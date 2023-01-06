Black Clover chapter 347: Heath's identity confirmed as Ryuzen Seven fall and Asta appears to save the day

With Weekly Shonen Jump’s Christmas holiday break now over, Black Clover chapter 347 has finally been officially released via Shueisha and Viz Media’s various platforms. The issue is incredibly exciting, chock full of revelations and developments that fans have been waiting on for quite some time.

However, Black Clover chapter 347’s release is the confirmation of yet another week-long break due to the New Year's holiday publication break. As a result, fans will have to wait until the latter half of the month to get the next update on these incredibly exciting events.

Black Clover chapter 347 sees Ryuzen Seven fall, with their hero arriving just in time

Black Clover chapter 347: The best-laid plans

Black Clover chapter 347, officially titled Truth in the Lie, begins immediately where the previous issue ended. The five-headed dragon is now seemingly defeated, with each of its heads crushed in one fell swoop by the five Ryuzen Seven members present. Yami Ichika is then seen remembering Ryudo Ryuya’s words about how Asta’s strength is needed for the fight.

She says that while she has used up “quite a lot” of her yoryoku, she’s confident that they don’t need Asta’s strength, saying they’ll settle this themselves. However, Sister Lily then suddenly appears by her side, the horn that Kezokaku Ginnojomorifuyu cut off having now grown back, asking Ichika if her group can evade this next attack.

This is when Lily and Heath Grice use a combo Spatial-Ice Magic spell called Endless Ice Fangs. A star-like cluster of ice appears and explodes next to each of the Ryuzen Seven, ensnaring everything in its icicle-like spikes. Black Clover chapter 347 sees Heath call it an inescapable attack from all sides and say that it’s the most efficient method for dealing with the group.

Ichika comments on how extraordinary the yoryoku of Lily’s group is, while Kezokaku rushes Yrul and asks him what’s next. He uses his Beast Magic: Bogeyman spell, causing a giant frog to appear in front of Kezokaku. She’s seemingly terrified of the beast, screaming out in shock and beginning to roll around on the ground while calling frogs scary.

Black Clover chapter 347 then shows that a little Gremlin-esque creature with black skin and white eyes has formed next to Yrul. He explains that the Bogeyman awakens opponents' memories of terror, giving them physical form. Ichika then sees her father appear before her, seemingly drunk, with a bottle of liquor in one hand and a katana in the other.

She comments on how her father did treat her cruelly when she was young, so she is obviously frightened, but she begins claiming that the illusion will have no effect on her. However, Ichika suddenly unlocks new memories of her childhood, seeing her father complain about there not being a war to fight in, saying that peace has addled the Yami clan and given them false images of what they truly are.

Black Clover chapter 347: Harrowing revelations and an exciting appearance

She questions if they’re her memories when she sees her father talking to her brother, Yami Sukehiro. He says they’ll bring back the Yami clan’s pride, saying they’ll do so via Demon Soul Pills. He explains that it spikes the urge to kill and draws out latent yoryoku, calling it the clan’s secret drug. Black Clover chapter 347 then sees him give one to Ichika as well, saying it’ll even help a “good-fer-nothin” like her.

The issue then sees onomatopoeia, which indicates that Ichika swallows the pill, with the next panel showing people running away from her as they plead with her not to “do it.” Screams of pain and terror can be seen amidst the blackness of the page when a shot of Sukehiro cowering and saying her sister’s name is seen. The Ichika of the present is shown to understand what’s going on now.

Meanwhile, back in Black Clover chapter 347’s flashback, countless dead bodies are seen in front of Ichika. She then holds a bloodied katana up to her face, seeing her reflection look back at her. Ichika now seems to fully understand what’s going on, as an image of her father congratulating her for having power and truly being his daughter plays out in the flashback.

As the flashback ends, Ryuya is seen commenting on how telling Ichika the truth of what happened would be too cruel. Back in the present, Ichika seems broken over this revelation, questioning that memory and seemingly in disbelief that she’s the one who killed the entire Yami clan.

She begins thinking about all those days she spent hating her brother, Yami Sukehiro, questioning what they were for if she’s the one responsible all along. Meanwhile, Hanegatsuji Jozo, O’oka Daizaemon, and Imari Komari are getting back up, with Daizaemon proclaiming that they’re the guardians of Hino Country and they can’t fall yet. All are bloodied and beaten as they stand.

Sister Lily responds that it’s all right since Lucius will give them true happiness and peace eventually. As she tells them to rest in peace for now, the five-headed dragon is seen getting back up with all its heads intact. Ichika, meanwhile, keeps telling herself to keep her mind clear and not let these revelations bother her, pondering how she always thought she had grown stronger.

Black Clover chapter 347 then sees her question if this is what she really is, if she really is this weak, as her father’s likeness swings his sword down at her. Suddenly, an image of a younger Sukehiro appears before her, blocking her father’s strike.

She initially calls out for her “big brother,” but then realizes it’s actually Asta who has come to save the day. Black Clover chapter 347 then comes to an end as Asta asks the image of her father what he plans on doing to his “benefactor.” Black Clover will be on break next week, but due to a Weekly Shonen Jump publication break rather than a series break.

Black Clover chapter 347: In summation

While the Weekly Shonen Jump holiday publication breaks can be frustrating, Black Clover chapter 347 gives fans an incredibly exciting issue to make up for it. The reveal of Lucius’ intent to kill and revive the Ryuzen Seven is especially intriguing, possibly hinting that they may be too strong to be turned into Paladins while alive.

Without a doubt, however, the most exciting reveal in the issue is Yami Ichika being responsible for the Yami Clan massacre. Ichika, who had long blamed her brother Sukehiro for the massacre, is forced to come to this realization mid-battle, a revelation that is executed perfectly by author and illustrator Yuki Tabata.

Last but certainly not least, Black Clover chapter 347’s showing Asta appearing on the battlefield is particularly exciting. While fans will have to wait some time before they see what the series’ protagonist does next, it’s an amazing way to end before an unfortunate week-long break for the series.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

