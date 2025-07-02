4 Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers who can defeat Naobito Zenin (and 4 who would get completely destroyed)

Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers have amazed fans with their diverse skills and the wild variation of power scaling, especially given the complicated nature of the Zenin Clan. Out of the whole clan, Naobito Zenin, the previous clan leader, stood out for his Projection Sorcery and extraordinary speed, which placed him among the fastest characters in the series. However, not every sorcerer would bow to his abilities.

Some have immense cursed energy and strategies that would negate all of his moves in an instant, while others' strength lies somewhere in between and would be entirely crushed by his combat experience and rapid swings. Here are four Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers who could defeat Naobito and four characters who would be completely obliterated by him.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

Atsuya Kusakabe and 3 other Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers who can defeat Naobito Zenin

1) Atsuya Kusakabe

Atsuya Kusakabe as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Atsuya Kusakabe is among the Grade 1 Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers who is very careful and pragmatic when it comes to battles. He never throws himself into danger without thinking about the outcome. However, when he has to, he displays great instincts and good swordsmanship.

He feels annoyed by his higher-up's risky missions, but remains cautious and reigns in his reflexes—remaining remarkably defensive makes him difficult to catch. When dealing with Naobito Zenin's Projection Sorcery, Kusakabe would fairly use calm counter-attacks and perfect strikes on the blade, easily staying one step ahead. His realistic outlook allows him to quickly ascertain the situation and reshape their approach, giving him an advantage to best Naobito.

2) Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Satoru Gojo is among the most intimidating Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers, with almost no other sorcerer having the same strength or level of absolute confidence. While he often appears playful and nonchalant, his coordination over Limitless and Six Eyes makes him nearly impossible to touch, let alone defeat.

Even a seasoned head like Naobito Zenin would surely find Gojo's Infinity and Domain Expansion too formidable to combat. Gojo's presence alone shifts the tide among Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers, making sure that Naobito would stand no chance against him.

3) Toji Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Toji Fushiguro is a Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerer who can make even the strongest opponent silent with a mere presence. More prominently known to his victims as the Sorcerer Killer, Toji fired without any cursed energy while relying solely on his impressive physical abilities and exceptional weapon mastery.

Even Toji's volatile movement and fearless approach would prevent Naobito's Projection sorcery from being used at all. Even the most skilled sorcerers could not read when Toji would strike, so they would be open to lethal attacks.

4) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu is among the special-grade Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers. He has an enormous amount of cursed energy and an unpredictable nature. While Yuta may seem shy and awkward around others, he has a terrifying side because of his contract with the Queen of the Curses, Rika.

Yuta can change tactics in the middle of the fight. This makes him a nightmare to someone like Naobito Zenin, whose skill is based on speed. With his mimetic technique and close-range combat, Yuta can overwhelm Naobito's Projection Sorcery before Naobito has a chance to deliver a crushing blow.

Panda and 3 other Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers who would get completely destroyed by Naobito Zenin

1) Panda

Panda as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Created by Principal Yaga, Panda is a unique Cursed Corpse. He is reliable and cheerful, but Panda's lack of agility can be troublesome against certain opponents. He excels based on sheer power and changing cores to accommodate, but Naobito Zenin's superhuman speed and Projection Sorcery would humiliate Panda's powerful swings.

Panda's size doesn't help, meaning even a normal strike from Naobito would find its target, and Panda doesn't have the instant reaction that Naobito would bring to an attack. Even his Gorilla Mode would struggle to keep up before Naobito finishes the fight without wasting a second.

2) Nobara

Nobara as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara Kugisaki is a first-year sorcerer who is proud of her unique Straw Doll Technique and intense fighting spirit. She is sometimes loud and never backs down from a fight, no matter how dangerous. However, when it comes to a sorcerer like Naobito Zenin, her bravado attitude would not serve her well.

Naobito's Projection Sorcery and unparalleled speed would make all of her mid-range attacks ineffective before she can counter. Although Nobara's persistence is commendable, her inability to perform high-speed counters would leave her completely overwhelmed and destroyed in no time by Naobito's accuracy.

3) Utahime

Utahime is among the less powerful Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers (Image via MAPPA)

Utahime Iori is a semi-Grade 1 sorcerer known for her supportive role and her skill in barrier techniques. She has a calm, patient demeanor and is usually supportive of younger sorcerers. But against someone like Naobito Zenin, that persistent defense comes up slightly short of pure offensive power.

The techniques that Utahime employs are very methodical and deliberate. This makes it too much for her to keep up with all his speed and strikes. Naobito would easily overcome and destroy all of her barriers.

4) Momo Nishimiya

Momo Nishimiya is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers who could not defeat Naobito (Image via MAPPA)

Momo Nishimiya is a third-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High School who takes to the sky for aerial mobility and surveillance using her broom technique to keep an eye on everything and everyone. She is sweet and considerate, which makes Momo a calming voice of reason whenever the classmates feel unruly, but she is not suitable for raw combat. When pushed to fight up close, she wouldn't be able to keep up.

Even if Momo Nishimiya has the aerial mobility as an advantage, if she is up against Naobito Zenin, then her aerial mobility advantage may as well be non-existent. Zenin's insane speed with precision attacks means Momo Nishimiya's broom would be grounded before she can even react.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers demonstrate the volatile and exciting equilibrium that exists within the curse and clan field. Naobito Zenin's Projection Sorcery and unmatched speed can be overwhelming at times, but are not unbeatable when faced with unique talent and raw cursed energy.

This contrast in winning or losing entirely is just another reason the series engages from battle to battle. Each of the Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers, whether they come out on top or get wiped out in an instant, contributes to Naobito's history as a true powerhouse.

