10 Naruto characters who made the dumbest decisions

The Shinobi World of Naruto is a ruthless place and you need a sharp mind to survive it. Most of the ninjas we met as the series progressed were brilliant individuals who knew how to make decisions under pressure.

But not every choice made by them was a wise one. Many characters, no matter how smart they were, made some horrible decisions that completely changed the perception fans had of them. In this list, we will talk about 10 of these questionable choices made by some Naruto characters.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and contains spoilers.

Hiruzen forgiving Danzo and 9 other ignorant decisions made by Naruto characters

1) Itachi traumatized his brother

Itachi caused more problems for Konoha than he expected (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Itachi took the decision to murder the entire Uchiha clan to prevent them from destroying the peace in Konoha. This was a hard choice that hunted him for the rest of his life but was ultimately the correct one.

Nonetheless, after he finished with his massacre, he decided to not only make Sasuke believe he did this because he wanted power, but he also used Genjutsu to show him how he killed their parents.

There was no reason for him to do this, seeing as Sasuke would have hated him just because he killed their family. Traumatizing the small child was probably the biggest mistake Itachi ever committed.

2) Sasuke attacked the Kage summit

Sasuke is lucky to still be alive (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The five Kages are regarded as the strongest Shinobi in the entire world. They have to be strong because their job is to protect the people of their villages no matter what. Fighting against one alone is a difficult task for someone as powerful as Orochimaru. That is why fans are still questioning why Sasuke thought he could defeat five at a time, alone.

After learning the truth about Danzo being the culprit for his family’s death, Sasuke was determined to end the life of the old man. He infiltrated the Kage summit to fight Danzo but ended up facing the five Kages. Instead of running away, Sasuke believed he was able to defeat them all together, which was the dumbest decision he ever made.

3) Hiruzen forgave Danzo’s attempt against his life

Hiruzen was too passive for his own good (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Hiruzen is considered the worst Hokage the village of Konoha has ever had by many fans. While he was not as horrible as some other Kages in the series, he did make several choices that made him look like a senile and unwise leader.

One such decision was to forgive Danzo for trying to murder him in cold blood. Danzo wanted to become Hokage because he was obsessed with the idea of acquiring more power. Hiruzen knew this, and instead of using the failed attempt against his life to take power away from Danzo, he acted as if nothing ever happened.

4) Sakura confronted Sasuke alone

Orthrus @RealOrthrus So just to be clear, Sakura's plan was to tell Naruto she was going to kill Sasuke (which she didn't) Then track down Sasuke, knock out her friends who had agreed to kill him, and face him alone where she then needed to be saved...twice. Isn't she supposed to be the rational one? So just to be clear, Sakura's plan was to tell Naruto she was going to kill Sasuke (which she didn't) Then track down Sasuke, knock out her friends who had agreed to kill him, and face him alone where she then needed to be saved...twice. Isn't she supposed to be the rational one? https://t.co/rBF4SUUozE

Sakura is probably the most controversial character in the entire Naruto universe. Fans either love her because of her power and personality, or they hate her because of her lack of contribution to the story. One thing both parties can agree on is the fact that her dumbest decision ever was to put her teammates to sleep and face Sasuke alone.

Sasuke had completely fallen into darkness by this point and Sakura was more than aware of this fact. Instead of fighting alongside her trusted companions who could have helped take Sasuke down, she went alone and tried to assassinate the Uchiha, something that obviously failed.

If not for Kakashi and Naruto arriving just in time, Sakura would have become another one of Sasuke’s victims.

5) Naruto protecting Sasuke from the Kages

Naruto should have never taken the blame for Sasuke's actions (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The desire to help a friend who has made the wrong choices in life is something admirable about Naruto’s character. Nevertheless, we need to agree that sometimes the blonde ninja takes this way too far. Case in point, trying to take the blame for Sasuke attacking the Kage Summit.

It was obvious to everyone, except Naruto, that Sasuke was too far gone by this point, and it was best to let the Kages deal with the renegade Uchiha. Instead, Naruto begged them to let him take the blame and allow him to save Sasuke. All his friends tried to make him think twice about this decision, but Naruto did not listen to anyone.

6) Danzo tried to mind control the Kages

Danzo almost made Konoha public enemy #1 (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Konoha was weaker than ever after Pain attacked the village and destroyed everything in his way. During this time, Danzo acted as a temporary Hokage since Tsunade was in a coma. Danzo had to attend the Kage summit as the representative of Konoha, which he agreed to almost immediately.

Like always, he had some hidden motives behind his excitement for the summit. He was planning on using the Kotoamatsukami to control the mediator, as well as the other four Kages, and take control of the Shinobi World. If not for Obito’s intervention, Konoha would have become the main target of the other four villages, all while they were most vulnerable.

7) Kurenai tried to put Itachi under Genjutsu

Itachi does not look impressed (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

One of the most powerful abilities the Sharingan grants its users is the power to create and dispel powerful Genjutsu. Most people in the Shinobi World are aware of this fact and know that using Genjutsu against an Uchiha is pointless.

Kurenai may have been one of the best Genjutsu users in the world, but that does not explain why she thought Itachi would fall victim to her techniques. Without even breaking a sweat, Itachi was able to use Kurenai’s Genjutsu against her and would have killed her if not for Kakashi.

8) Karin forgave Sasuke after he impaled her

Luna Rain 🖋️ @SharinganKyubi What i like most about this ship is Karin knew Sasuke. She knew when he was hurt, when he was in danger,...when he said sorry to her, he actually meant it. And she forgave him since she KNEW that Sasuke wasn't at his normal self there What i like most about this ship is Karin knew Sasuke. She knew when he was hurt, when he was in danger,...when he said sorry to her, he actually meant it. And she forgave him since she KNEW that Sasuke wasn't at his normal self there https://t.co/rlXppzVQ26

Love can make people do dumb things, even forgive your crush for almost murdering you and calling you useless. Karin was the only member of Taka that helped Sasuke during his fight against Danzo. While they were not as close as the Uchiha used to be with his former teammates, Karin still knew Sasuke respected her as a person.

Danzo used her as a shield to prevent Sasuke from killing him, and Karin was sure Sasuke would save her. Imagine her shock when Sasuke took advantage of the situation and impaled her and Danzo at the same time. Even after all that, Karin still forgave Sasuke for his actions, something fans are still trying to come to terms with.

9) The fourth Raikage, A, tried to kidnap Hinata

Dodo💫 @LadyDodo337 Hinata and Kushina being kidnapped by Cloud ninjas as children because of their powers. Hinata and Kushina being kidnapped by Cloud ninjas as children because of their powers. https://t.co/EV0fcrAxsh

For a long time, Konoha and Kumogakure fought a war against each other that caused the death of hundreds. After the gruesome conflict, both villages decided that peace would be a better solution for everyone involved. The Raikage, sent his Head Ninja on a diplomatic mission to Konoha, although he also gave him a secret assignment.

He was tasked with kidnapping Hinata Hyuga and bringing her back to Kumogakure. A wanted to study the power of the Byakugan and learn how to give it to his soldiers. He could have created a new Great Shinobi War with this dumb decision, something even characters inside the show reminded him of constantly.

10) Dosu tried to kill Gaara

Dosu really thought he could defeat Gaara (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Every Genin who was nominated for the Chunin Exams was aware of the danger that Gaara posed to their safety. One of the Sound village ninjas who entered the competition, Dosu, was going to be Gaara’s rival in the tournament portion of the exam.

After witnessing Gaara’s sand protecting him unconsciously, Dosu thought his best bet for survival was to kill the Jinchuriki while he was asleep. When he arrived at the building Gaara and his team were staying, he noticed the boy was still awake. Dosu still tried to fight Gaara, believing he could kill the Sunagakure ninja, only to be killed almost immediately because of his hubris.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far