An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 11 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 11 will be broadcast on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. It will be broadcast on Japanese television networking channels such as TV Asahi, Tokyo MX, and MBS. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

The most recent episode had a lot of action since Raphael and Zagan had their clash, which had a fairly decent amount of buildup throughout the series. The episode also revealed that For's father was the Great Sage Orobas, a dragon trying to help humanity as a whole. However, he was betrayed by the Angelic Knights, including Raphael.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 11 is very likely to continue developing Zagan and Nephy's relationship. It might also develop on the recent inclusion of For, who in the latest episode was officially adopted as the couple's daughter. There is more to Raphael's story with Orobas than what For might have thought at first.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 11.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 11 release date and time

Zagan and For in the most recent episode (Image via Brain's Base).

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 11 will drop on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 1:30 am JST, as per Crunchyroll.

Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 9:30 am, Thursday, June 6, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 12:30 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2024 British Summer Time 5:30 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2024 Central European Summer Time 6:30 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2024 Indian Standard Time 10 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am, Friday, June 7, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am, Friday, June 7, 2024

Where to watch An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 11?

For in the most recent episode (Image via Brain's Base).

Fans living in Japan can watch the episode when it airs on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi, which are usually considered the most relevant anime platforms in Japan. International audiences can watch the series on Crunchyroll, although that also requires paying a subscription.

Recap of the most recent episode

The latest episode didn't focus on Nephy and Zagan as a couple but rather on the connection between For and the Angelic Knights, with Raphael as the main focus. While Chastille tried to help Zagan in his battle against Raphael, it was up to the archdemon to do most of the heavy lifting in this confrontation.

As Zagan was dealing with Raphael in this battle, audiences got to know a lot more of For's origins and the reason why she hates the Angelic Knights that much. It was revealed that her father was the Great Sage Orobas and was a dragon who tried to help humanity but was betrayed by the Angelic Knights, including Raphael. However, the episode seems to suggest that not everything is as clear as it seems.

What to expect from An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 11?

More scenes of the most recent episode of the series (Image via Brain's Base).

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 11, will most likely feature more of Zagan and Nephy to keep the story moving. It is very possible that the next episode will show more of Raphael's motivations and why Orobas was killed, which could be a pivotal moment for For's character development in the story.

