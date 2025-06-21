Black Butler season 5 episode 12: Undertaker's comments distress Ciel while Wolfram and Sieglinde experience London's air

Black Butler season 5 episode 12, titled His Butler, Calling, was released on June 28, 2025. The episode witnessed Ludger and Sascha collect the remaining souls of the deceased and talk about their job as Grim Reapers. They also met William and Grelle, who collected a document from Sblaascha.

Ad

On the other hand, Black Butler season 5 episode 12 saw Ciel and others arrive at Diedrich's castle, where they recovered from their injuries. The episode also featured heartwarming scenes between Wolfram and Sieglinde, as they reconciled. Moreover, the episode saw them experience the outside world for the first time.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Butler season 5 episode 12.

Black Butler season 5 episode 12: Ludger and Sascha perform their Grim Reaper duties

Ludger and Sascha in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Black Butler season 5 episode 12 begins with Ludger collecting Hilde's soul near the railway track. Meanwhile, Sascha reads the documents about Sieglinde and Wolfram, who were supposed to "die." Sascha is amazed that they are alive and will now head for England. She wonders if that's how human history is made.

Ad

Trending

Ludger feels Sascha is exaggerating the situation. However, his fellow Grim Reaper reminds him that England now has personnel who can create a new type of poisonous gas with massive killing potential. She feels it's the perfect strategic move on the part of England. The Grim Reaper becomes impressed by humanity's evolution.

Yet, she also thinks that a war involving multiple countries is likely if the world balance were to tip. While Ludger thinks it's such a waste for such a war to happen, Sascha disagrees. She feels that it will be better than having nothing to do. Sascha also feels that Sebastian must be thinking along the same lines.

Ad

Sascha, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

At this moment in Black Butler season 5 episode 12, William Spears and Grelle Sutcliff arrive at the scene. Ludger considers Grelle's greetings flashy, but the Grim Reaper doesn't react in any hostile fashion. Sascha then hands over the documents to William and says they can take over. William doesn't like how they are sent all the way to Germany.

Ad

At the same time, William believes something massive might unfold soon. On the other hand, Grelle says she's enjoying their trip together. Hearing this, William casually hits her with his scythe. Meanwhile, in Black Butler season 5 episode 12, Sascha brings up the topic of the moving corpses in England (the incident at the Public School Arc).

William becomes concerned as he says that they are still investigating them. He remarks that there haven't been similar cases reported in Germany yet. William tells the German Grim Reapers to inform the English branch if they receive any intel about the seceders. Following this, he heads off with Grelle.

Ad

William and Grelle, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Meanwhile, Sascha and Ludger talk about the Seceders in Black Butler season 5 episode 12. The latter thinks that the ones who leave the Grim Reaper Dispatch Society get either tired of the job or for a specific reason. On the other hand, Sascha can understand the Seceders, since she was a human before.

Ad

According to Black Butler season 5 episode 12, humans who end their own lives become Grim Reapers as a form of punishment. They work tirelessly observing other people's deaths until the day they are forgiven. Therefore, she thinks it's not alien for the Grim Reapers to get depressed while seeing people's regrets and attachments to life day after day.

However, Ludger comments that Sascha doesn't give him the impression of someone who can get depressed. The Grim Reaper smiles and says they are having more fun than when they were humans. She considers the job of a Grim Reaper to be her vocation, much to Ludger's surprise.

Ad

Black Butler season 5 episode 12: Diedrich escorts Ciel, Sebastian, and others to his castle

Diedrich and others, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Meanwhile, Diedrich brings Ciel and others to his castle in Germany. Diedrich's butler, Heinrich, seems perplexed to see his master and others in a dishevelled state. On Diedrich's orders, Heinrich calls a doctor and prepares a bath. After entering the villa, the Phantomhive servants marvel at the castle's size. According to Black Butler season 5 episode 12, Diedrich's castle is called Weizsacker.

Ad

Apparently, it's small compared to their main castle. Following this, the servants tend to the injured ones. In the meantime, Sebastian Michaelis bathes Ciel and tells him about Wolfram's health. According to Sebastian in Black Butler season 5 episode 12, Wolfram has recovered.

Ciel then thinks about the Queen's actual motives. He realizes that Germany's advanced technology is now in England's hands. Sebastian seems intrigued by the whole affair. Later at night, Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian speak to Diedrich about the Undertaker. According to Diedrich, Undertaker visited him a while back.

Ad

Undertaker, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Apparently, the ex-Grim Reaper had something to do in France. As such, he stopped by Germany while on his way. Black Butler season 5 episode 12 then delves into a flashback, revealing a past conversation between Undertaker and Diedrich. Undertaker mocks Diedrich by reminding him about his change in appearance.

Ad

He says Vincent would laugh if he were to see Diedrich now. Surprisingly, Undertaker sheds tears while recalling Vincent Phantomhive's death. At this moment, in Black Butler season 5 episode 12, Undertaker claims that the Phantomhive's "Earl" is still with them.

Ciel and Sebastian are perplexed to hear about Undertaker's odd comment. Diedrich says he didn't pay attention to his claims earlier. Meanwhile, Ciel becomes curious about who the ex-Grim Reaper was referring to as the Earl. Just then, Heinrich interrupts their conversation and informs them that the dinner is served.

Ad

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

While they head to the dining table, Ciel informs Diedrich that his mission will be completed once he hands Sieglinde to the Queen. He also reveals that they will head for England once their wounds are healed. As they reach the dining hall, Ciel and Sebastian notice Sieglinde profusely eating. They wonder whether she's ready to meet the Queen.

Ad

Ciel comments that it's entirely Sebastian's job to make Sieglinde more "Lady-like." Following this, in Black Butler season 5 episode 12, Ciel, Sebastian, and Sieglinde visit Wolfram Gelzer, who is slowly recovering from his injuries. Wolfram asks Sebastian why he saved him. The demon butler answers that it's because Ciel ordered him to.

Ciel Phantomhive explains that Wolfram's duties were unfinished; Sieglinde still needs someone to look after her. Therefore, it would be irresponsible if Wolfram were to die. Wolfram Gelzer then apologizes to Sieglinde, but the girl stops him. Sieglinde says, although she is angry with him for deceiving her, she has also betrayed him since she planned on leaving the Werewolves' forest and abandoning him.

Ad

Wolfram and Sieglinde, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Sieglinde Sullivan assures her butler that she has forgiven him for his deeds. She hopes that he can continue being her butler. Black Butler season 5 episode 12 then shows Wolfram Gelzer hugging Sieglinde tightly, as he agrees to venture into the external world with her.

Ad

The next day, Ciel and others bid farewell to Diedrich and leave Germany for London. Sieglinde Sullivan and Wolfram Gelzer are dazzled by London's appearance. Meanwhile, Sebastian reminds them to speak English and be presentable before meeting the Queen.

Sieglinde Sullivan's new appearance in Black Butler season 5 episode 12 (Image via CloverWorks)

The Phantomhive servants head to the Townhouse first, while Ciel and Sebastian escort Sieglinde and Wolfram to Nina Hopkins' tailor store. On Ciel's request, Nina takes Sieglinde away to measure her.

Ad

Sieglinde Sullivan is wowed to see a portrait of a girl with a bob haircut and wants to have the same hairstyle. Black Butler season 5 episode 12 ends with Sieglinde shocking Ciel, Sebastian, and Wolfram with her new look.

Conclusion

Black Butler season 5 episode 12 featured interesting slice-of-life moments, focusing on Sieglinde and Wolfram exploring the outside world. Meanwhile, the Grim Reapers discussed humanity's progress and their job. On the other hand, the episode saw Undertaker's appearance and teased the narrative for the next arc.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More