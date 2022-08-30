10 most short-tempered characters in One Piece

Very few One Piece characters can remain calm in heated situations. Most of the characters in the series tend to act before they think.

There are times when their short temperament is played for laughs, and there are times when it is meant to be serious. It all depends on the character and the context.

One Piece has no shortage of characters with short tempers. From Luffy and Zoro to Kaido and Big Mom, it's very easy to make them lose their cool.

Kaido, Monkey D. Luffy, and 8 other quick-tempered characters in the One Piece series

1) Nami

Needless to say, Nami is among the least friendly Straw Hats. The navigator often beats up her fellow crew members if they act foolishly. While she does care deeply for them, she gets tired of their crazed antics.

Nami's angry outbursts are meant to provide comic relief in the series. Nevertheless, she can be scary for a member of the Weakling Trio.

2) Vinsmoke Sanji

Sanji is a very compassionate person who looks after his friends and family. However, he is also a very prideful man. He rarely gets along with Zoro and will often get into petty arguments with him.

By this point in the series, One Piece fans have gotten used to Sanji's annoyance with Zoro. He sometimes even bursts into flames when he gets angry with the swordsman.

Sanji feels aggrieved whenever his bounty posters are messed up, whether it's a terrible picture or a lower-than-expected bounty.

3) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro usually maintains a stern demeanor in the One Piece series. However, he will show no mercy to anybody.

Zoro can be downright vicious in battle as he can cut apart enemies with relative ease. He can even extend downplayed anger towards fellow Straw Hats if they fail to meet his expectations.

Zoro is very loyal to Luffy, and he does not tolerate disrespect from crew members.

4) Monkey D. Luffy

If he weren't bold and brash, Luffy probably wouldn't be the main character of the One Piece series. The Straw Hat strongly believes in protecting his friends and will do anything for them. He will ruthlessly beat up anybody that hurts them.

One Piece villains should know better by this point in the series. If Luffy finds out they did something wrong, he will try to make it right with his fists. It doesn't matter if they are lowly pirates or World Nobles.

5) Eustass Kid

Eustass Kid will never let anybody laugh at him in the One Piece series. He always resorts to violence whenever he feels insulted.

The notorious pirate will also never let go of grudges. During the Onigashima Raid, he went right after Scratchmen Apoo for betraying him earlier.

Kid often disregards the consequences of his actions, flying into danger at every given opportunity. He is very temperamental and will fight anybody that wrongs him, whether it's Luffy or Kaido.

6) Portgas D. Ace

Ace was like a cool older brother to Luffy. They were always very protective of each other. Unfortunately, they both shared a very impulsive nature and lack of reasoning. This is what resulted in Ace's death in the One Piece series.

During the Marineford arc, Ace was just about to escape capture when Akainu made fun of his "father" Whitebeard. This gave the Admiral the opening he needed to attack Luffy, which forced Ace to sacrifice himself as a human shield. His short temper proved to be his tragic undoing.

7) Donquixote Doflamingo

For the most part, Doflamingo maintains a calm and collected demeanor in One Piece. He is among the most relaxed villains in the series.

However, this doesn't mean that Doflamingo cannot lose his composure when push comes to shove.

During the Dressrosa arc, Luffy and Law worked together to completely undo his plans for controlling the kingdom. This angered Doflamingo a lot.

Whenever he is angered, Doflamingo will enter a berserker state and will become reckless in battle. His veins start popping out of his head when this happens.

8) Charlotte Linlin

There is no point in reasoning with Big Mom. She is used to getting what she wants, so when things don't work out in her favor, expect nothing but death and destruction. This One Piece villain will destroy entire countries if they cannot repay her in sweets.

Big Mom also happens to be mentally unstable. Her bursts of madness are a great source of nightmare fuel. If she cannot eat her favorite cake, her mind will be fixated on angrily killing everybody around her. Not even her own children are safe from her.

No matter the circumstances, Big Mom is not open to negotiations.

9) Kaido

Kaido is a firm believer in "survival of the fittest," which means he will not tolerate weakness. With a bounty of 4,611,100,000 berries, he often goes around bullying anybody he wants in the One Piece series.

This villain lives up to his oni legacy. He is short-tempered and often takes out his frustrations in a violent manner. There's a reason why Doflamingo is deathly afraid of him.

Whether he is sober or drunk, Kaido is prone to emotional outbursts, making him dangerous to deal with. He will even attack his own subordinates if he is given unfavorable news.

When the SMILE factory was destroyed in the Dressrosa arc, the Beasts Pirates had to inform Kaido from a faraway location, just so he wouldn't destroy them in a fit of rage. He can be a very unreasonable person.

10) Sakazuki

Sakazuki is rarely seen with a smile on his face. He takes himself far too seriously in the One Piece series. From his early childhood to his late adulthood, the Fleet Admiral always has a serious disposition.

It really doesn't take much for Sakazuki to get angry. Of course, it's only fitting that he uses magma powers since he often blows up like a volcano when provoked.

Sakazuki is a fanatical extremist for "Absolute Justice," which means he wants to achieve it by any means necessary. Friends and foes alike need to be careful around him. Anybody who doesn't agree with him is considered a dangerous enemy.

Sakazuki is prone to losing his temper if he doesn't get his way. He will even voice his displeasure towards his superiors, such as the Five Elders.

