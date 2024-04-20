Black Butler season 4 episode 2: Ciel seeks revenge on Maurice Cole as the Indian prince arrives at Weston

Black Butler season 4 episode 2 was released on April 20, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other television networks in Japan. The second installment saw Ciel build a solid reputation within the school to get close to the four Prefects.

Although his success allowed him to participate in an exclusive gathering for the Prefects and their Drudges, an unexpected event dashed his hopes. Undoubtedly, Black Butler season 4 episode 2 highlighted an interesting twist to the story. Notably, the episode covered chapters 69 and 70 from Yana Toboso's manga.

Black Butler season 4 episode 2 highlights: The P4 invites Ciel to Swan Gazebo

Expand Tweet

Black Butler season 4 episode 2, His Butler, in Disguise, begins with an off-screen narration by Ciel Phantomhive, where he explains the Public School's traditions concerning the Drudges. He reveals that he will make any cruel decision to gain freedom.

Following Ciel's narration, the episode switches to Michaelis Sebastian, who describes his daily routine as that of the disguised housemaster. Even though his duties entail immense responsibility and pressure, he is compelled to fulfill his master's and Ciel's requests.

Black Butler season 4 episode 2 reveals that Ciel has been accepting every request from Clayton to earn his favor. He wants to become his Drudge to get closer to the Prefects. McMillan becomes impressed by Ciel's ability to run several errands for Clayton.

Redmond, as seen in Black Butler season 4 episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

However, he doesn't know that the boy has been assigning those duties to his butler, Sebastian. Meanwhile, the four Prefects and their Drudges gather at Swan Gazebo, a captivating place reserved only for them. They discuss the new transfer student, Ciel Phantomhive's impressive performance.

Clayton, the Drudge of Lawrence Bluewer, feels the boy is endowed with extraordinary talent. Although he's an Earl, Ciel's ability to accomplish various tasks seems unbelievable to Clayton and others.

At that moment in Black Butler season 4 episode 2, Gregory Violet reveals that Ciel had come to his house during the Drudge Hour. Undoubtedly, this information confuses the other Prefects and Drudges, as they cannot fathom the reason.

Gregory, as seen in Black Butler season 4 episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

Nevertheless, Redmond breaks the silence and says that Ciel should have been in his house, considering his status and class. Amid the conversation, Edward Midford, the Drudge of the Green Lion house's Prefect, Herman Greenhill, reveals that Ciel is his cousin and his sister's fiance.

He praises Ciel's talents and recounts exceptional narratives surrounding him. As such, the Prefects decide to invite Ciel to Swan Gazebo. Redmond tells his Drudge, Maurice Cole, to inform the boy to meet them at 2 PM at Swan Gazebo the next day.

However, Maurice's jealousy gets ahead of him as he knowingly lies to Ciel. According to Black Butler season 4 episode 2, the "handsome" Drudge tells Ciel Phantomhive that the Prefects have decided to meet him at Swan Gazebo at 4 PM.

Ciel realizes the true nature of Maurice Cole the hard way and vows to get his revenge

Expand Tweet

After receiving the invitation, Ciel Phantomhive realizes that he has finally gotten the chance to get close to the Prefects. To ensure the Prefects take a shine on him, he orders Michaelis Sebastian to prepare something that will overwhelm them.

However, the next day, when he attends the invitation at 4 PM, Clayton and Edward rebuke him. Although he explains that Maurice told him to come at 4 PM, the Drudge feigns ignorance. Ciel realizes the truth, but he doesn't have a way to prove Maurice's lie.

He returns to his dorm and explains the whole situation to Sebastian. Ciel vows to make Maurice regret squandering his efforts. The boy orders his butler to keep an eye on Redmond's Drudge and find out about him.

Maurice Cole, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

He feels Maurice must be a pathological liar, especially because his hands are white as pure snow, which is uncanny for a Drudge. According to Black Butler season 4 episode 2, Maurice resorts to dirty tricks by having others do his work as a Drudge.

Although Ciel can find the falsehood in Drudge's statement, he feels it'd be best to find others who have been entrapped by Cole's nasty tricks.

Sebastian spies on Maurice Cole to find his other victims

Sebastian, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

After leaving Ciel's dorm, Michaelis Sebastian begins to trail Maurice Cole. He notices the blonde-haired boy using other students to accomplish his work, from compiling complex data to preparing a remarkably complex dish. In exchange, he gives those students the false hope of turning them into his Drudge.

He also exerts his powers on some students as the Drudge and almost blackmails them. Sebastian locates a timid yet bright boy at the library who happens to be a victim of Maurice's appalling tricks.

One of Maurice's victims, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

According to Black Butler season 4 episode 2, the blonde-haired Drudge projected him as a liar to everybody. However, Sebastian assures him and says that he doesn't think of him as a liar.

Following that, the butler informs his findings to Ciel Phantomhive. According to Sebastian, Maurice leaves the majority of his Drudge duties to other students. However, Ciel wants to know more about his movements in the Red House.

Soma, as seen in Black Butler season 4 episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

Since he can't do that himself and Sebastian is occupied with running his errands, Ciel figures he needs another pawn. Suddenly, he remembers someone who could be the perfect fit for the Scarlet Fox house.

Although he doesn't want to invite that person, the situation compels him to do it. Black Butler season 4 episode 2 ends with the Indian royalty, Prince Soma Kadar Asman, arriving at Weston College, seated on an elephant, and accompanied by a giant procession.

Also read:

Black Butler season 4 episode 1 full highlights

10 most highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 release date and time

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3 full highlights

Borutu: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 full highlights