transformations that are more beloved than Dragon Ball's Super Saiyan 4.

Trending

Disclaimer: The article solely reflects the author's opinion and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Beloved anime transformations like Naruto’s Six Paths Sage Mode and Luffy’s Gear 5, surpassing even Dragon Ball’s legendary Super Saiyan 4

1) Madoka's Ascension to Goddess (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

Madoka Kaname Transformation (Image via Shaft Studio)

Topping the list is Madoka Kaname's transformation into a cosmic goddess. Unlike the testosterone-fueled evolution of Super Saiyan 4 in Dragon Ball GT, Madoka's metamorphosis is elegant, tragic, and profound. In the series finale, she rewrites the laws of the magical girl universe, sacrificing her very existence to liberate all magical girls across time.

This transformation redefined what anime could achieve in terms of thematic depth and emotional maturity. It resonates on a spiritual level, exploring concepts of fate, sacrifice, and salvation. In contrast to Dragon Ball's kinetic energy, Madoka's quiet omnipotence left an indelible mark on anime history—making it far more beloved than Super Saiyan 4.

2) Naruto's Six Paths Sage Mode (Naruto Shippuden)

Naruto activates six paths in sage mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki’s final form in the Fourth Great Ninja War offered fans more than just stunning visual effects—it was imbued with legacy and significance. The Six Paths Sage Mode combined the power of Kurama with the sacred chakra of the Sage of Six Paths, exemplifying Naruto’s birthright as the child of prophecy.

While Dragon Ball relies on flashy displays of Super Saiyan 4, Naruto Shippuden achieves impact through spiritual symbolism and rich lore. The golden radiance and mystical aura of Naruto's form created a deeply emotional and resonant moment, making it more beloved by fans than Super Saiyan 4.

3) Eren Yeager's Founding Titan Form (Attack on Titan)

Eren's transformation to founding titan (Image via Wit Studio)

While Dragon Ball is known for its high-octane action, Attack on Titan introduces anime transformations that reflect internal chaos and tragic evolution. Eren Yeager's Founding Titan form is the culmination of despair, rage, and ideology. Towering and skeletal, this transformation is more than just a power boost—it becomes a symbol of a collapsing world order.

During the Marley invasion arc and the rumbling sequence, Eren’s grotesque new form leaves a visual and emotional imprint on viewers. Fans revere this transformation not for its style but for the narrative punch it delivers. It redefined what anime transformations could accomplish emotionally, politically, and philosophically, outclassing the spectacle of Super Saiyan 4.

4) Gon’s Adult Form (Hunter x Hunter)

Gon transformation into adult (Image via Madhouse)

Gon Freecss’s shocking transformation into his adult form during the Chimera Ant arc left fans stunned. Fueled by raw grief and vengeance, Gon sacrifices all potential future power to gain immense strength for one fight. This is a twist on the typical anime transformation trope, trading heroic growth for a self-destructive burst.

In contrast to the calculated power scaling in Dragon Ball, Gon’s moment is chaotic, desperate, and ultimately tragic. The scene with Pitou stands as one of the most emotionally charged moments in anime history. Fans admire it for its emotional gravity and chilling implications, making it far more beloved than Super Saiyan 4.

5) Ichigo’s Final Getsuga Tenshou (Bleach)

Ichigo's getsuga tenshou (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki’s transformation into the Final Getsuga Tenshou during his climactic battle with Aizen isn’t just about overwhelming power. It symbolizes a farewell to his abilities—a sacrifice filled with finality. This dark, majestic form stands in stark contrast to the vibrant displays seen in Dragon Ball.

What elevates this transformation beyond Super Saiyan 4 is the emotional farewell embedded within it. The arc’s climax in Karakura Town carries heavy emotional stakes, and fans truly felt the weight of Ichigo’s resolve. This wasn’t just a power-up; it was the culmination of a long journey, creating an emotional impact that resonated deeply with the fandom.

6) Luffy's Gear 5 (One Piece)

Luffy activates gear 5 (Image via Toei Animation)

Monkey D. Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation broke the internet with its joyful chaos and rubbery godhood. Rooted in the awakening of his Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, Gear 5 is a surreal blend of cartoon logic and mythological power. It's not just a new power level—it's Luffy fully embracing his destiny during the climactic battle with Kaido atop Onigashima.

While Dragon Ball leans heavily into raw intensity, Luffy's Gear 5 is defined by imagination, laughter, and liberation. Its animation and lore reframe what anime transformations mean in modern shonen. More than just a technique, Gear 5 becomes an expression of freedom, making it more beloved than Super Saiyan 4 to a new generation of anime fans.

7) Kaneki’s Centipede Form (Tokyo Ghoul)

Kaneki becomes centipede (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ken Kaneki’s transformation into his centipede form during the clash with Arima in Tokyo Ghoul:re is horrifying, poetic, and emotionally jarring. It represents his surrender to ghoul instincts, the breaking of his humanity, and the rise of his darker self. The grotesque elegance of the form reflects the internal torment Kaneki endures.

While Dragon Ball celebrates external strength, Tokyo Ghoul explores psychological horror and existential dread. Fans admire Kaneki's transformation for its artistry and trauma. It’s a symbol of identity loss that struck a chord deeper than Super Saiyan 4 ever could, redefining anime transformations through psychological weight.

8) Asta’s Devil Union Mode (Black Clover)

Asta awakens devil form (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Asta’s Devil Union Mode debut during the Spade Kingdom arc is one of the most exhilarating anime transformations in recent years. By merging with his devil Liebe, Asta unlocks anti-magic powers while maintaining control over his humanity. This transformation is not only a power boost but also a declaration of partnership and equality.

Unlike Dragon Ball's often solitary ascents like Super Saiyan 4, Asta’s form emphasizes teamwork and growth. The black wings, glowing glyphs, and demon sword choreography electrify the screen, making this transformation a fan-favorite moment that has surpassed Super Saiyan 4 in modern shonen popularity.

9) Tanjiro's Demon Form (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Tanjiro awakens his demon mark (Image via Ufotable)

In a climactic twist during the final battle against Muzan, Tanjiro Kamado transforms into a demon. It’s shocking, painful, and deeply emotional, forcing fans to confront the fragility of hope and the cruelty of fate. While Dragon Ball often adorns its heroes with ever-glowing auras, Demon Slayer dares to strip its protagonist of his humanity.

The transformation is short-lived but unforgettable. It balances horror and empathy, captivating fans and securing its place as more beloved than Super Saiyan 4 in emotional resonance.

10) Ryuko's Kamui Senketsu Kisaragi (Kill la Kill)

Ryuko's Kamui transformation (Image via Studio Trigger)

Kill la Kill is known for its flamboyant aesthetics, and Ryuko Matoi's Kamui Senketsu Kisaragi transformation stands as its pinnacle. This fusion of fashion and power is more than visual flair; it represents the climax of Ryuko's personal and ideological struggles, particularly during the final episodes. While Dragon Ball emphasizes brute force, Ryuko's final form symbolizes unity, identity, and liberation.

Fans cherish this moment for its unapologetic creativity and emotional closure. Among anime transformations, it stands out not only for its visual design but also for narrative catharsis, making it more beloved than Super Saiyan 4 for many anime aficionados.

Final Thoughts

While Dragon Ball will always be a cornerstone of anime history, and Super Saiyan 4 remains a visually striking evolution, the transformations listed above reveal how the medium has matured. From emotional depth to psychological terror and mythological grandeur, anime transformations have evolved into art forms that surpass brute force—capturing the hearts of fans far beyond the reach of even the mighty Super Saiyan 4.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jayshree Gupta Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.



One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.



To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby. Know More