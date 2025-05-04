Anne Shirley episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 6 is set to release on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releases now in full swing, many fans have flocked to admire The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novel.

Ad

The upcoming episode will showcase all those around Anne dealing with the news of her eventual departure. Going to Queen's Academy means leaving Green Gables behind for a different life. But she will also be leaving those dearest to her in Diana Barry and the Cuthberts, which will undoubtedly be painful.

Anne Shirley episode 6: Release date and time

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 6 is set to release in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on May 10, 2025. While most fans overseas will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday, the rest will have to wait until that evening, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary with region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Anne Shirley episode 6 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday May 10, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 06:25 am Saturday May 10, 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday May 10, 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday May 10, 2025 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday May 10, 2025 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday May 10, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 06:25 pm Saturday May 10, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 06:55 pm Saturday May 10, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 6?

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 6 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. Since the official website mentions this release as "planned," it suggests that the episode may also be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy closer to the actual release date.

Ad

While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 6, depending on region and time zone, Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 5 brief recap

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled Let Us Look On The Bright Side of Things, the episode began with Anne telling Marilla of Mr. Phillips' (her teacher) farewell from the school. She also mentioned seeing the new Minister and his wife. As a welcome, Marilla planned to have them over for tea, which, needless to say, brought great joy to Anne.

Ad

The next day, Anne and her friends were playing outside when the game came to Dares. One person could dare another to do something, and it began with Josie's dare to Diana, which the latter lost. To stand up for her bosom buddy, Anne dared Josie to walk a nearby fence, which she did with ease. However, Josie then upped the ante a bit too much by daring Anne to climb a shed and walk its ridgepole.

Ad

Against Diana's pleas, Anne climbed the shed but barely took a step before losing balance and falling off the other side. The fall injured her ankle, and thanks to the Barrys, she was rushed home. As per the doctor, she needed six weeks of rest. Throughout her recovery, she had many visitors, including the new Minister and his wife.

Miss Stacy and the girls (Image via The Answer Studio)

Diana visited every day, and during one of her visits, Marilla asked her about the new teacher at school. The dark-haired girl found Miss Stacy "perfectly sweet," with the most beautiful hair and eyes and wonderful oration abilities. Once the six weeks were up, Anne was beyond ecstatic to return to school, especially since she would now be under Miss Stacy.

Ad

Fully recovered, Anne was back in school and finally met the new teacher, Ms. Stacy. During recess, the teacher chose to sit outside and eat with some of the girls. Similar to the Minister's wife, Anne received a dress with puffed sleeves, suited to being chosen to recite at the Christmas concert, "Recollections." On the day, Anne overcame her stage fright, and seeing the Cuthberts calmed her.

By the end of the episode, it was Anne's turn to become a cheerleader, giving Diana confidence before her performance. She sang "The Island Hymn" and received loud applause. Later, Anne and Diana shower compliments on one another, and it comes to light that Gilbert had picked up a rose that had been in Anne's hair. The episode ended with Matthew and Marilla deciding to send Anne to Queen's Academy.

Ad

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 6? (speculative)

Adult Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 6 will be titled I Thought Nothing Could Be As Bad As Red Hair. It will deal with how Anne's friends, especially Diana, take the news of Anne moving out soon. The Cuthberts will also feel a serious pinch at the idea of letting Anne go, given how much of an impact she made in their lives. For Anne herself, it will be another tough experience, and Anne Shirley episode 6 will delve into the emotion of it all, even adding Gilbert Blythe to the mix.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More