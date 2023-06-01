10 strongest Kenjutsu masters in Naruto

Ninjutsu, genjutsu, and taijutsu are the three main forms of combat in the Naruto series. All these fighting styles require the user to manipulate their chakra to get the most out of their techniques. Kenjutsu, on the other hand, can be just as beneficial and effective as the other three without using any chakra. Many characters tend to boost their kenjutsu abilities using their chakra to help balance out power imbalances during fights.

This article will cover ten different kenjutsu users in the Naruto series who appear to be the best. These characters are capable of taking on entire armies with just their swords and coming out unscathed.

Note: This article contains spoilers for both the Naruto and Boruto anime and manga.

10 kenjutsu users in Naruto who have mastered their craft

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as he appears in the 'Boruto' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Undoubtedly, Sasuke Uchiha is the strongest kenjutsu user on this list. Not only is he the best at combining his other ninjutsu and taijutsu techniques with his kenjutsu, but he is also the only character on this list who successfully took on an Otsutsuki by himself using just kenjutsu and overpowered him.

Sasuke's duel with Kinshiki Otsutsuki quickly solidified him as the strongest kenjutsu master in the series. However, this is not even his greatest show of strength. Helping to defeat Kaguya, Momoshiki, and Isshiki makes Sasuke one of the strongest shinobi in the series.

2) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha as he appears reanimated in 'Naruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara Uchiha was once the most powerful kenjutsu user and Uchiha clan member in the series, but Sasuke quickly overthrew him towards the end of the series. Despite this, Madara is still incredibly powerful. Using just kenjutsu and taijutsu, Madara was able to single-handedly take down the entire group of Allied Shinobi Forces troops during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

Madara's unique sword, a gunbai, acted both as offense and defense. He could block any low-level attack with its flat side and perform powerful slam attacks with its edges. Taking him on as a regular Jonin or Anbu was impossible without special techniques.

3) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju using his sage mode in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the first Hokage, Hashirama Senju is undoubtedly powerful. He is praised for his unique Wood Release, one-of-a-kind Sage Mode, and godly healing abilities. Something less known about Hashirama is his skill with a sword. Although he wields a very basic sword, he was able to easily match Madara blow for blow and overpower him in the past.

Unfortunately, as the series became more about large, flashy ninjutsu techniques, Hashirama's kenjutsu mastery could not be explored as much as fans would have liked. However, he must have used a sword countless times during the Warring States Period and the First Great Ninja War.

4) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi as he appears in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi mostly used a sword back when he was in the Anbu Black Ops and worked directly for Danzo Shimura. Although this was years before the main series began, his kenjutsu skills only got better as a result of various missions and training. Whenever he picked up a sword during major battles in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, Kakashi had no trouble taking care of his enemies.

Even though the Chidori is a lightning sword, Kakashi was able to make it and use it. With just his hand, he was able to parry, stab, and slash more powerfully than most of the series' weapons.

5) Orochimaru

Orochimaru as a member of the Akatsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru is the main villain of Naruto and has maintained his villainy throughout Naruto Shippuden. This is due to his incredibly unconventional way of fighting. Out of all the characters in the series, Orochimaru is the only one to use his elongated tongue to wield his sword.

The Sword of Kusanagi is always wielded by Orochimaru, who uses his tongue to strike enemies and parry various attacks. Orochimaru is better at using a sword with his tongue than his arms, which is unnerving to various characters in the series.

6) Killer Bee

Killer Bee as he appears in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Like Orochimaru, Killer Bee has a very unconventional swordplay style. He uses seven blades in his Seven Swords Style to completely overwhelm his opponents. His favorite technique is slowly overpowering his opponents and then putting all this effort into turning into a tornado of swords.

At the same time, Killer Bee combines his jinchuriki powers with his kenjutsu style to create an almost perfect sword fighting style. When he is outmatched in a sword battle, he instantly recovers by forming tentacles with the chakra of the Eight-Tails.

7) Kisame Hoshigaki

Kisame as he appears in the Akatsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kisame Hoshigaki was Itachi Uchiha's partner and one of the strongest members of the Akatsuki. He is also a former member of Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist, making him one of the best kenjutsu users in the series at the time. Not only was his technique impeccable, but Samehada also made draining his opponents of their chakra very easy.

Kisame was also among the series' best Water Release users. He was able to easily defeat all of his opponents by combining his knowledge of Water Style Jutsu and kenjutsu.

8) Suigetsu Hozuki

Suigetsu as he appears in 'Naruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Suigetsu is one of Orochimaru's most loyal subordinates and an incredibly talented swordsman. Like Kisame, Suigetsu was once a member of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist, and he wields Kubikiribocho, which once belonged to Zabuza. He uses this sword much differently than Zabuza due to his lack of physical strength, but he makes up for this with his Hydrification Jutsu.

The Hydrification Jutsu allows Suigetsu to turn his body into water, which empower him to dodge various attacks from enemies. Whenever he gets tired from swinging Kubikiribocho, the Hydrification Jutsu allows him some recovery time to get ready to fight his enemies.

9) Chojuro

Chojuro wielding Samehada in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During the original Naruto series, Chojuro was an insecure fighter who always let his nerves get the best of him in combat. Due to his lack of confidence in his skills, he was unable to take on powerful enemies by himself, always relying on his teammate to save him. However, once he became Mizukage and continued to train, he was able to overcome his insecurity and become a more powerful kenjutsu user.

One thing that separates Chojuro from other kenjutsu users is his ability to use almost all of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist's swords. He can switch between various techniques seamlessly, allowing him to take down tough opponents.

10) Mifune

Mifune in the 'Naruto' series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mifune was a legendary swordsman in the original Naruto series and one of the only samurai featured throughout the show. Despite generally being slower than his shinobi counterparts, Mifune constantly displays why he is a force to be reckoned with once he unsheaths his katana.

Mifune's proudest moment was his standoff against Hanzo the Salamander during the Second Great Ninja War. While his comrades escaped, he stood proudly and used his kenjutsu abilities to last a long time against the powerful shinobi. Unfortunately, he lost the battle, but this encounter solidified him as a legend in history.

Final thoughts

Naruto has an abundance of powerful kenjutsu users to choose from. These characters have honed their swordplay abilities, but they can also mix their kenjutsu talents with other combat styles. This leads to well-choreographed fight scenes between kenjutsu masters, leaving viewers on the edges of their seats.

Poll : 0 votes