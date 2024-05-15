A Condition Called Love episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Condition Called Love episode 7 will be released on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 11:56 PM JST on TBS and its affiliated networks, according to the anime's official site and X account. Following its broadcast in Japan, the English-subtitled episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other streaming platforms.

The previous episode of A Condition Called Love saw Saki Hananoi become jealous and insecure as Hinase's childhood friend, Soehi Yao, joined the same bookstore as a part-timer.

However, they deepened their bonds and shared a wholesome moment on Valentine's Day. Given how the episode ended, fans are excited to see what lies ahead for Saki and Hinase in A Condition Called Love episode 7.

A Condition Called Love episode 7 release date and time

Expand Tweet

A Condition Called Love episode 7 is scheduled to be released on May 16, 2024, at 11:56 pm JST, according to the anime's site and the original release schedule.

However, due to the differences in the simulcast timings, fans outside Japan can access the episode with English subs at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, May 16 10 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, May 16 12 PM Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, May 16 1 PM Brazil Standard Time Thursday, May 16 2 PM British Summer Time Thursday, May 16 6 PM Central European Summer Time Thursday, May 16 7 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 16 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, May 17 1 AM Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, May 17 2:30 AM

Where to watch A Condition Called Love episode 7?

Saki Hananoi, as seen in the anime (Image via East Fish Studio)

A Condition Called Love episode 7 will be broadcast on TBS and its affiliated networks. However, global fans can watch the episode on the popular anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll, with English subtitles.

Besides Crunchyroll, A Condition Called Love episode 7 will be available for streaming on Netflix in selected countries. Additionally, anime lovers from selected countries can catch the episode Bilibili Global and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

A Condition Called Love episode 6 recap

Expand Tweet

Hinase Hotaru realizes that she truly likes Saki Hananoi. She musters up the courage to confess her feelings but fails. Meanwhile, Hinase's friend from the elementary school, Sohei Yao, joins as a part-timer at the bookstore.

Although Hinase Hotaru doesn't feel much about it, Saki Hananoi becomes insecure. Every evening, he waits for her girlfriend outside the bookstore so that they can walk together.

Finally, Hotaru brings up Sohei's topic and reveals every girl at the elementary school had a crush on him. Saki asks her whether she also has the same feelings. However, Hotaru assures him that she doesn't think about him that way.

Sohei Yao, as seen in the episode (Image via East Fish Studios)

Yet, Saki's behavior doesn't change. Hinase Hotaru remembers her past and figures out that she needs to be more vocal about her feelings. She talks about it with Saki and learns that he is afraid of losing her.

However, Hotaru hugs him tightly and assures him that she wants to understand the feeling of love only with him. The girl's sudden emotional outburst brings a change in Saki Hananoi's heart, yet only at the surface.

As such, Hinase decides to spend a memorable Valentine's Day with him. She plans on making homemade chocolates to celebrate the event with her boyfriend. After a lot of hurdles, she prepares the chocolates and waits for Saki to arrive at a designated spot on Valentine's Day.

Saki tries to make a cake for Hinase (Image via East Fish Studios)

However, she receives a message from him, according to which he will be late. Hinase doesn't want to waste the chocolates and the opportunity to spend the day properly with Saki, so she goes to his house.

Interestingly, she discovers that Saki has been trying to make a chocolate cake for her. Seeing her boyfriend having trouble making the cake, Hinase decides to help him out.

They make a delicious cake together and have a wonderful time. The episode ends with Hinase Hotaru blurting out her actual feelings for Saki Hananoi, which leaves the boy red-faced.

What to expect in A Condition Called Love episode 7? (speculative)

Hinase Hotaru, as seen in the anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

Given how the latest episode ended, A Condition Called Love episode 7 will likely show Saki Hananoi's reaction to Hinase Hotaru's confession. Undoubtedly, the boy is over the moon to hear the words of love from Hinase.

Apart from that, A Condition Called Love episode 7 may introduce new characters, especially if the episode faithfully follows the source material, Megumi Morino's manga series. Overall, fans can expect another exciting episode next week.

Also read: