5 My Hero Academia characters everyone loves (and 5 who alienate fans)

One of the most positively reviewed aspects of the My Hero Academia series is how author Kohei Horikoshi excels at character building and development. For the most part, My Hero Academia characters are incredibly beloved by fans, even if they’re not necessarily the stars of the show.

On the other hand, there are some My Hero Academia antagonists who are so well developed as villains, nearly every fan is alienated by them. Unfortunately, some of My Hero Academia’s less likable hero characters also fall on that list, for one reason or another.

Here are five My Hero Academia characters everyone loves, and five more who alienate fans.

Note: Since the characters of Shoto Todoroki, Izuku Midoriya, and Katsuki Bakugou are often debated and analyzed by fans with different opinions, all three will be excluded from this list.

Five My Hero Academia characters who are adored by fans

1) Eri

Eri as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Ever since her initial, sidewalk introduction to Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata, fans have fallen in love with every aspect of Eri’s character. Her charming innocence and affection for Mirio Togata is what initially drew fans in to witness her character development.

What sent fans over the moon, however, was the School Festival bonding between Mirio and her. It allowed the character to come out of her shell and left fans gushing over her.

2) All Might

All Might as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

As the symbol of peace and mentor to protagonist Izuku Midoriya, All Might is undoubtedly a universally loved My Hero Academia character. The series sets him up as an incredibly lovable father figure, giving him an instant love from the fans.

Even beyond this, All Might is incredibly relatable and lovable as an independent character, relations aside. Despite being the symbol of peace, he shows his insecurity about his abilities as a hero in the early seasons, a feeling that many fans can relate to. His struggles and eventual acceptance of his new life following his bout with All for One solidified the love fans have for him.

3) Mirio Togata

Mirio Togata as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

From the very first comedic instance he’s introduced, Mirio Togata skyrocketed to become one of My Hero Academia’s most popular characters. His goals and motives are incredibly relatable, making the tragic loss of his Quirk and subsequent continued protection of Eri even more endearing to fans.

Despite taking a sideline in the series since the Shie Hassaikai arc ended, Togata remains one of the most popular characters. Fans are clamoring for the day he returns into the fold full-time, and hope they get to see him reach his goal of 'one million saved' before the series’ end.

4) Eijiro Kirishima

Kirishima as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Eijiro Kirishima is a character which fans seemed to universally love from the second he was introduced. His positive attitude combined with his dependable, rock-steady Quirk seemed to draw viewers in from the get-go.

My Hero Academia’s Shie Hassaikai arc in particular only further grows the love fans have for him, allowing him to show his deep dedication and desire to be a hero. He has shown his growth and progression as both a hero and person which makes him a fan favorite.

5) Tsuyu Asui

Tsuyu Asui as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Tsuyu Asui is yet another character that fans seem to love ever since her introduction in the series. Despite not always being in the forefront, she receives enough screen time to develop and grow as a character.

She’s always a positive force in My Hero Academia, acting as a friend to both Midoriya and Ochako Uraraka without fail. Her goals as a hero further endear fans to her, solidifying her rank as one of the most beloved characters in the series.

Five My Hero Academia characters who alienate fans

1) Overhaul

Overhaul as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Overhaul is one My Hero Academia character who inherently alienates fans for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, his treatment of Eri and view on her reason-for-being is incredibly dehumanizing, displaying his lack of regard for human life.

His Quirk is also very off-putting to fans, being one of the most atrocious in the series both in concept and appearance. When he uses it on himself, the fleshy masses he reconstructs are genuinely hard to look at, even if well-animated. Using it on others, he can make them lose limbs or even explode them with nothing but a touch, further displaying his irredeemable cruelty.

2) Midnight

Unfortunately, one of Midnight’s defining characteristics, as both a hero and character, is also what alienates many My Hero Academia fans. She’s one of the most oversexualized characters in the show, with her Quirk and hero outfit being incredibly suggestive of bondage-esque hobbies.

The blatant and obvious oversexualization of her character makes it hard for fans to want to learn and appreciate whatever other aspects of her character may exist. As a result, she’s sadly one of few heroes who genuinely alienate a majority of fans.

3) Minoru Mineta

Minoru Mineta as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

In an extremely similar way, Minoru Mineta’s character being inherently intertwined with his sexuality is incredibly off-putting to most My Hero Academia fans. He’s constantly making perverted jokes at nearly every single opportunity which presents itself.

His infrequent later appearances are just as plagued by this Flanderism as the initial ones, showing no character growth. As a result, fans care very little for Mineta and have no desire to learn about him as a character in the series.

4) All for One

All for One as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Serving as My Hero Academia’s overarching antagonist, All for One inherently alienates fans away from him. He’s responsible for the thriving of the supervillain underground society of Japan, as he sits in the shadows and manipulates various groups and underlings.

The manga sees him double down even more, eventually becoming something akin to a king of the crimeworld. His willingness to use anyone and everyone to further his goals and ideals alienates fans from him, especially as he begins to take advantage of those closest to him.

5) Kyudai Garaki

Kyudai Garaki is one of All for One’s most faithful servants. As the creator of the Nomu, Garaki is an incredibly evil character, showing no moral qualms about any of the acts he or the rest of the League of Villains commit throughout the series.

While not heartless, he seems to only care for only those he is personally close to, such as the Nomu, All for One, and other, specific League of Villains members. As far as general humanity and the lives of his enemies are concerned, Kyudai Garaki is one of My Hero Academia’s most evil and most alienating characters.

