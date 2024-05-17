Akutami bringing Gojo back in Jujutsu Kaisen will undo Yuji's achievements

The spoilers released for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 saw an incredible twist at the end, hinting at the return of the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, Satoru Gojo. Toward the end of the chapter, when Sukuna tried to cast his Domain Expansion against Yuji and Todo, he saw a mysterious silhouette.

Interestingly, the narrator calls the silhouette the ghost of the strongest whom Sukuna had killed with his own hands. Undoubtedly, this heavily implies that the person is none other than Gojo, even though Akutami hasn't confirmed it.

If it indeed turns out to be Gojo, then Jujutsu Kaisen's narrative may suffer for a specific reason: His return could diminish Yuji Itadori's achievements. Gojo's presence in the narrative would overshadow Yuji, who finally got his moment to shine.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Gojo's return to Jujutsu Kaisen would overshadow Yuji's feats against Sukuna

Satoru Gojo's existence in Jujutsu Kaisen was equivalent to a deus ex machina. His innate abilities, thanks to the Six Eyes, allowed him to overpower his foes and easily bring victory from seemingly impossible situations.

As a result, there was no scope for other important characters to shine. However, in the Shinjuku Showdown arc, when Satoru Gojo locked horns with Ryomen Sukuna, it gave Gege Akutami the perfect opportunity to find a way to nullify the "Gojo factor" from Jujutsu Kaisen's narrative.

He wrote the death of Satoru Gojo, and opened up a path for other characters, like Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, Hakari, and others, to showcase their skills and growth. Undoubtedly, Gojo's presence in the narrative prevented this from happening.

Gojo, as seen in an Enlightened state (Image via MAPPA)

Following the sorcerer's death, Yuji, Yuta, Maki, and others confronted Sukuna and achieved the means to surpass their limits. Especially, Yuji Itadori, showcased why he's the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Having tapped into his Cursed Technique, he overwhelmed Sukuna with his version of Cleave. Additionally, the sorcerer demonstrated a flurry of Black Flash, revealing why he's blessed by the black sparks.

One could say, the Sukuna vs. Yuji battle was on the cards. The revelation that Yuji is the son of Sukuna's reincarnated brother, connected the dots and made their battle personal. Furthermore, Sukuna's existence was a bane to Yuji since the sorcerer killed his close ones, and massacred Shibuya while being in his own body.

Yuji, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji stored the pain and channeled it into his strength. The sorcerer learned the Reverse Cursed Technique, mastered the Blood Manipulation Technique, and harnessed the Black Flash to surpass his previous limits and shock Sukuna.

However, all these achievements will be overshadowed if Gojo returns. Undoubtedly, a majority of the series' fans love Satoru Gojo and wish for his return. Yet from a narrative's perspective, the sorcerer had the perfect conclusion, passing the baton to his students.

Gojo, as seen in the Hidden Inventory Arc (Image via MAPPA)

If he had an old score to settle (eliminating Kenjaku and avenging Geto), Yuta Okkotsu successfully did that. As such, if he does return to Jujutsu Kaisen, the entire focus will shift from Yuji Itadori to Satoru Gojo.

From the plot's point of view, it will negate the impact of Gojo's death in Chapter 236, and its subsequent result in the narrative.

How Gojo could return to Jujutsu Kaisen

Although Gege Akutami hasn't confirmed the mysterious figure at the end of Chapter 260 to be Satoru Gojo, the narration and Sukuna's reaction reveal plenty.

Moroever, the silhouette bears a close resemblance to Gojo's look from when he returned from death to fight against Toji Fushiguro in the Hidden Inventory arc. Interestingly, the mysterious figure's right eye isn't visible in the raw scans for Chapter 260.

Gojo Satoru against Toji in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

There's a possibility that Gojo could make a binding vow with his Six Eyes, where he loses his right eye in exchange for his life. Following that, Shoko Ieiri could perform an advanced level of Reverse Cursed Technique to heal his body.

It could enable him to cheat his death and return to the battlefield for a rematch against Sukuna. However, everything depends on Akutami's confirmation about the mysterious figure in the upcoming chapters.

