Blue Lock chapter 315: Bachira and Reo unleash their double-Bachira formation

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 315, the manga delved into the special training plans of Meguru Bachira, Aryu Jyubei, and Ikki Niko. In addition, the manga saw Reo Mikage copying Meguru Bachira to unleash his Double-Bachira formation with the real deal.

The manga's previous installment saw Yoichi Isagi passing the ball behind him to Meguru Bachira to prevent the ball from getting close to Onazi. Just as Bachira received the ball, he forced his way into the penalty box with an ad-lib play and scored a preemptive goal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 315: Meguru Bachira's special training session is revealed

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock chapter 315 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 315, titled What The Hell?!, opened with the audience and commentators reacting to Meguru Bachira's goal. Meanwhile, Bachira could be seen doing a front flip as a celebration. Just as Bachira landed, the manga initiated a flashback to Bachira's time at the Hanikamu Private Elementary School.

When the students asked Bachira to teach them football, he asked them to start with juggling. However, when he saw that it wasn't as easy for them as it was for him, he broke down the process. He asked the students to drop the ball to one of their feet and kick it up to catch it. Just as the students were making progress, he asked them to slowly increase the number of kicks before catching the ball.

Aryu Jyubei as seen in Blue Lock chapter 315 (Image via Kodansha)

Soon after, Bachira realized what Ego Jinpachi meant by "Learn by teaching, understand what it's to be a kid." When he explained to others his sensations in words, he began to grasp what he was doing in terms of sensations and what his essential talent was. With that, he realized that the essence of his soccer talent was dribbling. Bachira hoped to make dribbling his ego and become number one in the U-20 World Cup.

Just as the manga switched back to the present, the Nigerian players were preparing to score an equalizer. With Yoichi Isagi a huge threat to Onazi, Kuso passed the ball to the star player before Isagi could get to him. However, Japan was prepared for this, as Aryu Jyubei arrived to stop Onazi. During his 14-day training session, Aryu learned Judo's principle of "spacing." With that, he became an impassable embodiment of martial arts.

Reo and Bachira as seen in Blue Lock chapter 315 (Image via Kodansha)

After Onazi attempted to get past Aryu a few times, he was forced to pass the ball back to Kuso. However, just as Kuso received the ball, Ikki Niko arrived to steal it. Kuso could not believe that Niko's body was immovable despite its size. That's when Niko revealed that, as he had an exceptional brain, he entirely focused on lifting weights.

Just as Niko stole the ball from Kuso, the Nigerian captain instructed his players to cut off the path to Isagi. However, Niko instead passed the ball to Reo Mikage. As soon as Reo received the ball, he initiated a copy of Meguru Bachira. With that, Reo and Bachira together launched their Double-Bachira formation.

