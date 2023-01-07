Osamu Dazai is one of the most beloved characters in all of Bungo Stray Dogs. His manic personality makes for hilarious television, and fans have been incredibly receptive to his unique brand of comedy since the series’ first episode. However, in terms of abilities, Dazai’s is far from being as dominant as his humor is.

His ability in Bungo Stray Dogs is called No Longer Human, which allows him to nullify the ability of anyone he touches. However, to do so, Dazai must touch them, meaning if he isn’t making direct contact, the ability will not work.

While the ability doesn’t necessarily enhance his strength or fighting ability, it’s still one of the most powerful abilities in the entire anime and manga. On that note, here are 8 anime characters who have nullifying powers like Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs.

Giorno Giovanna, Asta, 6 other anime characters with nullification powers like Bungo Stray Dogs’ Osamu Dazai

1) Shota Aizawa

Aizawa, as seen in the My Hero Academia anime series (Image via Studio Bones)

Much like Osamu Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs, Shota Aizawa is a My Hero Academia character who acts as a teacher to the protagonist and has nullification powers. His Quirk, Erasure, allows him to cancel out the Quirk of anyone he looks at. By doing so, he ensures that they can’t activate their ability until Aizawa deactivates his.

However, there are some exceptions to this, especially concerning the Mutant Type Quirks. Since these kinds of Quirks change the user’s body inherently and don’t function as an “on or off” method, Aizawa’s power has no effect on them. Nonetheless, every other type of Quirk can fall prey to the U.A. teacher's abilities.

2) Aqua

Aqua, as seen in the KonoSuba anime series (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba’s Aqua has nullification powers in a way that is fairly more unique than Osamu Dazai’s in Bungo Stray Dogs. As a water goddess, her nullifying abilities come from her Purification technique. This allows Aqua to completely purify water in any form, from poisonous and contaminated hot springs to mere coffee and tea through contact.

She is able to do this with every body of water she touches, which becomes purified regardless of intent. Moreover, intentionally casting the Purification spell increases the effect of its use. Although it’s a fairly limited use, she has an ability which can nullify the powers of others in the right scenario.

3) Giorno Giovanna

Giorno Giovanna (left) seen with Gold Experience Requiem (right) in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind anime series (Image via David Productions)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Giorno Giovanna also has nullification powers like Bungo Stray Dogs’ Osamu Dazai. However, the former's ability is much more terrifying and acts on a much larger scale than Dazai’s. Essentially, the Gold Experience Requiem’s nullification abilities allow him to reset all actions and willpower to the state of “zero,” preventing them from ever becoming real.

In other words, it’s like hitting Ctrl+Z (the undo function used in word processing documents) every time an event happens that Giorno and Requiem don’t want to occur. Furthermore, it can trap evildoers in these loops, causing them to constantly experience the same fate over and over again, such as Diavolo’s death loops, without any hope of escaping.

4) Blackbeard

Blackbeard, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece’s Blackbeard has some of the most similar nullification abilities to that of Bungo Stray Dogs' Osamu Dazai. Like the latter, Blackbeard needs to be touching his target for his nullification to work, allowing him to instantly prevent the use of any Devil Fruit whatsoever while touching his opponent.

One major difference seems to be that Blackbeard lacks a reset effect in his nullification, whereas Dazai’s seems to change its targets back to their unpowered state. In any case, the two are some of the most similar types of nullification abilities in their respective series.

5) Asta

Asta, as seen in the Black Clover anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Coming in as a close runner-up is Black Clover’s Asta, whose Anti-Magic is also similar to Dazai’s ability in Bungo Stray Dogs. Asta’s Anti-Magic allows him to completely nullify any magic he touches, whether it’s an offensive spell launched at him or he’s touching his sword to someone under the influence of another’s magic.

This can even be used to break the mind control effects, similar to how Dazai’s ability can revert transformed fighters back to their original state of mind and being. One major key difference between the two is that Asta can use ranged nullification attacks by expelling his Anti-Magic, whereas Dazai needs to make physical contact with his target.

6) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya, as seen in the Naruto: Shippuden anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto’s Kaguya Otsutsuki serves as the ultimate antagonist in the series, the final obstacle that protagonists Sasuke Uchiha and Naruto Uzumaki overcome. While Kaguya has been a tough opponent for many reasons, her jutsu/chakra nullification abilities are undoubtedly some of the most troublesome and powerful.

By simply extending her hands, she’s able to absorb the chakra of any incoming jutsu which is launched her way. This even extends to the Uchiha clan’s Susanoo technique, as seen when she deactivates Sasuke’s by force. However, like Bungo Stray Dogs’ Osamu Dazai, she needs to touch whatever jutsu or chakra she’s looking to nullify in her opponent.

7) Father

Father, as seen in the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’s Father is yet another ultimate antagonist possessing nullification powers. However, whereas Osamu Dazai’s nullification powers can be used once a power has been activated in Bungo Stray Dogs, Father can nullify the ability to use alchemy on a nation-wide scale.

He accomplishes this by using the throne he sits on to spread the Philosopher’s Stone underneath the crust of the Earth where Amestris sits. This blocks tectonic energy from the earth’s crust, which is how Amestrian alchemy gets its energy. It’s an incredibly unique approach if only used as a proactive limiting factor rather than a retroactive solution.

8) Mikan Sakura

Finally, Gakuen Alice’s Mikan Sakura has a nullification ability that is most similar to Osamu Dazai’s in Bungo Stray Dogs in terms of its simplicity. Her Nullification Alice allows her to render the Alice of another person by nullifying their effects. However, this ability doesn’t work independently, as it requires another Alice to target to be activated.

This is similar to how Dazai’s No Longer Human has no purpose or effect unless there is another power to deactivate. In terms of their usage requirements, the two are likely the most similar powers of nullification in the entire animanga world.

