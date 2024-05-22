A Condition Called Love Episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Condition Called Love Episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 11:56 pm JST on TBS and its affiliated channels, according to the anime's official site and X handle. After its broadcast, the episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other streaming platforms, with English subs.

The previous episode of A Condition Called Love saw Hinase Hotaru confess her actual feelings to Saki Hananoi. She also met Saki's grandmother, who revealed the truth about the boy's parents. Given how the episode ended, fans are excited about the release of A Condition Called Love Episode 8.

A Condition Called Love Episode 8 release date and time

A Condition Called Love Episode 8 will be released on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 11:56 pm JST, as per the anime's site and the X account.

However, since the global simulcast timings are different, fans can watch the English-subtitled episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, May 23 10 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, May 23 12 PM Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, May 23 1 PM Brazil Standard Time Thursday, May 23 2 PM British Summer Time Thursday, May 23 6 PM Central European Summer Time Thursday, May 23 7 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 23 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, May 24 1 AM Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, May 24 2:30 AM

Where to watch A Condition Called Love Episode 8?

Saki, as seen in the anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

Japanese fans can watch the broadcast of A Condition Called Love Episode 8 on TBS and its affiliated networks. After airing in Japan, the episode will be available for international anime fans on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

Aside from Crunchyroll, some fans from selected countries can watch A Condition Called Love Episode 8 on Netflix, Bilbili Global, and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

A Condition Called Love Episode 7 recap

Picking up the events from the previous installment, A Condition Called Love Episode 7, titled My First Confession, begins with Hinase Hotaru confessing to Saki Hananoi that she truly loves him. Undoubtedly, her words overwhelm the boy.

However, Saki asks her whether she's sure about her feelings. Hotaru replies that while love means different things to different people, she truly believes her feelings for Saki are love. The boy then reveals his own feelings about Hotaru.

Saki says he only wants Hinase Hotaru, and nobody else, including his family or friends. He asks whether Hinase is willing to accept him knowing all these. At that moment, Saki's grandmother arrives. Hotaru leaves Saki's home and the latter accompanies her to the station.

Saki and Hotaru, as seen in the episode (Image via East Fish Studios)

He reminds her about his words and proposes not to talk for a few days. Saki wants Hinase to think about his words and give him a reply later. The next day while shopping, Hinase meets Saki's grandmother, from whom she learns about the boy's parents.

Apparently, Saki's parents are medical volunteers, who travel from one country to another to tend to poor children. Thus, they couldn't give time to their own child. Since his childhood, Saki has been reared by his grandmother.

Saki Hananoi with her grandmother (Image via East Fish Studios)

However, the boy left his grandmother's home to live at his parents' old apartment. Yet Hinase realizes that Saki truly cares about his grandmother, given how he took her to a hospital for a minor cut.

At night, she sends a message to Saki about how she feels that the boy's insistence on not caring about anyone else than her is wrong. Hinase also adds that she misses him. After a few hours, she gets a phone call from Saki, whom she finds standing outside her house.

Hinase quickly runs to the door and hugs Saki Hananoi. Later, they exchange a wholesome moment, where the boy kisses the Hotaru's forehead and confesses his feelings of love.

Saki Hananoi, as seen in the episode (Image via East Fish Studios)

Following that, the episode shows a post-credit scene, featuring Saki Hananoi in his childhood and a bearded person. The man learns about Saki's parents, so he advises him to live a carefree life, and find someone he truly loves, i.e., a soulmate.

The episode returns to the present and shows Saki preparing breakfast before going to school. He receives a message from Hinase Hotaru and replies that he's missing her.

What to expect in A Condition Called Love Episode 8? (speculative)

Hinase Hotaru, as seen in the anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

Now that Saki and Hinase are officially a couple, A Condition Called Love Episode 8 will likely see them having more wholesome moments together.

Additionally, Hinase may tell her friends about her being in love with Saki. Besides that, if the episode follows the manga, fans can expect to see Saki Hananoi as Hinase's co-worker in the bookstore.

