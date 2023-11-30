10 most popular anime characters with beards

Anime characters with beards have mostly comprised positions of power and taken on mentor roles in their respective stories. More often than not, their beards symbolize experience or evolution throughout the narrative.

While these facial hair choices are often tied to the overall storyline, they have risen in popularity due to their sheer aesthetic value, adding layers to the characters' visual appeal and leaving a lasting impression on anime enthusiasts.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime series mentioned therein.

Asuma, Yamamoto, and 8 other anime characters with beards

1) Monkey D. Garp from One Piece

Anime Characters with Beards: Monkey D. Garp (Image via Toei Animation)

Monkey D. Garp, the legendary Marine hero, is a towering figure among anime characters with beards. His thick, imposing French-cut beard stands as a testament to his strong moral code and rigid loyalty. Garp's beard, complemented by his physically imposing presence, symbolizes not just strength and experience but also a character steeped in complexity.

Inarguably one of the most recognizable and beloved figures on this list, Garp's written depth adds layers to his persona, making him a standout in the vast world of One Piece and among anime characters with beards.

2) Vincent Volaju from Cowboy Bebop

Anime Characters with Beards: Vincent Volaju (Image via Studio Sunrise)

Vincent Volaju, the enigmatic veteran of the Titan War turned skilled bounty hunter in Cowboy Bebop, graces the list of anime characters with beards. His sleek, well-groomed beard adds a touch of sophistication to his rugged appearance, perfectly complementing his mysterious aura.

A victim of an experimental military project during the Titan War, Vincent later embraced a darker path as a terrorist, relentlessly pursuing the gateway to heaven at any cost. Despite his lonely childhood and the haunting effects of nano-machines on his memories, Vincent's beard becomes a distinctive feature that adds to his super rugged aesthetic.

3) Yamamoto Genryusai from Bleach

Anime Characters with Beards: Yamamoto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shigekuni Yamamoto-Genryūsai, the venerable Captain-Commander of the Gotei 13 in Bleach, also has one of the most impressive beards in all of anime. His long, flowing beard serves as a visual testament to his immense wisdom and authority, embodying the age and experience that come with mastery of the Shinigami arts.

As the Captain-Commander of the Gotei 13, Yamamoto's leadership is unparalleled. Beyond his strategic prowess, his beard symbolizes a legacy that spans generations. Notably, Yamamoto boasts not only one of the best beards in anime but also sports one of the finest mustaches and eyebrows, creating a visual trifecta of authority.

While it's not explicitly stated in the series, Yamamoto's super long beard and eyebrows may serve as a metaphor for his status as the strongest Shinigami, a title he held for almost an entire millennium.

4) Van Hohenheim from Fullmetal Alchemist

Anime Characters with Beards: Van Hohenheim (Image via Bones)

Placed fourth on the list of anime characters with beards is Van Hohenheim, the immortal alchemist featured in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Hohenheim is an esteemed addition to the list of anime characters with beards. His distinctive long, graying beard is not merely a stylistic choice; it reflects the centuries he has lived and the extensive knowledge he has acquired over time.

Hohenheim's splendid blonde beard, accompanied by his long flowing blonde hair neatly tied into a ponytail, secures him a position among anime characters with the most splendid beards. Although no specific significance is explicitly tied to his beard, its presence adds a touch of regality to his overall appearance.

5) Iskander from the Fate series

Expand Tweet

Iskander, the charismatic and audacious King of Conquerors in Fate/Zero, claims a distinguished spot among anime characters with beards. His huge frame is complemented by his full beard, making him one of the most imposing characters in the realm of anime characters with beards. Standing almost as formidable as the renowned Garp, Iskander's facial hair accentuates his presence, embodying both strength and royalty.

By debuting in Fate/Zero, Iskander solidified his place as one of the most beloved Fate characters in the anime. His audacious personality, complemented by the regal aura of his beard, contributes to his lasting impact on fans of the Fate series.

6) Danjuro Tobita (Gentle) from My Hero Academia

Expand Tweet

Danjuro Tobita, also known as Gentle in My Hero Academia, is a man of refined appearance, and his well-kept, medium-sized beard is a crucial element of his distinctive look. Paired with a slicked-back hairdo featuring a curl at the front and a handlebar mustache, his facial hair contributes significantly to his gentlemanly aesthetic.

Gentle's extravagant attire, including a dark purple jacket with enlarged collars and coattails, loose pinstriped pants, and accessorized with cuffs, gloves, and a woolly scarf, complements his overall refined appearance. The cane he uses adds an extra touch of sophistication to his character.

7) Sarutobi Asuma from Naruto

Sarutobi Asuma (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sarutobi Asuma, the wise and compassionate shinobi and the son of the third Hokage, stands out among anime characters with his short, well-trimmed beard. His beard, coupled with his gentle and laid-back demeanor, served as a visual representation of his maturity and extensive experience as a shinobi.

Despite his relatively minor role in the Naruto series, Asuma's beard and laid-back persona have made him one of the most famous and beloved characters. Used primarily for character development, especially in Shikamaru's journey, Asuma's mentorship and protective nature resonate with fans. His beard, a symbol of wisdom and mentorship, adds a touch of gravitas to his character, making him a memorable presence in the vast world of Naruto.

8) Nakiri Senzaemon from Food Wars

Nakiri Senzaemon (Image via J.C Staff)

Nakiri Senzaemon, the venerable figure in Food Wars, makes a commanding appearance among anime characters with beards. His long, spiky gray hair, complete with a mustache and a beard, contributes to his distinguished look. The scar on his right eye, running diagonally from his forehead to just above his cheekbone, adds an element of intrigue to his character.

The combination of the scar, long spiky hair, and intense demeanor makes Senzaemon one of this list's most visually intimidating characters. While his comical and softer expressions reveal a multifaceted personality, his overall appearance, accentuated by the beard, establishes him as a standout and memorable character in the culinary world of Food Wars.

9) Isaac Netero from Hunter X Hunter

Expand Tweet

Isaac Netero, the 12th Chairman of the Hunter Association in Hunter x Hunter, is a man of many contradictions. Initially presented as a frail and eccentric old man, he harbors immense power and skill as a Nen user. His long, white beard, often depicted flowing dramatically in the wind, is a striking visual representation of his wisdom and experience.

Throughout the series, Netero's beard undergoes a subtle yet significant transformation. During the Chimera Ant arc, he emerges from his seclusion with a neatly trimmed goatee, reflecting his renewed determination and focus. This change in his appearance symbolizes his preparation for the impending battle against Meruem, the Chimera Ant King.

Netero's overall design resembles Genryusai Yamamoto, the Captain-Commander of the Gotei 13 in Bleach. Both characters embody the archetypal "overpowered old man" trope in anime, possessing immense strength and wisdom despite their advanced age. Their long, flowing beards further reinforce this image of seasoned veterans, adding to their mystique and authority.

10) Lucius Artorius Castus, also known as Askeladd from Vinland Saga

Expand Tweet

Askeladd's beard, though seemingly insignificant, plays a significant role in shaping his persona. It sets him apart from his followers, suggesting a level of refinement and shrewdness that belies his Viking upbringing. This contrast between his appearance and actions creates an aura of intrigue and complexity, hinting at depths beneath the surface of his hardened exterior.

The beard also subtly foreshadows Askeladd's true origins. As the series progresses, it is revealed that Askeladd is not merely a Viking warrior but a descendant of Welsh royalty. His neatly trimmed beard, a stark contrast to the untamed facial hair of his fellow Vikings, hints at a lineage that extends beyond the harsh realities of Viking life, suggesting a connection to a world of refinement and nobility.

Facial hair in anime can serve a variety of purposes, from indicating a character's growth or experience to foreshadowing their true nature. In some cases, it may simply be used for aesthetic reasons.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.