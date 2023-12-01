5 anime characters who died with pride (and 5 whose deaths were too pitiful to watch)

Many anime characters have been remembered by fans long after their stories ended. Anime has always produced well-written characters that are able to build a strong connection with viewers. The world of anime is more than goofy, eccentric, and unrealistic characters, it is a world that delves into the impossible and makes it possible. As a result, these characters have continued to be a source of joy and happiness for many.

When an anime character dies with pride, it usually refers to the fact that they were able to lead their lives the right way and were proud of what they had achieved by the end. On the other hand, there are other anime characters who either lived a life of evil and ultimately met a bitter end or were tragic characters with misguided morals. Here is a list of a few anime characters who died with pride, and a few whose deaths were despairing.

5 anime characters who died with pride

1) Jiraiya (Naruto)

Jiraiya Sage Mode (Image via Pierrot)

Being a member of the Legendary Sannin, Jiraiya was a powerful ninja who commanded the respect of many. This anime character had one of the most versatile skill sets in the series, and having mastered the art of sage jutsu, he was undoubtedly one of the strongest of his generation.

Jiraiya's death was one of the most painful in the anime series. Jiraiya confronted Pain of Six Paths and decided to sacrifice his life to gain and provide valuable information to Naruto and the Hidden Leaf. With his last breath, Jiraiya was able to convey to the Hidden Leaf Village that the Six Paths of Pain were being controlled by Nagato. Fans remember him as Jiraiya of the Sannin, the man who chose to give his life for his beliefs.

2) Hange Zoe (Attack on Titan)

Hange Zoe (Image via MAPPA)

Hange was a titan expert and enthusiast with a touch of eccentricity. She had an entertaining personality, providing fans with some comic relief in a dark-themed show like Attack on Titan. However, Hange was extremely dedicated to the cause and played a significant role in the fight against the Titans.

Hange had decided to sacrifice her life to save her comrades and to buy more time for them to repair their ship. She charged towards the Colossal Titans and even managed to kill two of them before succumbing to severe burn injuries, which made her fall from the sky. Hange died with pride, having done her best to fulfill her role as Captain of the Survey Corps.

3) Jonathan Joestar (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Jonathan vs Dio (Image via David Production)

Jonathan Joestar is an anime character from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. He is the protagonist of the series' first arc, Phantom Blood. Jonathan was courageous and had a heart of gold, making him diametrically opposite to the series’ antagonist and his adopted brother Dio. Jonathan was born with the ability to utilize energy-based Hamon martial arts.

At the end of Phantom Blood, Jonathan ends up giving his life to protect his wife and his newborn son. Despite being defeated previously, Dio attacked Jonathan and his family in a desperate attempt to take over his body. In the end, Jonathan died knowing he protected his family and other people on the ship by taking Dio down, thereby cementing his name as a selfless hero for all time.

4) Kyojuro Rengoku (Demon Slayer)

Kyojuro Rengoku, a still from the anime (Image via Ufotable Studios)

Kyojuro is an anime character from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba who, despite his brief time on screen, became incredibly popular because of his indomitable will. He was a member of the Demon Slayer corps and was skilled enough to replace his father as the Sun Hashira. He was an important supporting character who reached his peak in the Mungen Train Arc.

At the end of the Mungen Train Arc Kyojuro ended up losing his life to Akaza, the upper rank three. During their intense battle, Akaza praised Kyojuro for his skill and bravery, offering to turn him into a demon. Kyojuro lived by the creed that his powers were to be used in the service of innocent people, and he proved it by successfully saving them. Fans will remember him as an anime character who died with pride, having given his all.

5) Edward Newgate (One Piece)

Whitebeard death scene (Image via Toei Animation)

Also known as Whitebeard, Edward Newgate was the captain of the Whitebeard Pirates. He was considered the "Strongest Man in the World" after the death of the Pirate King, Gol. D Roger, and was known to be the "Man Closest to One Piece." He was a sea emperor who ruled over the New World as a member of the Four Emperors.

He met his demise in the Battle of Marineford, where he was killed by Blackbeard and his crew. Whitebeard knew that the youth were the key to the future, and he was ready to sacrifice himself for those he considered his children. Whitebeard died standing up, living up to his pride as the strongest in the world and demonstrating his indomitable will even in death.

5 anime characters whose deaths were pitiful to watch

1) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light Yagami (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami, also known as Kira, is a unique anime character from the Death Note series. He was very intelligent and intuitive, making him a powerful antagonist. Light had a misguided sense of justice, making him a very dangerous character as the owner of the Death Note.

Light continued committing murders in the name of justice until he was finally stopped by Near and the Kira Task Force. Light had started considering himself the god of the new world and believed that he could not be defeated. However, in the end, he died alone, having been unable to fulfill his objective. Even though he was wounded by a gunshot, Light died feeling betrayed by Ryuk, who wrote his name in his Death Note, giving him a truly pitiable end.

2) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager (Image via MAPPA)

Eren Yeager is the main protagonist of the popular anime Attack on Titan. From a young age, Eren dreamt of freedom and free will, wanting to enjoy the world beyond walls with his friends Armin and Mikasa. However, as he grew up and developed his Titan powers Eren changed as a person.

He became fixated on his enemies, believing that fighting is the only path that leads to freedom. At the end of Attack on Titan, Eren took away the freedom of choice from his friends, believing he alone knew the path to peace. He created a scenario in which he would have to kill a lot of innocent people and would have to sacrifice his own life in the end. Eren was killed by Mikasa, his closest friend. Eren dying is extremely emotional for fans who have watched the growth of this anime character and have rooted for him.

3) Emi Akezawa (Baki the Grappler)

Emi Akezawa (Image via Akita Shonen)

Emi Akezawa is the mother of Baki Hanma, the main protagonist of the series. Since his birth, Emi has been extremely hard on Baki, always urging him to get stronger. She was in love with Baki's father, Yujiro Hanma, the strongest creature on Earth. Yujiro wanted someone to be able to fight on par with him, and he wanted Emi to train Baki accordingly.

In a fight that ensued between Baki and Yujiro, Baki failed to impress his father, who in turn started to senselessly pound on the teenager. Finally realizing the duty of a mother, Emi tried to end the onslaught, which resulted in her giving up her life to save her son's. It was unfortunate for her to die right when she realized what truly mattered and how she had been running behind Yujiro for all the wrong reasons.

4) Junpei Yoshino (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Junpei Yoshino (Image via MAPPA)

Junpei is Yuji Itadori’s friend and an important supporting anime character from Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen. Junpei was a victim of serial bullying in his school and had therefore developed a negative mindset. On one such day, when Junpei was about to get bullied again, Mahito( a special grade cursed spirit) protected him by killing them. Junpei became obsessed with Mahito and was influenced by his nihilistic philosophy of life.

In a series of nefarious events involving the death of his mother, Junpei got into a confrontation with Yuji. Mahito made an appearance midway through the fight and proceeded to kill Junpei right in front of Yuji to scar him mentally. It was all part of Mahito’s plan, and he had successfully manipulated Junpei. This marked the end of a character one can't help but feel for. He lived a life of pain and loneliness, and right when he felt he had the power to change his circumstances, he met his demise.

5) Maes Hughes ( Fullmetal Alchemist)

Maes Hughes(Image via Bones)

Maes Hughes is a tragically written anime character from Fullmetal Alchemist. He was an Amestrian State Military Officer in Central City. He was a devoted family man with an amusing ability to go from praising his family in one moment to talking about serious military affairs in the next.

Hughes became the enemy of some extremely dangerous people when he went down the wrong rabbit hole. He was shot by a shapeshifter disguised as his wife and was left to bleed out in a telephone booth. His death shaped the entire series and left fans with a painful feeling.

Concluding Thoughts

The way an anime character dies is considered to be one of their most defining features. Many popular anime contain major supporting characters who give their lives to help the protagonist evolve or bring a new direction to the anime's storyline.

However, certain anime characters have stayed with fans because of the way they died and the impact they had up until that point. There are certain anime characters who died heroic deaths and ones whose deaths were sad and pitiful. Well-written characters make an impact on the viewers and are remembered by the impact of their demise on the anime and the consequences it had on the other characters.

