Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2): Isagi evades Onazi as Bachira scores the U-20 World Cup's first goal

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2), the manga resumed the story from its previous installment. While Onazi arrived to stop Yoichi Isagi, the Japanese striker managed to evade him. Right after, Meguru Bachira showcased an ad-lib play to score the match's first goal.

The manga's previous installment saw Kuso trying to initiate Nigeria's counterattack. However, Tabito Karasu got to the ball first, initiating Japan's attack with a pass to Hyoma Chigiri. The right-wing back then delivered a cross inside the penalty box. Just as Isagi was about to connect with the cross, Onazi arrived to block him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2): Kuso identifies Isagi as Japan's core

Onazi and Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 314 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2), titled Core (part 2), opened with Onazi arriving to block Isagi. He knew Isagi's direct shot was dangerous, but believed it was okay, stating the same line as before. Isagi cut him mid-sentence and called him a one-trick pony.

Isagi knew Onazi's best weapon was his ability to appear anywhere to help with offense or defense using his unlimited mobility. His trapping, shooting, jumping, and basic high specs allowed him to run all over the field and keep the Nigerian team invigorated. To put it another way, as long as the Japanese team kept the ball away from him, the Nigerian team was dead in the water.

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock chapter 314 (Image via Kodansha)

Just as Isagi said this, he flicked the ball behind him, outside the penalty box, to Meguru Bachira. Upon seeing this play, Kuso was certain that all of Blue Lock hadn't adapted to the Nigerian team. Every switch between offense and defense to keep the ball away from Onazi began with Yoichi Isagi, and the ones to quickly fill in the missing pieces were the two brainiacs in the midfield, Reo Mikage and Tabito Karasu.

Right after, Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) saw Yoichi Isagi and Rin Itoshi make their run towards the goal. Upon seeing that, Kuso was terrified about Japan's plan, as to who Bachira would make the pass. However, Bachira had other plans as he refused to pass to the number ones, and instead dribbled past them and performed a rainbow flick to set himself up with a goalscoring opportunity. Bachira placed a shot right in front of Oboabona to help Japan take the lead.

Oboabona and Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock chapter 314 (Image via Kodansha)

Kuso could not believe that Bachira chose to force his way to the goal using an ad-lib play. With that, he was certain that the reborn Blue Lock's soccer with Yoichi Isagi at its core was one that fused strategic coordination of intellects with a totally egotistical finish. Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) ended with Isagi praising Bachira for scoring the goal.

