10 anime characters who can beat Jura

Jura is one of those anime characters in the Boruto series, who is shrouded in mystery and has been introduced in the manga as a new threat to the well-being of the village. While his abilities have yet to be completely revealed, there are a few things we know about this character. He is the physical manifestation of the Ten-Tailed Beast and is utilizing the chakra of a powerful shinobi.

The shinobi who was sealed for Jura to gain consciousness has yet to be revealed. However, the fact that he has the Ten-Tailed Beast chakra and his urge to kill Naruto Uzumaki says a lot about him. But there are plenty of anime characters that could outmatch Jura drastically, given how overpowered some of their abilities are.

Giorno Giovanna and 9 other anime characters who can beat Jura from the Boruto series

1) Giorno Giovanna - JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Giorno Giovanna - one of the most popular anime characters in JJBA seen along with his Stand (Image via David Production)

Giorno from the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (JJBA) series is one of the most powerful anime characters, owing to his Stand called Gold Experience Requiem. It gives him the ability to undo any attack directed at him. This particular ability is very similar to the Undo function on a computer, making every attack revert to its original state. If the Stand manages to kill the target, that person will be stuck in an infinite loop where they experience death repeatedly forever. He is one of the few anime characters who can kill Jura.

2) Saiki Kusuo - Saiki K

Saiki Kusuo as seen in the anime series (Image via Bandai Namco Studios)

Saiki Kusuo is an exceptionally powerful psychic who could take over the world if he wanted to. Jura might have several ninjutsu abilities that could hurt Saiki, but the latter can travel back in time. The ability to distort time and space would give him an advantage over Jura in a fight. This ability, paired with the numerous psychic abilities, would allow him to defeat the likes of Jura.

3) Misogi Kumogawa - Medaka Box

Misogi Kumogawa as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Misogi Kumogawa is one of those anime characters with overpowered abilities who can defeat Jura. He will rely on his ninjutsu abilities while Misogi can counter anything and nullify it. His Minus ability allows him to turn any aspect of reality into fiction. This means any attack directed towards him can be erased from reality and turned into fiction. With such an ability, Misogi will have a counter for every attack, lending him victory in this hypothetical fight.

4) Haruhi Suzumiya - The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

Haruhi Suzumiya - one of the most powerful anime characters on this list (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Haruhi Suzumiya is one of those anime characters who doesn’t even know the extent of her own powers. Like many others on this list, Haruhi Suzumiya is overpowered because she can alter reality. Based on her preferences, she can erase people’s existence in the blink of an eye.

She can also split reality into various parallel timelines. With such a wide range of abilities, no amount of Jura’s charka can save him in this fight. All it will take for Haruhi is one snap to erase his existence altogether.

5) Yhwach - Bleach

Yhwach as seen in the Bleach anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yhwach is one of those anime characters with a host of techniques in his arsenal. He also has the ability to acquire various powers from other people. He could give a piece of his soul to a person, who could go on to become a strong character with a variety of combat abilities.

Once they die, all the techniques and abilities that they accumulated return to Yhwach. He also has the Almighty ability, which essentially allows him to look into the future and understand all the possibilities of any event he wishes to observe. Jura’s reliance on his Ten-Tailed Beast chakra wouldn’t take him all that far in this fight against Yhwach.

6) Zeno - Dragon Ball

Zeno would obliterate the likes of Jura with ease (Image via Toei Animation)

Zeno is one of the strongest anime characters in the Dragon Ball series. Their appearance can be deceptive since they resemble a doll, and their behavior is also quite childlike. However, Zeno can erase and create universes in the blink of an eye.

Their powers are feared by the likes of Beerus and Whis, which goes on to show Zeno's combat capabilities. Jura's combat abilities will most likely be planetary level at best. Such a level of power will not even come close to the likes of Gods of Destruction in the Dragon Ball series, let alone Zeno.

7) Anos Voldigoad - The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Anos Voldigoad - one among a few anime characters with overpowered abilties (Image via SILVER LINK)

Anos Voldigoad is one of those anime characters on this list whose abilities are such that very few characters would have a chance of surviving against him in a fight. One of the most interesting is his ability to regenerate his physical body an infinite number of times under one condition - his soul must be intact.

He can also create dimensions, which Jura could potentially have. However, his Tailed Beast chakra will not help him during a fight, simply because Anos has control over time.

8) Simon - Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann

Simon as seen in the anime series (Image via Gainax)

Simon, the protagonist of the anime series Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann has a wide range of abilities. However, it’s not the technique that would lend him the victory against Jura, but the sheer scale at which he operates.

In the anime, Simon can be seen throwing around cosmic elements like galaxies. Given that he has multiversal techniques and the ability to integrate various versions of himself, he will have the firepower and intelligence to beat the Boruto character. Simon is one of those anime characters who is extremely powerful, and only a handful can beat him.

9) Saitama - One Punch Man

Saitama as seen in the anime series (Image via Madhouse)

While Saitama is just a mere human being, his abilities defy logic. In the One Punch Man manga series, he managed to kick portals and destroy an entire planet by sneezing. He also learned how to travel back in time with Garou’s help.

He is one of those anime characters that have infinite potential and exhibits constant growth, as confirmed by the One Punch Man manga. Jura could potentially entertain Saitama for a while, after which the latter would end the match with a Serious Punch.

10) Rimuru Tempest - That Time I reincarnated as a Slime

Rimuru Tempest as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio 8bit)

Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Reincarnated as a Slime has one ability in their arsenal that makes him incredibly powerful - Gluttonous King Beelzebub. This essentially allows them to absorb characters and obtain their abilities.

If this was a 1v1 fight, Jura would get absorbed with relative ease, and to make things worse, all of his ninjutsu abilities would also be acquired by Rimuru. This makes them one of the most powerful anime characters on this list, and some even consider them stronger than Goku.

