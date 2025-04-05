A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 release date and time, where to watch and more

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 will broadcast on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Among the plethora of anime released this Spring 2025, this one takes its place among the ones sure to delight viewers.

Ad

According to the promotional video release, the upcoming anime will consist of 12 episodes. The episode will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11 and Gunma TV. Additionally, Crunchyroll will stream the episode.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof will center around protagonists Satoko and Konoha, the ninja and the assassin, respectively. Fleeing her village, the former finds herself in an odd living arrangement with high-schooler Konoha. They begin to navigate such a situation supplemented by good food and assassination job money.

Ad

Trending

A Ninja and an Assassin Living Under One Roof episode 1 Release Date and Time

Expand Tweet

Ad

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Given the release timing, some viewers overseas will be able to access the episode in the early morning hours of Thursday. Others will be able to watch it in the afternoon, while the rest will experience the release similarly to Japan's local airing.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:30 am Thursday April 10, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am Thursday April 10, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Thursday April 10, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday April 10, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:00 pm Thursday April 10, 2025 Philippine Time 09:30 pm Thursday April 10, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday April 10, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 pm Thursday April 10, 2025

Ad

Where to watch A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1

A Ninja and an Assassin Living Under One Roof episode 1 (Image via Shaft)

According to the main promotional video release, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 will first air on AT-X on April 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm. It will then be available on BS11 about two hours later, on April 11, at 12:30 am. The episode can also be watched on KTV starting April 11, 2025, at 01:45 am JST. Needless to mention, it will also be available on Crunchyroll.

Ad

For international viewers, the episode will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, Plex, and many others. However, these platforms will require a subscription.

A Ninja and an Assassin Living Under One Roof plot summary and more

Ad

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof is a slice of life anime brought to life from a manga of the same name by Studio Shaft. It begins when Satoko Kusagakure, a kunoichi who fled her village with her comrades, ends up sharing a living space with Konoha, a high school girl working as an assassin in the city. The latter is intrigued by Satoko's ability to morph objects using ninjutsu.

Ad

Thus, the girls strike a deal—Konoha shelters Satoko while Satoko helps the girl by cleaning up after her assassination jobs. But life isn't as easy, given that they must face assassins sent by Satoko's village. Nonetheless, the girls stand their ground, munch on mouth-watering meals thanks to the assassination job payouts, and navigate the chaos of an uncanny living arrangement.

This series is being adapted from HundredBurger's manga, thanks to the efforts of Yukihiro Miyamoto as director at Studio Shaft. Fuyashi handles series composition, with Kazuya Shiotsuki overseeing chief animation direction and character design. Last but not least, Ryunosuke Kasai is in charge of music for the A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof anime.

Ad

Their efforts will be prominently showcased in 12 episodes of the series. Given the anticipation surrounding this Spring 2025 release, a possible second season could also be announced later.

What to expect from A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof (Image via Shaft)

Set to drop soon, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 will serve as an introduction to HundredBurger's series. Without too much delay, the episode should briefly introduce the protagonists Satoko Kusagakure and Konoha. The former will shed light on why she ended up wounded in the city, and it won't be long until she finds out who Konoha really is.

Ad

Depending on the pacing that Studio Shaft goes, viewers could be treated to a glimpse of Satoko and Konoha's new life as housemates. Their first task will be picking an outfit for the kunoichi and later fending off Satoko's pursuers. There is a possibility that A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 also features the pair's first job together.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More