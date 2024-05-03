10 best anime to watch if you like Plunderer

Plunderer is a popular fantasy action anime that follows the adventures of Hina in a post-apocalyptic world governed by "Counts" or numbers engraved on people's bodies, reflecting significant aspects of their lives and determining their social status.

The story revolves around Hina's quest to find the legendary "Red Baron," who is prophesized to save or destroy the world. It has a unique setting, interesting characters, and intense action sequences that keep viewers hooked.

If you have enjoyed watching Plunderer, here are 10 other great anime that may appeal to fans of this series.

Dororo, Future Diary, and 8 other anime for fans of Plunderer

1. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Attack on Titan is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity lives inside cities surrounded by enormous walls. They are protected from gigantic humanoid creatures called Titans, which devour humans. The story follows Eren Yeager, who joins the military to fight the Titans after they destroy his hometown and kill his mother.

Attack on Titan also has a post-apocalyptic setting, high-stakes action, mysterious plot lines, and complex characters. Fans of Plunderer will surely be drawn into this thrilling and epic anime series.

2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer takes place in Japan during the Taisho era when demons attack and kill Tanjiro Kamado's family. His sister Nezuko survives but is turned into a demon herself. Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps to find a way to turn his sister human again.

With intense sword fights, sympathetic characters, and rich fantasy lore, Demon Slayer shares many elements like adventure, mystery, and complex character backstories with Plunderer. The visuals and animation quality are also top-notch in both shows.

3. Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga (Image via Wit Studio)

Vinland Saga is set in 11th-century England and follows the Viking Thorfinn, who seeks revenge against Askeladd for killing his father. To defeat him, Thorfinn joins Askeladd's band of mercenaries, where he hones his fighting skills while awaiting his chance.

Like Hina from Plunderer, Thorfinn goes on an epic quest for revenge filled with interesting side characters and unexpected twists. Fans of Plunderer who like medieval settings, revenge tales, and coming-of-age stories will find Vinland Saga very appealing.

4. Dororo

Dororo (Image via MAPPA)

In feudal Japan, a young heir named Hyakkimaru has 48 of his body parts taken by demons as a result of his father's pact with them at his birth. Accompanied by a young orphan named Dororo, Hyakkimaru sets out on an adventure to reclaim his body parts from the demons, gaining supernatural abilities with each victory.

With a historical fantasy setting, action-packed demon battles, and a journey of self-discovery, Dororo has a vibe and appeal similar to Plunderer. Viewers looking for adventure anime with emotional impact should certainly check out Dororo.

5. Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In this futuristic series, Japan allows people to immerse themselves in virtual reality MMORPGs using NerveGear helmets. But players of the new game Sword Art Online are trapped by the game's creator and realize they cannot log out, with death in the game meaning death in real life.

The series follows Kirito's quest to beat all 100 floors of Aincrad and return to the real world. With its gaming-inspired fantasy setting, Sword Art Online will appeal to Plunderer fans who liked the unique Counts concept. Both shows feature high-stakes survival games, intense battles, and appealing main characters that draw viewers into their dangerous adventures.

6. Seraph of the End

Seraph of the End (Image via Wit Studio)

After a mysterious virus wipes out all adults over the age of 13, vampires emerge and subjugate the remaining children, putting them in concentration camps for blood harvesting. The story follows an orphaned boy named Yūichirō who joins the Moon Demon Company to fight back against the vampires.

Like Plunderer, Seraph of the End has a post-apocalyptic fantasy setting where the characters fight back against powerful supernatural beings. It has plenty of action, drama, and secrets that are revealed about the vampires and the virus outbreak.

7. Future Diary

Future Diary (Image via Asread)

8. Darling in the FranXX

Darling in the FranXX (Image via Studio Trigger and A-1 Pictures)

In a post-apocalyptic world ruled by monsters called Klaxosaurs, children are raised to pilot giant mechas called FRANXX to fight them. Zero Two and Hiro are Franxx pilots who may be the key to unraveling the mysteries behind the Klaxosaurs' attacks on humanity's fortified mobile cities.

From the post-apocalyptic setting, coming-of-age themes, and mystery behind the enemy’s attacks, Darling in the FranXX has a very similar appeal to Plunderer. Fans will love its high-stakes mecha battles complemented by drama, romance, and attractive characters.

9. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

After a failed human transmutation experiment to revive their mother, brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric become state alchemists to find the philosopher’s stone to restore their bodies.

It leads them to unravel dark secrets behind the stone, their country Amestris’ ruler and the looming danger of creatures from beyond the gate of truth. Like Plunderer, Fullmetal Alchemist has mysteries behind the world’s power structures.

Both shows have appealing lead sibling duos who go on action-packed adventures and unveil thrilling secrets. The complex lore, world-building, and emotional drama will greatly appeal to Plunderer fans.

10. Brynhildr in the Darkness

Brynhildr in the Darkness (Image via Arms)

Brynhildr in the Darkness is set in a world where alien beings called Witches live among humans and possess deadly supernatural powers.

The story follows Ryouta, who befriends a mysterious girl named Kuroha, who resembles his childhood friend, who died. He slowly learns that Kuroha is a witch and gets embroiled in secret projects and organizations to hunt down witches.

With its sci-fi fantasy setting, overpowered main characters, and underlying mysteries behind the witches' origins, Brynhildr in the Darkness strongly resembles Plunderer's unique premise.

Conclusion

Plunderer's unique fantasy world, intense action, and mysteries behind the Counts system provide loads of entertainment for viewers. Fans of this series are sure to love other hits like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga, Dororo, and Sword Art Online, which have similar elements like post-apocalyptic/historical settings, high-stakes survival battles, and emotionally resonant plots and characters.

Whether you like mechas, vampires, virtual gaming, or alchemy magic, there is something on this list for every Plunderer fan.

