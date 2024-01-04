7 best-written New Gen Shonen villains, ranked

With many current-gen manga series inching toward their conclusion, fans might soon be witnessing the end of several New Gen Shonen villains. Series like Demon Slayer and Tokyo Revengers have already ended their manga, and other series like My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Black Clover are releasing chapters from their final arc.

While many fans might prefer the older generation of shonen animanga, it would not be wrong to state that the newer series gave fans a wide variety of well-written New Gen Shonen villains.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from several Shonen manga series.

Makima and 6 other best-written New Gen Shonen villains, ranked

7) Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan Kibutsuji as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Muzan Kibutsuji was the first of his kind and was turned into a demon due to an experimental treatment to cure his terminal illness. Since then, he has been in search of a method, using which he could live fearlessly. This saw him create countless demons to search for Spider Lily or a cure to conquer his weakness to sunlight.

While his goals may have been too generic, the longevity of his plan and his determination make him one of the best-written New Gen Shonen villains. Despite losing several Upper Moon Demons, instead of hiding, he kept on his mission to reach his goal.

6) Ryomen Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

While many anime fans consider Ryomen Sukuna and Kibutsuji Muzan to be quite similar, the one thing that trumps Sukuna over Muzan is the lore behind the character. Sukuna, while being described as a demon, is the King of Curses and is the strongest Jujutsu Sorcerer from 1000 years ago in the Heian Period.

It took efforts from several Jujutsu Sorcerers to defeat him. However, he still survived eons by existing as cursed objects. Currently, he has obtained 19 of his 20 fingers, meaning that he has yet to reach his full strength.

Using such strength, he defeated Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer in the new era. Hence, he is rightfully one of the best-written New Gen Shonen villains.

5) Dabi

Dabi as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

While Dabi does not have a huge lore behind him, his past and his goals trump him over characters like Sukuna and Muzan in terms of being a well-written New Gen Shonen villain.

Toya Todoroki was the eldest son of Pro Hero Endeavor who wanted a child with two Quirks - Flame and Ice. Hence, the hero neglected his son Toya who was born with only one Quirk. In an attempt to grab his father's attention, he honed his Flame Quirk.

Unfortunately, this quirk led to a forest fire that burnt Toya, leading him to become the villain called Dabi as he wished to exact revenge against his father. This makes him one of the best New Gen Shonen villains.

4) Shigaraki Tomura

Shigaraki Tomura as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 (Image via BONES)

Shigaraki Tomura, similar to Dabi, had a bad past. While Tenko Shimura did not have a quirk, he did have a fascination for heroes. However, given that his paternal grandmother was Nana Shimura, his father Kotaro did not like his obsession with heroes. Hence, Tenko constantly got scolded by his father.

One such event saw Kotaro punish Tenko, following which several series of events saw Tenko activate his Quirk Decay, using which, he mistakenly killed his entire family. After that, as he looked for help from heroes, no one batted an eye at him.

That's when All For One entered his life, adopted him, and renamed him Shigaraki Tomura. Hence, Shigarki Tomura can clearly be called one of the best-written New Gen Shonen villains.

3) Kenjaku

Kenjaku as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Kenjaku is an ancient sorcerer who has used his innate technique to exist for over 1000 years by switching his bodies through time. This saw him take over the bodies of Noritoshi Kamo and create the Death Painting Wombs, taking over Kaori Itadori and giving birth to Yuji, and currently taking over Suguru Geto and bringing his centuries-old plan to fruition.

Kenjaku's plan is to evolve humanity in Japan by merging all humanity with Tengen. While the true nature of his plan hasn't been revealed, his actions have helped him trump other New Gen Shonen villains.

2) Makima

Makima as seen in the Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

Makima from Chainsaw Man, while initially being introduced as a high-ranking Public Safety officer, was the Control Devil. She is one of the Four Horsemen of Apocalypse and is the embodiment of control or conquest.

Makima was the Chainsaw Devil's fan and wanted to bring it under her control to use its invincible abilities to create an ideal world without fear, death, and “bad” movies.

While her goal was innately good, her method to attain it was very cruel as she manipulated Denji into accepting Aki and Power as his family. Following that, she kills them to leave him hopeless and rely on her for some control and order in life.

With the amount of time Makima works on her plan, she is easily the second-best New Gen Shonen villain.

1) Lucius Zogratis

Lucius Zogratis as seen in Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Lucius Zogratis is quite possibly the best-written New Gen Shonen villain. He was the eldest Zogratis sibling and was revealed to have two souls within his body, the other one being that of Julius Novachrono. Hence, Lucius used his alternate persona to infiltrate the Clover Kingdom and become the Wizard King.

Years later when Damnatio Kira confronted him about the discrepancies with Astaroth and Time Magic, Lucius Zogratis took back control over his body and initiated the final stage of his grand plan to remake humanity with undying bodies to create peace.

This plan saw him kill all the devils in the underworld, consume Lucifero's heart, and defeat Asta first to take him out of the equation.

All in all, what makes Lucius the best-written New Gen Shonen villain are the easter eggs left by the series about him possessing two distinct personalities.

These were our picks of some of the best-written New Gen Shonen villains. If we have missed out on any, do comment below with your picks!