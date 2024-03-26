10 best anime to watch if you like The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten has quickly become one of the most popular romantic comedy anime since its release in 2023. Centered around the unlikely relationship between the model student Mahiru and the average guy Amane, the series explores themes of bridging divides and finding love in unexpected places.

With its lighthearted tone, hilarious misunderstandings, and emotional character moments, the series resonates with fans of feel-good anime. If you can’t get enough of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, here are 10 other anime series to watch next that have similar romantic comedy themes and heartwarming stories.

10 anime for fans of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

1. Horimiya

Horimiya (Image via CloverWorks)

Horimiya follows the classic “don’t judge a book by its cover” trope, focusing on the endearing romance between the plain-looking, studious Hori and the pierced, tattooed Miyamura. They realize there’s more beneath the surface as they get to know each other.

Like The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, Horimiya highlights the bridging of two very different worlds, showing that even people who appear opposite can connect. Hori and Miyamura’s sweet, awkward relationship develops beautifully throughout the series.

With the same lighthearted tone and plenty of comedic moments balanced by emotional depth, Horimiya is a must-watch for fans of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten.

2. Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket (Image via TMS Entertainment)

This 2019 reboot of Fruits Basket centers around orphaned high schooler Tooru, who moves in with the mysterious Soma family. As she interacts with the members of the Zodiac and learns their secrets, complex relationships unfold.

Fruits Basket depicts a kind, optimistic girl bridging the gap with those from very different circumstances. Tooru’s unwavering sweetness in the face of the Somas’ dark family history makes for an emotional, heart-tugging narrative.

With themes of accepting one’s true self and finding inner strength through vulnerability, Fruits Basket explores many of the same ideas as The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten. The intricate character dynamics add satisfying depth.

3. My Love Story

My Love Story (Image via Madhouse)

My Love Story chronicles the larger-than-life romance between the extremely muscular but kind-hearted Takeo and the petite, shy Yamato. Despite seeming like total opposites, the two form an adorable bond.

Like Amane and Mahiru, Takeo and Yamato bridge many divides, from gender norms to physical appearances. My Love Story sends the heartwarming message that love can bloom between two very different personalities.

The genuine characters and sweet depiction of young love make My Love Story a must-see for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten fans looking for a feel-good watch.

4. Maid Sama!

Maid Sama! (Image via J.C.Staff)

Maid Sama! follows Misaki Ayuzawa, the first female student council president at a formerly all-boys school. Strict and abrasive at school, she works a secret part-time job at a maid café. When the popular Usui Takumi discovers her secret, an unexpected romance emerges.

Maid Sama! mirrors The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’s central theme of not judging a book by its cover. On the surface, the stern Misaki and playboy Usui seem incompatible. But as they open up, they form a heartfelt bond.

The hilarious moments balanced with emotional vulnerability make Maid Sama! a strong choice for those seeking another endearing “odd couple” anime like The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten.

5. Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After reuniting as office workers, Wotakoi explores the workplace romance between Narumi, a closet fujoshi, and Hirotaka, a game otaku. Despite their geeky hobbies, the two start an adorable relationship.

Wotakoi also spotlights how differences in interests and lifestyles don’t need to be barriers to love. The lighthearted tone with nerdy humor makes Wotakoi hilarious while still conveying the characters’ emotional connections.

For The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten fans seeking a geeky, feel-good romantic comedy, they can consider Wotakoi in their list.

6. Lovely Complex

Lovely Complex (Image via Toei Animation)

Centered around the comedic friendship and budding romance between the taller Risa and short Sunakawa, Lovely Complex is an iconic shoujo anime focused on overcoming insecurities.

Risa and Sunakawa’s dynamic mirrors The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’s central pairing – outward differences give way to an understanding, tender bond. Lovely Complex balances silly antics with emotional growth.

With a similar message about embracing one’s quirks and growing through vulnerability, Lovely Complex hits all the right notes for a heartwarming watch.

7. My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU (Image via Feel)

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU depicts the reluctant relationships between loner Hachiman Hikigaya and the sociable Yukino Yukinoshita and Yui Yuigahama. Though the trio seems incompatible, they slowly connect through their flaws and weaknesses.

SNAFU also explores complex interpersonal dynamics and themes of mutual understanding. Behind their very different exteriors, the characters discover how much they ultimately need one another.

With plenty of sarcastic banter and quiet, authentic moments, SNAFU makes for a poignant watch for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten fans.

8. Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun (Image via Doga Kobo)

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun is an outrageous comedy centering around high schooler Chiyo’s crush on her aloof classmate Nozaki – who turns out to be a famous shoujo manga artist. As Chiyo gets roped into assisting Nozaki, hilarity ensues.

Like The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun plays with shoujo tropes through the lens of an unlikely duo. The over-the-top characters and misunderstandings make for lots of laugh-out-loud moments.

For those seeking another feel-good, funny anime perfect for unwinding, Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun delivers entertainment and heart.

9. Kamisama Kiss

Kamisama Kiss (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kamisama Kiss follows Nanami, a high schooler who becomes a deity at a shrine and familiarizes herself with the supernatural world. Amidst learning her new godly duties, she draws closer to fox spirit Tomoe.

As a fish-out-of-water narrative like The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, Kamisama Kiss depicts Nanami bridging the human and divine realms. Her growing romance with the once-hostile Tomoe mirrors Mahiru and Amane’s central relationship.

With plenty of comedic moments, fantasy drama, and a steamy romance, Kamisama Kiss is an exciting watch for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten fans.

10. Recovery of an MMO Junkie

Recovery of an MMO Junkie (Image via Signal.MD)

Recovery of an MMO Junkie follows 30-year-old Moriko Morioka, who quits her corporate job to become an elite NEET gamer. In the online fantasy world, she meets Lily, and the two form a heartwarming friendship – not realizing they have already met in real life.

Recovery of an MMO Junkie also explores the theme of finding meaningful connections in unexpected places. Moriko forges a lovely bond with Lily despite their anonymity, not realizing the coincidence behind their online-to-offline relationship.

The comedic moments and emotional character growth make Recovery of an MMO Junkie a poignant yet feel-good watch. For The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten fans seeking another anime that subverts expectations, Recovery of an MMO Junkie delivers plenty of heart.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten has resonated with viewers thanks to its heartwarming yet comedic depiction of an unexpected romance bridging divides. Fans charmed by its emotional depth and feel-good tone will find lots to love in these 10 anime picks featuring similar themes of embracing differences through vulnerability.

Whether fans are looking for a geeky workplace comedy like Wotakoi, high school drama like Fruits Basket, or fantasy romance like Kamisama Kiss, there’s something here for every The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten fan.

