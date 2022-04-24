The world of Attack on Titan would've lacked its unique flavor without its well-developed and well-designed characters. Although the series has many wonderful characters, there are a few who stand apart from the crowd in their own league. To honor them, we've compiled a list of the ten finest character designs in Attack on Titan.

10 best character designs in Attack on Titan, ranked

10) Hange Zoe

Hange, Attack on Titan's busiest Titan geek, took over as the Survey Corp's commander after Erwin's death. A brunette with beautiful, light-brown eyes, Hange wore her shoulder-length hair in an unruly updo with bangs split in the center most of the time. Hange's left eye was gravely wounded when she was ensnared in Bertolt Hoover's transformational explosion. Her unique personality is one of the many reasons why her fans like her.

9) Armin

Armin Arlert, as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Armin did not make a good first impression on fans, but he became the Survey Corps' lifeblood later on. He had a youthful appearance, with hazel eyes and a pointed nose. His blond hair was trimmed in a deep undercut but it swept over his entire brow. Armin wore the revised black uniform of the Survey Corps during the night attack on Marley. Armin is considered sweet and pleasant by the majority of fans.

8) Reiner

Reiner's transformation (image via Studio Pierrot)

Reiner's appearance as the infamous Armored Titan, who shattered the walls and killed many people including Eren's mother, came as a shock. His appearance changed once again last season.

Reiner had a distinct face structure, short blond hair, and gold eyes. His towering stature, wide shoulders, and solemn demeanor gave him a commandeering appearance. Atop his emerald shirt and ordinary military garb, he wore a jacket with the wings of freedom since he was a Scout Regiment member.

7) Jean

Jean Kirstein, as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jean's character evolved in the series, and he became a lot more lovable later on. He learnt to control rage better than before, and he no longer caused disturbances because of his hot-headedness. His casual outfit usually consisted of a white shirt, black slacks, and a wooden vest. He also wore a cloak and a fedora at times to disguise his identity. His beard and longer hair in the latter half of the series made his apperance quite different. As an adult, he was rather tall, towering at 190 cm.

6) Annie

Annie, a female Titan, appeared as a formidable opponent in the first half of the anime. A skilled fighter who never lost her cool, she was strong enough to defeat her foes with ease. Her eyes had a melancholy look about them. Annie's informal clothing consisted of a hoodie worn under a jacket and dark gray slacks most of the time. Her indifferent attitude added to her charm.

5) Erwin

Erwin Smith, in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Erwin was, without a doubt, among the most talented warriors to appear in the series, Attack on Titan. Mankind was able to survive disaster after disaster thanks to his efforts. A force to be reckoned with, Erwin towered over most soldiers in the Scout Regiment. With his blond hair perfectly parted on the side and piercing blue eyes, he could maintain an air of calmness at all times. His controlled smile could even be intimidating at times.

4) Historia

Historia Reiss (Image via Netflix)

Historia, the youngest soldier in the 104th Corps, had long blonde hair, wide azure eyes, and a dainty face. She mostly wore the Survey Corps' standard uniform. Christa Lenz, who had previously been shy, transformed into Historia Reiss, her queen form. Her kind demeanor conceals insecurities, but she is able to discover her inner power with Ymir's help.

3) Eren

Eren Yeager (Image via Netflix)

Eren's character growth on the series was incredible. He began his journey as a compassionate individual seeking to avenge the death of his mother and preserve humanity from extinction. He had a slender face with large and expressive teal eyes. His thin, frequently furrowed, brows gave him a disturbed or angry expressions. He is definitely a fan favorite.

2) Mikasa

Mikasa Ackerman (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mikasa seldom expressed her emotions, even when she was with the people she loved. Mikasa remained silent, which some found eerie or unusual, and came across as stoic and pessimistic most of the time. She was tough, strict and serious, but everyoen appreciated her for her maturity and strength.

Tall and beautiful with dark eyes, Mikasa often came across as graceful and lovely. She was usually dressed in the standard military uniform, accessorized with a scarlet scarf gifted to her by her friend, Eren.

1) Levi

Levi Ackerman (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Levi being at the top of this list should come as no surprise. With a remarkably youthful face and short, straight jet-black hair, he was the Survey Corps' most powerful warrior, having defeated several titans with his own hands. His piercing cerulean eyes with heavy bags under them betrayed decades of scars, agony, and suffering that he witnessed. Levi's personality could go from charming to nonchalant very quickly, making him a fascinating study.

Levi Ackerman is among the best characters in the Attack on Titan franchise, and most fans would agree.

