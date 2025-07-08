Blue Lock chapter 310: Igaguri fires up Nagi ahead of the U-20 World Cup

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 310, the manga finally revealed what happened during the exchange between Igaguri and Nagi. With Igaguri having received a bid in the Neo Egoist League, he had fulfilled his dream. Hence, he wished to support Nagi in fulfilling his dream.

The manga's previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi and others return to Blue Lock for their final training camp. Ego Jinpachi wanted to use this time to transform Blue Lock Japan into a new Egoist team. Elsewhere, Igaguri located Nagi after seemingly looking for him everywhere.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 310: Igarashi Gurimu fulfills his dream

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 310 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 310, titled Give it Up, opened with Igarashi Gurimu telling Nagi that he had looked up his school and went there looking for him, only to learn that he might be at the arcade. Fortunately, he found him after a long search. Nagi called Igarashi a stalker, but was willing to listen to him.

Igarashi asked Nagi what he was going to do about football. Just as Nagi told Igaguri he hadn't decided yet, Igaguri conveyed that he thought so. With that, he also advised Nagi to continue playing football. While Nagi thought Igaguri shared the same idea as Yoichi Isagi, Igaguri had a different way of thinking.

Igarashi Gurimu as seen in Blue Lock chapter 310 (Image via Kodansha)

While Nagi acted indifferent upon being eliminated, Igaguri felt frustrated but happy. When he joined Blue Lock, his only aim was to go pro so that he would not have to inherit his family's temple. So, when he received the bid at the end of the Neo Egoist League, he was happy to have accomplished his goal. However, that wasn't Nagi's case as he was far from fulfilled.

While Nagi himself thought that some dreams could not be fulfilled, Igaguri believed there were no limits to them. The only defining factor was the size of one's vessel. For Igaguri, his dream of going pro was big enough to stake his whole life on achieving it. However, it was too small for a goal like wanting to become the best in the world. However, Nagi was different. He was far from fulfilled; hence, Igaguri wanted him to pursue his dreams.

Igarashi Gurimu as seen in Blue Lock chapter 310 (Image via Kodansha)

That's when Seishiro Nagi revealed to Igarashi that he had received an offer from the JFU Chairman to join the Buratsuta 3. While Igaguri was frustrated that he wasn't approached for the position, his reaction instantly changed when he realized that Nagi had turned down the offer. He could not believe that Nagi had rejected Buratsuta's offer not to betray Blue Lock when he was the one person who had already done that.

According to Igaguri, Nagi had already betrayed Blue Lock the moment he tried passing the ball to Reo Mikage against FC Barcha, so it did not make sense to him that he was concerned about not wanting to betray them.

Nagi and Igaguri as seen in Blue Lock chapter 310 (Image via Kodansha)

Right after, Nagi asked Igaguri what he, Isagi, and Reo would think if he became obedient to Buratsuta and returned to Blue Lock. As per Igaguri, while everyone would think he was pathetic, if his dreams were so weak that he was prepared to give up thinking what others would think, Nagi should quit already.

As per Igaguri, his parents were against his dream of becoming a football player. Nevertheless, he wasn't concerned about what they would think and left for Blue Lock, hoping to make his dream come true in any way possible. Igaguri had put his dreams and risks on a scale to immerse himself for his goal. In comparison, Nagi did not even know what he wanted to seize. As per Igaguri, Nagi lost because he had no idea what would happen if he did not seize his dream.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 310 (Image via Kodansha)

Right after, Igarashi Gurimu grabbed Nagi by his shirt, telling him that if he had Nagi's talent, no matter how lame he looked, he would aim to become the world's best. Soon after, Igaguri apologized to Nagi for sticking his nose into Nagi's life. In response, Nagi thanked Igaguri for coming and seeing him. With that, he added that Igaguri would become a good monk.

While Nagi commented this in good faith, Igaguri was dead set on becoming a pro footballer. Right after, Nagi started walking away, telling Igaguri that meeting him had gotten him fired up. Lastly, Blue Lock chapter 310 revealed that the U-20 World Cup was just two days away.

